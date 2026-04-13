The Complete Guide to Douyin Ads in China

With over 860 million monthly active users, Douyin (抖音) is one of the most important advertising platforms in China and is a strong promotion channel for e-commerce, app installs, and lead generation. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Douyin Ads are an effective way to reach users through native video, search, and high-visibility brand placements. This guide explains what Douyin Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are Douyin Ads?

Douyin Ads are paid placements bought through Ocean Engine (巨量引擎), the official marketing platform for the Douyin group. Ocean Engine integrates advertising resources across Douyin and other ByteDance-owned properties, but for most brands, the core value lies in Douyin itself: short-form video, native feed exposure, search demand, and brand placements tied closely to content consumption and e-commerce behaviour.

Douyin offers open-screen ads, feed ads, search ads, DOU+, and enterprise account tools. That means Douyin is not just a feed-based awareness platform. It supports discovery, search, conversion, and business-account-led brand building inside the same ecosystem.

All ads are reviewed before going live, and some industries require additional qualifications or documentation before campaigns can be approved. Ocean Engine also notes that businesses can apply for ad accounts directly and that ad account opening is subject to review and approval.

Why Should I Advertise on Douyin?

Douyin combines massive scale, native short-video consumption, and full-funnel ad formats in one platform. Official Ocean Engine materials describe Douyin advertising as suitable for multiple objectives, including brand promotion, e-commerce marketing, and app downloads.

That matters because users on Douyin are not just passively scrolling. The platform now supports:

High-impact brand visibility through open-screen placements

Always-on discovery through native feed ads

Demand capture through search ads

Business-account-based brand presence through enterprise account tools

E-commerce-linked promotion through Ocean Engine’s shopping and commerce products

In practical terms, Douyin is one of the few Chinese ad platforms that can credibly support both awareness and performance in the same environment. That is why it is a core channel for many brands with a serious China marketing strategy. This is an inference based on the breadth of official ad products and objectives Ocean Engine supports.

Where Do Douyin Ads Appear?

Douyin ads appear across several core placements inside the Douyin ecosystem.

Douyin Open-Screen Ads (开屏广告)

Open-screen ads appear when users open the Douyin app. Ocean Engine says these placements include Douyin Open Screen, TopView, and TopLive and describes them as the first visual entry point in the app with strong brand exposure impact. These are premium placements designed primarily for reach and visibility rather than lower-funnel conversion.

Douyin Feed Ads (信息流广告)

Feed ads appear natively inside Douyin’s content feed. Ocean Engine describes Douyin feed advertising as an in-feed marketing format with native vertical-screen presentation and multiple ad styles, including native feed, single-page feed, FeedsLive, and local-service-oriented formats. This is the core placement for most ongoing campaign activity because it integrates naturally with how users already consume content.

Douyin Search Ads (搜索广告)

Search ads appear when users search on Douyin. Ocean Engine’s official search marketing page lists formats including brand zone, super brand zone, search Easter egg, Douyin hot list, auction marketing, and precision marketing. This makes Douyin search one of the most commercially important placements on the platform, especially for brands trying to capture demand after awareness-building in feed or creator content.

DOU+ and Enterprise-Account-Led Promotion

Ocean Engine also lists DOU+ and enterprise account tools as part of the Douyin marketing system. DOU+ is positioned as a promotion tool for boosting content distribution, while enterprise accounts are described by Douyin’s official enterprise-verification portal as the starting point for businesses that want to build a brand, generate leads, run promotions, and drive sales on the platform.

In practice, this means Douyin’s ad environment is broader than just “video ads in a feed”. It includes brand placements, native discovery, search capture, boosted content, and business-account-led commerce and lead-generation flows.

Can I Run Douyin Ads as a Foreign Company?

Yes, but foreign companies will still need local support. Ocean Engine’s English-language account-opening guidance states that overseas advertisers can apply for an Ocean Engine Ads account and that the platform accepts non-Chinese business licenses for ad account opening. The same guidance also says that non-Chinese business licenses are supported for Douyin Business Account registration. This means foreign companies do not necessarily need a Chinese subsidiary simply to begin the account-opening process.

However, that is not the same as being able to run Douyin Ads completely independently. All applications are still subject to review and approval, and advertisers in regulated sectors may need additional documentation. Ocean Engine also maintains a formal partner ecosystem and prominently routes advertisers toward contact, onboarding, and partner support, which suggests that local assistance remains a normal part of market entry for many overseas brands.

In practical terms, most foreign companies should assume they will need a local partner, agency, or China-capable operating team such as AppInChina, to handle parts of setup, compliance, creative localisation, and campaign management, even if the initial account-opening process can begin with a non-Chinese business license. That is the most accurate commercial framing based on the official documentation currently available.

