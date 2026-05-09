The Complete Guide to KOLs and KOCs in China

KOLs and KOCs are one of the most important parts of marketing in China. While paid advertising platforms such as Douyin, RedNote, WeChat, and Bilibili are central to digital growth, many brands still rely on creators to build awareness, shape reputation, and influence purchase decisions. In China, consumers often trust creators more than they trust brands, especially when the brand is new, unfamiliar, or entering a competitive market for the first time. This guide explains what KOLs and KOCs are, how official platform collaborations differ from off-platform deals, when creator marketing makes sense, and how to choose the right creators for your campaign.

What Are KOLs and KOCs?

KOL stands for Key Opinion Leader or 意见领袖 in Chinese. In China, this usually refers to a creator, influencer, or public personality with a recognisable audience and the ability to influence purchasing decisions, brand perception, or category awareness.

KOC stands for Key Opinion Consumer. KOCs are typically smaller creators or ordinary users with lower follower counts, but they often have stronger peer-like credibility. Their content tends to feel more personal, more authentic, and less overtly commercial than that of larger influencers.

In practical terms, the distinction is usually this:

KOLs are stronger for scale, visibility, and brand amplification

are stronger for scale, visibility, and brand amplification KOCs are stronger for trust, relatability, and word-of-mouth influence

Both are important in China, but they play different roles in the consumer journey.

Why Should I Use KOLs and KOCs in China?

KOL and KOC marketing has proven effective in China across a wide range of consumer categories. It is particularly effective for brands that need to build trust quickly, create awareness at scale, or communicate product benefits in a way that feels more credible than direct brand advertising.

There are several reasons why brands use KOLs and KOCs.

Awareness and Reach

KOLs are good at raising awareness and quickly reaching large audiences. A successful KOL campaign can put a product in front of a relevant audience far faster than relying on organic growth alone.

Reputation and Word-of-Mouth

KOLs help build reputation and word of mouth. This is especially important in China, where consumer trust is often shaped by what other people are saying about a product rather than what the brand says about itself.

Unique Consumer Insights

Third, KOLs often explain products from perspectives that brands do not usually cover. A creator may focus on daily use, practical benefits, comparisons, real-life frustrations, or personal experience in a way that resonates more strongly with audiences.

The main downside is cost. KOL marketing can be expensive, especially with larger creators. But for brands with sufficient budget, it is often worth it because of the reach, trust, and conversion potential it can unlock.

Are KOLs and KOCs a Good Option?

In many cases, yes.

KOL and KOC marketing is especially effective for:

B2C products

consumer services

mobile apps

beauty and personal care

food and beverage

fashion and lifestyle

categories where consumers want social proof before buying

For these categories, creator marketing is often one of the most effective ways to generate awareness, trust, and purchase intent.

That said, the right answer depends on ROI. KOLs are expensive, so brands need to be realistic about whether the expected results justify the spend. If the goal is broad awareness, a larger KOL may make sense. If the goal is product seeding, community trust, or long-tail communication, smaller KOCs or mid-tier creators may be more efficient.

If a client has no marketing budget but does have products, there are cases where creators may accept product-based collaboration instead of a cash fee. In practice, this is usually only possible off-platform, not through the official collaboration systems.

Official Platforms vs. Off-Platform Collaboration

One of the most important distinctions in Chinese creator marketing is whether the collaboration is done through the official platform system or off-platform.

This is not just an operational difference. It affects compliance, invoicing, content safety, communication, pricing, and the ability to promote the content later.

What Are the Official KOL Collaboration Platforms?

The main official creator collaboration platforms include:

These official systems are designed to connect brands with creators through platform-controlled workflows.

RedNote’s official KOL platform dashboard

Douyin’s official KOL platform dashboard

Why is it Better to Collaborate Through the Official Platforms?

In most cases, it is recommended that clients collaborate with KOLs through the official platform.

The main reason is compliance and platform protection. When you work through the official platform, the collaboration is happening inside the platform’s approved commercial system. That greatly reduces the risk of content being restricted, removed, or flagged for non-compliant brand mentions.

Through the official platform, creators can usually:

Mention the brand name directly

Mention the product directly

Tag the official account

Use brand-relevant hashtags

Publish content in a way that aligns with platform’s commercial rules

This is a major difference from off-platform cooperation, where creators may avoid mentioning the brand directly, avoid using official tags, or avoid linking to official accounts because of account-safety concerns.

Official platform collaboration also allows brands to promote or “heat” the content (加热) after publishing. That means the content can be amplified through paid distribution inside the platform rather than relying only on organic reach.

There are also financial and administrative benefits. Official platform cooperation usually supports:

cleaner invoicing

more efficient payment workflows

platform-side dispute protection

more transparent commercial processes

For brands that want scale, control, and lower compliance risk, this is usually the preferred route.

When Do Brands Work With KOLs Off Platform?

There are still cases where brands collaborate with KOLs directly, outside the official platform.

