The Complete Guide to Game Promotion in China

China is one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the world. For overseas developers, promoting a game in China is not as simple as translating the app, buying ads, and launching across stores. China has its own publishing requirements, app store ecosystem, advertising platforms, creator networks, and player communities. This guide explains how game promotion works in China, which channels matter most, and how overseas developers should plan their launch strategy.

Why is Game Promotion Different in China?

Game promotion in China is different because the market is more fragmented, more regulated, and more platform-specific than most Western markets.

On iOS, distribution is centralised through Apple’s App Store, which means Apple Search Ads can play an important role in paid acquisition. On Android, there is no Google Play in mainland China, so game distribution is split across multiple Chinese app stores and game stores, including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Tencent MyApp, TapTap, and others.

This means game promotion in China is not only about advertising. It is also about being present in the right stores, ranking in the right categories, passing platform review, working with the right creators, and making sure players can find and download the game easily after they see a campaign. Game promotion in China should be planned as a launch system, not as a single advertising campaign.

Do You Need a Game ISBN Before Promoting in China?

For a full commercial launch in mainland China, a game needs a Game Publishing ISBN issued by the National Press and Publication Administration. This approval is required for games to be legally published and monetised in China.

The ISBN is especially important if the game will:

generate revenue through in-app purchases, subscriptions, or advertising

be distributed through Chinese app stores or game stores

operate officially in mainland China

be promoted as a fully launched commercial game

Overseas developers cannot apply for the Game Publishing ISBN directly. They must usually work with a licensed Chinese publisher that can submit the game for approval.

This matters for promotion because the marketing plan should match the publishing status of the game. A game that is still waiting for approval may be able to prepare market research, localisation, creator testing, community building, or pre-launch interest, but the full commercial launch strategy depends on regulatory readiness.

What Are the Main Channels for Game Promotion in China?

The main channels for game promotion in China include:

Each channel plays a different role. Some are stronger for awareness. Some are stronger for downloads. Some are better for long-term community building. The best launch plans usually combine several channels rather than relying on one.

iOS Game Promotion in China

For iOS games, the core paid acquisition channel is usually Apple Search Ads.

Apple Search Ads is valuable because iOS distribution is centralised through the App Store. When users search for a game, genre, competitor, or keyword inside the App Store, Apple Search Ads can help place your game in front of users who already have install intent.

Apple Search Ads is especially useful for:

launch campaigns

competitor keyword targeting

category keyword targeting

branded search defence

improving visibility around release dates

capturing demand created by social or creator campaigns

For iOS games, Apple Search Ads usually works best when paired with social media and KOL activity. Social platforms such as Douyin, Bilibili, WeChat, and Weibo can create awareness and demand, while Apple Search Ads helps capture that demand inside the App Store.

In practical terms, iOS promotion should not rely on Apple Search Ads alone. It should be part of a wider funnel where users discover the game elsewhere, then search for it and install through the App Store.

Android Game Promotion in China

Android game promotion is more complex because China does not have one dominant Android app store. Instead, distribution is fragmented across multiple third-party stores and manufacturer stores.

Important Android game distribution channels include:

Huawei AppGallery and Huawei Game Center

Xiaomi App Store and Xiaomi Game Center

OPPO App Market and OPPO Game Center

Vivo App Store and Vivo Game Center

Tencent MyApp

360 Mobile Assistant

Baidu Mobile Assistant

TapTap

For Android games, promotion and distribution need to be planned together. If users see an ad but cannot find the game on their preferred store, paid spend is wasted. This is why Android game promotion in China usually combines app store distribution, paid media, store optimisation, creator marketing, and ranking support.

For Android paid acquisition, Ocean Engine is one of the most important tools because it connects advertisers to Douyin and ByteDance traffic. However, for games, Ocean Engine should usually be combined with game-native and community-led channels such as Bilibili and TapTap.

The Core Social Channels for Game Promotion in China

The most important social and content channels for game promotion are usually:

Each platform has a different role in the launch funnel.

1. Bilibili

Bilibili is one of the strongest platforms for game promotion in China because it has deep gaming communities, strong creator culture, and a user base that is comfortable with longer-form video content. Bilibili is especially useful for games that need explanation, trust, or community discussion. This includes RPGs, strategy games, anime-style games, premium mobile games, PC games, console games, and titles with complex mechanics.

Bilibili is useful for:

gameplay reviews

creator walkthroughs

launch trailers

developer commentary

long-form explainers

community discussion

fan culture and IP-driven campaigns

The platform works well because gamers often use Bilibili to understand whether a game is worth playing. A strong Bilibili campaign can help build credibility before and after launch. Bilibili thrives with KOL content creation as it favours game playthroughs and genuine reviews.