How Do I Run Douyin Ads?

1. Open an OceanEngine Ads Account

The first step is to create an Ocean Engine ad account through the official website. Ocean Engine’s official guidance states that advertisers should submit company details and a business license, noting that the original business licence files or properly stamped copies are required. It also states that approvals typically take 2–3 business days, though all applications remain subject to review.

2. Register or Verify a Douyin Business Account

If you want a stronger branded presence on Douyin itself, a Douyin Enterprise Account / Business Account is highly advisable. Douyin’s enterprise-verification portal describes this as the first step for businesses that want to build brand presence, run promotions, find customers, and drive sales on the platform. According to Ocean Engine’s global guidance, Douyin Business Account registration supports non-Chinese business licenses.

3. Set Up Payment and Funding

After approval, the ad account must be funded before campaigns can run. Ocean Engine’s official global guide says payment can be configured after approval and that the platform supports top-up by bank transfer.

4. Prepare Industry Documentation

Certain industries require additional approvals or qualifications before ads can go live. Ocean Engine does not list all sector rules on the account-opening page itself, but it does make clear that ad-account applications are reviewed and approved, and Douyin’s broader commercial system is designed for formal business use rather than casual self-serve publishing. For regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education, additional documentary review should be assumed as part of campaign preparation. That is a practical inference consistent with platform review and China advertising norms.

5. Build and Launch Your Campaign

After launching the account, you can create campaigns in Ocean Engine by choosing the objective, audience, budget, creative assets, placements, and optimisation settings. Official Ocean Engine materials also point advertisers to Creative Workbench and related targeting and research tools as part of the ad environment.

What Is Best Practice for Douyin Ads?

Objective

Douyin has separate placements with distinct functions. Open-screen ads are suited to visibility and launch moments. Feed ads are the workhorse format for ongoing acquisition and brand building. Search ads are best for demand capture and branded intent. DOU+ is useful for amplifying content that already has traction.

Creatives

Douyin is a content-native environment. Ocean Engine emphasises creative tooling and inspiration infrastructure because ad performance depends heavily on whether the creative fits the platform’s vertical, mobile-first, short-video context. Brands that simply repurpose Western paid social creatives without adapting them to Douyin conventions usually underperform. That conclusion is an inference, but it follows directly from the platform’s vertical native-feed structure and Ocean Engine’s emphasis on creative tooling.

Search and Feed Together

Official Douyin marketing materials make clear that feed and search are both core parts of the platform. In practice, the most effective strategy is often to use feed ads to create awareness and search ads to capture the intent that follows. Treating them as separate silos usually misses part of the user journey. This is an inference grounded in the documented existence of both placement types inside the same platform.

Douyin Ecosystem

Douyin is not just an ad surface. Ocean Engine also supports commerce and business-account products, and the official enterprise-account portal explicitly frames business accounts as operating infrastructure for branding, customer acquisition, promotion, and sales. Ads work better when they connect to that wider ecosystem rather than acting as isolated media buys.

Localise

Chinese-language creative, platform-native hooks, local visual cues, and audience-appropriate calls to action matter. Douyin is fast-moving, visually competitive, and culturally specific. Direct translations of foreign ad copy rarely perform as well as creatives built specifically for the platform. This is a strategic recommendation rather than a quoted platform rule, but it is consistent with the native-content logic of Douyin feed and creator ecosystems.

Compliance

Comply with Chinese advertising law. Douyin ads must comply with the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising.

Key requirements include:

Non-compliance can result in fines of up to CNY 2 million for serious or repeated violations.

What Are the Limitations of Douyin Ads?

While Douyin boasts reach with its 800 million users, there are, however, a few limitations, including:

Complexity

Douyin’s advertising ecosystem is broad and operationally demanding. Between account opening, business-account setup, creative production, funding, platform review, and sector-specific compliance, it is not a straightforward process for foreign companies to navigate.

Creative demands

Douyin is a content-first environment. Weak creatives, poor localisation, and off-platform brand language can burn budget quickly even when targeting is sound. This is one of the most significant differences between Douyin and simpler keyword-led ad systems. This distinction is an inference from the platform’s native video structure and Ocean Engine’s heavy emphasis on creative tooling.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina can help overseas brands use Douyin Ads as part of a broader China growth strategy.

That includes:

advising whether Douyin is the right channel for your category and campaign goal

helping structure Ocean Engine account opening and business-account setup

reviewing ad content for China compliance risk

localising video creative, copy, landing flows, and calls to action for Douyin users

integrating Douyin Ads with a wider China channel strategy across platforms such as WeChat, RedNote, Baidu, and e-commerce channels

Contact us to get started with your China promotion strategy.