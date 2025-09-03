How to Run Apple Search Ads (ASA) in China: The Complete China ASA Guide 

The Apple App Store China operates under unique regulatory conditions that require specialized approaches. With approximately 14% market share in China as of Q1 2025 according to Counterpoint research, China’s iOS market demands understanding of local compliance requirements and advertising regulations that don’t exist globally. Apple Search Ads in China presents a unique opportunity for high value return on investment. According to Splitmetrics’ Apple Ads Benchmark Dashboard, ASA in the Mainland China region boasts a low average cost per tap (CPT) of USD 0.29 as of 2024, this is significantly lower than the global average CPT of USD 1.59 and the US average of USD 2.91.

The key differences between running Apple Search Ads in China as opposed to overseas include mandatory industry licenses for advertising, Chinese-language app localisation, and content restrictions unique to China. This guide will cover ASA China account creation, best practice, common rejection issues and solutions.

How Can I Use Apple Search Ads (ASA) in China?

To begin using Apple Search Ads in China, navigate to searchads.apple.com and create an account, then select “China mainland” in the country selection. Note that product page placement ads are unavailable in the China mainland region. You’ll need to choose your app from your App Store Connect account and set up basic campaign parameters including budget allocation and target demographics.

There are three key methods you can use to run Apple Search Ads in China; using a Chinese Apple Search Ads Account, a Global Apple Search Ads Account or partnering with an Agency Account.

1. Using a Chinese Apple Search Ads Account

This method requires international companies to establish and maintain a Chinese subsidiary in order to submit the required business license (营业执照). Having a Chinese subsidiary means international companies can apply for licenses that may be required for specific apps and/or functions under this subsidiary. However, the intitial setup and ongoing demands that this involves often steers international companies away from this method.

If you decided to run ads in the China mainland region under a Chinese entity, you will need to submit the following documentation and meet the following requirements.

Business organizations must submit:

“Confirmation of Valid Online Agreement for Business Entities” (with company chop)

Business license (营业执照) with appropriate scope

Industry-specific licenses based on app category

Individual advertisers need:

Business License for Individual Industrial and Commercial Households (个体工商户营业执照)

Confirmation of Valid Online Agreement for Individual Proprietors

Advertising agencies require:

Business license(营业执照) with advertising business scope (广告发布及广告设计）

Linked Apple Ads account to clients’ App Store Connect accounts

Clients’ industry-specific licenses for each promoted app

This additional documentation is only required if you run Apple Search Ads in China under a Chinese entity. The below methods do not require you to provide this documentation.

2. Using a Global Apple Search Ads Account

With this method, international companies can set up or use existing Global Apple Search Ads accounts to create China-targeted campaigns. While no extra documentation is required for initial setup, apps may require extra licenses to remain compliant. These extra licenses usually equire a Chinese legal entity.

Through a Global ASA Account you simply select ‘China mainland’ in the ‘Choose one or more countries or regions’ section. Here you are also prompted to ‘select where ads will run’. Apple Search Ads offer four main ad placements: Today tab, Search tab, Search results, and Product pages. In the ‘China mainland region’ you can run all ad placements apart from Product pages.

Once you have completed these two selections, you will be prompted to answer the following: “is the app you selected to advertise in mainland China operated by a company business”? If you are advertising under a business as opposed to under an indvidual account, you should answer “Yes”. When doing so, you may be prompted to provide extra documentation.

The next step is to select your Keywords. The system provides recommendations based on the details of your app, together with its popularity. At AppInChina, we provide a specialised service for keyword optimisation and localisation.

Next, you will be prompted to select your target audience. The options here are the same options that are provided in other Apple Search Ad regions. The ‘Locations’ section allows you to target by province and city.

Finally, you will need to confirm your ‘Creative Sets’. This includes metadata, screenshots, and app previews. According to Apple’s guidelines for running Search Ads in China, this needs to be in simplified Chinese. If you don’t yet have a Chinese-language version of the above mentioned content, you can contact us to use our localisation services.

After clicking ‘Create Campaign’ you will be presented with the ‘Request Approval’ popup shown below stating that “Before you can advertise in mainland China, your account must be approved. You can choose to complete this task later, but you won’t be able to run campaigns in mainland China until you do.”

Upon clicking ‘Upload Documents’ you will be taken to an Upload Documents page. You can then click on the Help icon at the top right of the page to see the following message:

This is where you will be prompted to upload any extra documentation required by Apple for you to run ads for your app. Here are the official guidelines provided by Apple, with license lists and requirements detailed from page 2 to 14.