For many games, Bilibili should be treated as a trust-building channel rather than just a media-buying channel. Creator content on Bilibili can explain the game, show real gameplay, and build early community interest in a way that short ads cannot.

2. Douyin

Douyin is one of the most powerful channels for short-video discovery and paid acquisition in China. For games with strong visual hooks, clear mechanics, or highly shareable gameplay, Douyin can create awareness very quickly.

Douyin is useful for:

short gameplay clips

cinematic launch videos

character reveals

viral mechanics

creator challenges

app install campaigns

retargeting

live-stream promotion

Douyin’s main advantage is scale and speed. A strong short-video campaign can introduce a game to a large audience quickly, especially if the creative is visually compelling and easy to understand in the first few seconds.

For Android games, Douyin campaigns are often run through Ocean Engine. This allows advertisers to access ByteDance’s paid traffic and optimise campaigns based on objectives such as installs, conversions, or engagement.

Douyin works best when creative is built natively for the platform. A Western trailer or horizontal gameplay clip will usually underperform if it is not adapted for vertical short-video consumption.

3. WeChat

WeChat is not usually the strongest top-of-funnel discovery channel for games, but it is extremely important for community, retention, customer support, and lifecycle management.

WeChat is useful for:

Official Account updates

player communities

beta testing groups

customer support

launch announcements

player retention

private traffic management

Mini Program and Mini Game ecosystems

For games with longer-term player communities, WeChat can be used to maintain contact with users after they discover or install the game elsewhere. This is especially important in China, where private traffic and community management can support retention and reactivation.

WeChat is also important for Mini Games. If the game has a Mini Game version or a lightweight social version, WeChat can become a distribution and engagement channel rather than only a support channel.

For most full-scale mobile games, WeChat should be seen as part of the post-discovery ecosystem. It helps maintain player relationships and support long-term communication.

4. Weibo

Weibo is useful for public visibility, launch announcements, trending topics, and event-based campaigns. It is not usually the strongest standalone install channel, but it plays an important role in making a game launch feel visible and socially present.

Weibo is useful for:

release announcements

IP collaborations

celebrity or KOL campaigns

esports events

version updates

fan discussions

trending topic amplification

public reputation management

Weibo works best when the game has news value. This could be a launch, a collaboration, a major content update, a tournament, a celebrity tie-in, or a community event.

For larger campaigns, Weibo can help create public momentum while Douyin and Bilibili drive content consumption and Apple Search Ads or Android store promotion capture installs.

TapTap and Game-Native Discovery

TapTap is one of the most important game-native platforms in China. Unlike general social platforms, TapTap users are already browsing for games, reading reviews, following upcoming releases, and deciding what to download.

TapTap is useful for:

pre-registration

beta testing

game discovery

user acquisition

community reviews

genre-based exposure

launch visibility

TapTap is especially valuable because it combines game discovery, distribution, reviews, and community discussion in one place. For many overseas game publishers, TapTap should be considered early in the China launch process, especially if the game targets core gamers or benefits from community validation.

Promotion on TapTap can support both paid traffic and wider platform visibility through rankings, search, and recommendation surfaces.

KOLs and KOCs for Game Promotion

KOLs and KOCs are a major part of game promotion in China. Chinese gamers often rely on creators for first impressions, walkthroughs, recommendations, and gameplay evaluation. KOLs are typically larger creators with strong influence and audience reach. KOCs are smaller creators or ordinary users who may have less reach but stronger peer-like credibility.

For games, KOLs and KOCs can be used for:

gameplay reviews

live streams

walkthroughs

pre-launch testing

launch amplification

community discussion

user-generated content

long-tail word of mouth

The most relevant creator platforms include:

Bilibili Huahuo for Bilibili creator collaboration

Douyin Xingtu for Douyin creator campaigns

Kuaishou Magnetic Juxing for Kuaishou creators

RedNote Pugongying for RedNote creator activity

Where possible, it is usually better to collaborate with creators through official platform systems. Official systems provide a stronger platform protection, clearer payment and invoicing processes, better compliance control, and the ability to promote or boost creator content after publication.

Off-platform creator deals can be cheaper, but they carry more risk. Creators may avoid mentioning the brand name, product name, official account, or relevant hashtags if they are concerned about platform restrictions.

How to Promote a Game Before Launch

Pre-launch promotion in China should be planned carefully. The goal is to build interest without creating regulatory or operational problems before the game is ready for full commercial release.

Useful pre-launch activities include:

market research

competitor analysis

game title and naming research

store category research

localisation testing

player feedback testing

TapTap reservation planning

Bilibili creator previews

Douyin creative testing

WeChat beta groups

AppInChina Game Store Index and Game Index analysis

At this stage, the focus should be on preparation, validation, and audience building. If the game has not yet received the required publishing approval, messaging should be handled carefully and the full commercial launch should not be promoted prematurely.