This usually happens when:

The company does not have an ad platform account

The brand wants a lower-cost collaboration

The creator is willing to accept product-based compensation

The campaign involves content that is harder to run through the official system

The relationship with the creator is already established directly

The main advantage of off-platform collaboration is cost. Prices are usually lower because the platform service fee is not included.

But the trade-off is risk. Off-platform creators generally have to be more cautious. In those cases, they may not be able to:

mention the brand name directly

mention the product directly

tag the official account

Use obvious brand-related hashtags

This increases the risk of restricted content, account penalties, or content removal. It also reduces the brand’s ability to turn the content into a scalable paid asset.

In short, off-platform collaboration can be cheaper, but it comes with higher operational and compliance risk.

What Tiers of KOLs and KOCs Are There?

China’s influencer ecosystem is usually divided into tiers based on follower count and commercial influence. Each platform has its own thresholds, but the basic logic is the same.

The main tiers are:

头部 — top-tier KOLs

— top-tier KOLs 中腰部 — mid-tier KOLs

— mid-tier KOLs 尾部 — lower-tier KOLs

— lower-tier KOLs 素人 KOCs — everyday users or micro-creators

These categories help brands decide what kind of creator fits their budget and campaign goal.

Using RedNote as an example, the rough structure looks like this:

素人 — under 1,000 followers, around CNY 500

— under 1,000 followers, around 尾部 — 10,000 to 100,000 followers, around CNY 2,000

— 10,000 to 100,000 followers, around 中腰部 — 100,000 to 500,000 followers, around CNY 40,000

— 100,000 to 500,000 followers, around 头部 — 1,000,000+ followers, around CNY 125,000

These numbers vary by creator, category, content type, and current demand, but they are useful as a working benchmark.

Are Videos More Expensive Than Image or Text Posts?

Yes. In most cases, video content is more expensive than image or text content.

That is because video usually requires more work from the creator, more production effort, and often delivers stronger reach and engagement. If the campaign goal is broad awareness or higher-impact communication, video may be worth the higher cost. But for product seeding, review-style content, or softer trust-building, image and text posts can often be more cost-efficient.

How Do I Choose the Right KOL?

Choosing the right KOL is not just a follower-count decision. It depends on budget, category, goal, content type, and platform fit.

The main factors to consider are:

Budget

The first constraint is always budget. A top-tier KOL may deliver scale, but that does not automatically mean better ROI. In many cases, a mix of mid-tier creators and KOCs will produce better value.

Category

You need creators who fit your category. A beauty KOL is not the right fit for a B2B SaaS campaign, just as a tech creator may not be ideal for food or luxury lifestyle.

Goal

Be clear about what the campaign is supposed to do. Different creators are better suited to different objectives:

awareness

conversion

decision support

long-tail communication

product research

reputation building

Content type

Video is more expensive and often stronger for awareness. Image and text can be more efficient for seeding, product explanation, and repeated coverage.

Platform fit

Each platform has its own culture. A creator who works well on RedNote may not be the right fit for Douyin or Bilibili. The content format, tone, and audience expectations are different.

When Should I Use KOLs and KOCs?

KOLs and KOCs can be used at different stages of a campaign depending on the goal.

They are especially useful for:

Awareness

Large creators can quickly increase visibility and introduce a product to a broad relevant audience.

Sales conversion

Creators can help push interested users closer to purchase, especially when they show product use, comparisons, or social proof.

Long-tail communication

KOCs and smaller KOLs are often useful for keeping product discussion alive over time rather than creating one large spike.

Decision-making

When consumers are comparing options, creator reviews and recommendation content can strongly influence the final decision.

Research and seeding

Before a wider launch, brands often use smaller creators to test messaging, generate early user discussion, and build a base layer of content.

Can Brands Reuse KOL Content?

Yes, in some cases.

Clients can get authorisation from the KOL to use the content on other platforms. This can be very valuable, especially when the creator’s content performs well and the brand wants to turn it into a wider paid or organic asset.

This should be handled clearly in the agreement from the start, especially if the brand wants to use the content across multiple channels.

Are There Any Other Important Things to Know?

Yes.

Some KOLs have exclusivity contracts, which may affect whether they can work with certain brands or categories.

It is also important to remember that most official collaboration platforms are in Chinese, and most communication will usually be done in Chinese. For overseas brands, this can create practical challenges in creator selection, negotiation, briefing, and revision management.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands run KOL and KOC campaigns in China more effectively and with less risk.

AppInChina can help by:

identifying and selecting the right KOLs and KOCs for your category and budget

advising whether official-platform or off-platform collaboration is more suitable

supporting creator communication and campaign management in Chinese

helping brands work on platforms where foreign entities cannot easily create accounts

assisting with sensitive or higher-risk off-platform creator coordination where needed

securing content authorisation for reuse across other platforms

creating reports and performance analysis to improve future creator campaigns

Contact us to get started with your KOL promotion strategy in China