3. Chinese Apple Search Ads Agency Account

Working with a Chinese partner that owns a Chinese Apple Search Ads agency account, such as AppInChina, international companies avoid the need to set up and manage a Chinese subsidiary. Any extra documentation or licenses required by Apple to run campaigns for certain apps and/or functionality can be held by your Chinese partner.

Do I Need Extra Licenses to Run Apple Search Ads in China?

Due to China’s regulatory environment, apps with certain functions or content may require extra liceneses. License requirements vary greatly depending on industry. For instance, if the app is a game, it may require:

Gaming Registration Number (有效的游戏注册号)

Value-Added Telecommunications Business License (增值电信 业务经营许可证)

Online Publishing Service License (网络出版服务许可证)

All industries and their specific requirements are also listed in Apple’s Advertising Guidelines for mainland China.

Why Was My App Rejected for ASA?

App rejections typically fall into predictable patterns that can be addressed systematically. App rejections fall under two categories:

Documentation and licensing issues

This is the most common cause of rejection. Missing business documentation often involves incomplete uploads, missing company chops, or expired licenses. Industry license deficiencies occur when required category-specific licenses are absent or invalid. These issues require obtaining proper documentation or partnering with a licensed Chinese entity that holds these licenses.

Content and technical problems

This includes age rating misclassification (apps marked for all ages that actually contains restricted content), language issues (insufficient Chinese localization), and technical performance problems like crashes or broken functionality. Content restrictions specific to China may also trigger rejections.

Listed below are reviewer notes t sent directly from Apple:

Apple Search Ads China: Rejection Issues & Solutions

Reviewer Notes Summary Solution “Please add the Simplified Chinese language option and upload the localized content (app name, promotional text, description, images, etc.) to the Simplified Chinese language option.” App content not available in Simplified Chinese • Add Simplified Chinese language option in App Store Connect• Translate all app metadata (name, subtitle, description)• Localize all promotional images and screenshots• Ensure keywords are in Simplified Chinese “This submission is missing the required documents: Value-added Telecommunications Business License or ICP filing, as well as the School Operating Permit or Public Institution Legal Person Certificate or Private School Operating Permit or Private Non-Enterprise Unit Registration Certificate or Business License.” Education app lacks required telecommunications and education licenses • Obtain an ICP Filing• Add education consulting scope to the business license (营业执照) of your Chinese subsidiary, if you have one, or work with AppInChina which already holds this scope. “This app is not eligible for advertising.” App category restricted or missing fundamental compliance requirements • Review app category against restricted list (see Prohibited Content on page 2.)• AppInChina can confirm with Apple China what changes need to be made to the app for approval. “This app is not localized in Simplified Chinese. Please modify your ad content and request approval again.” Ad creative/content not in Simplified Chinese • Translate all ad content to Simplified Chinese• Localize ad images with Chinese text “This submission is missing the required documents: Value-added Telecommunications Business License or ICP Filing.” App lacks basic telecommunications compliance • Obtaining an ICP Filing is much eThis requires a Chinese entity, either AppInChina or own Chinese subsidiary “This app uses absolute terms such as ‘superior,’ ‘best,’ ‘most effective,’ and ‘state-of-the-art’ in its description or images.” Marketing copy violates China advertising content rules • Remove all superlative claims from app description• Update promotional images to remove absolute terms

If the issue you are facing is not listed above, contact us at info@appinchina.co and we can provide guidance to solve this issue. We have experience directly contacting Apple to help special cases that need extra attention.

What Can I Do About Rejection for Apple Search Ads?

When facing rejection, analyze the rejection notice to confirm the issue. Depending on the complexity of the issue, there are three key steps you can take to resolve it.

Firstly, if the issue is one listed above, you can try and resolve the issue internally following the steps detailed. Localisation, for example, is one of the most common reasons for rejection but can be solved very easily, with support from AppInChina. If the exact reason for rejection or the required solution is unclear, then AppInChina can help you to confirm the exact requirements with Apple China. If the requirements can be met using your own international entity, or your Chinese subsidiary, then AppInChina will help you to obtain the required licenses, filings or certificates. If you don’t have a Chinese subsidiary, or the required licenses cannot be obtained by a foreign-owned Chinese subsidiary, then AppInChina can run Apple Search Ads under our Agency Account.

To get started with running Apple Search Ads in China, contact us!