How to Promote a Game After Approval

After ISBN approval and distribution readiness, the promotion strategy can move into full launch mode.

A strong post-approval launch plan usually includes:

app store and game store distribution

Apple Search Ads for iOS

Android store promotion

Ocean Engine campaigns for Douyin and ByteDance traffic

TapTap promotion

Bilibili creator content

Weibo launch amplification

WeChat community and player support

KOL and KOC activation

store ranking and review monitoring

post-launch optimisation

The goal after approval is not simply to generate awareness. It is to convert visibility into installs, reservations, downloads, active users, and long-term player retention.

How to Use AppInChina’s Market Indices

AppInChina’s market indices can support game promotion before and after launch.

The App Store Index helps identify the most important app stores in China. This is useful for planning Android distribution and understanding which stores matter most for reach.

The Game Store Index focuses specifically on stores that publish games. This is useful for game publishers because not every app store has the same importance for game distribution.

The Game Index helps track leading games in China and understand the competitive landscape. Developers can use it to benchmark categories, identify leading publishers, and understand what types of games are performing well.

Together, these indices help answer practical questions such as:

Which Android stores should we prioritise?

Which game stores matter most for our category?

Who are the leading competitors?

What genres are performing well?

Which channels should we focus on before launch?

Where should we spend promotional budget after launch?

For overseas developers, this research is important because China’s game ecosystem is fragmented. Without market data, it is easy to overinvest in the wrong store, platform, or campaign type.

Best Practice for Game Promotion in China

Start With Compliance

Game promotion should not be separated from publishing compliance. Before committing to a launch plan, developers need to understand whether they need an ISBN, publisher, ICP setup, app filing, real-name verification, anti-addiction system, or other regulatory requirements.

A game that is not launch-ready from a compliance perspective cannot be promoted in the same way as a fully approved title.

Treat iOS and Android Differently

iOS promotion should usually include Apple Search Ads because distribution is centralised through the App Store.

Android promotion requires a broader store and channel strategy because there is no Google Play in mainland China. Android campaigns should combine app store distribution, game store visibility, Ocean Engine paid ads, and platform-native promotion.

Use Bilibili for Trust

Bilibili is one of the strongest platforms for building credibility among gamers. It is especially useful when the game needs explanation, community validation, or creator-led review content.

Use Douyin for Discovery

Douyin is one of the strongest platforms for short-video reach and fast awareness. It works best when the game has strong visual appeal, simple hooks, or content that can be understood quickly.

Use WeChat for Community

WeChat is strongest for retention, player communication, support, and private traffic. It should be part of the long-term player relationship strategy.

Use Weibo for Visibility

Weibo is strongest for announcements, events, public discussion, and launch amplification. It is useful for making the game visible in broader public conversation.

Use KOLs and KOCs Strategically

Top-tier KOLs can generate awareness, but they are expensive. Mid-tier creators and KOCs are often more efficient for trust-building, testing, and long-tail communication. The best campaigns usually use a mix of creator tiers.

Localise Creative Properly

Game localisation is not only translation. Promotional assets, trailers, store screenshots, ad copy, character introductions, and creator briefs all need to match Chinese player expectations.

A game may have good gameplay but still underperform if its promotional materials do not feel native to the Chinese market.

Common Mistakes in China Game Promotion

The most common mistakes overseas game developers make are:

treating China as a simple localisation market

promoting before the publishing pathway is clear

assuming Android distribution works like Google Play

ignoring store fragmentation

relying only on paid ads

choosing creators only by follower count

using Western trailers without adapting them

failing to prepare WeChat or community support

not tracking app store and game store performance

treating Bilibili, Douyin, WeChat, and Weibo as interchangeable

The strongest game promotion strategies avoid these mistakes by building a coordinated launch plan across compliance, stores, content, creators, and paid acquisition.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas game developers promote their games in China through a structured, compliant, and market-specific launch strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

Assessing whether your game is ready for promotion in China

Advising on ISBN, publisher, ICP, app filing, and compliance requirements

Localising your game, store assets, ad copy, and promotional materials

Distributing your game across China’s major Android app stores and game stores

Using the App Store Index, Game Store Index, and Game Index to guide launch planning

Planning iOS promotion through Apple Search Ads

Supporting Android promotion through store distribution, Ocean Engine, and platform-native channels

Identifying and managing suitable KOLs and KOCs

Planning campaigns across Bilibili, Douyin, WeChat, Weibo, TapTap, and other relevant platforms

Providing reporting and post-launch optimisation

Contact us to get started with your China game marketing strategy.