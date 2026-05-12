The Complete Guide to China’s Game Publishing ISBN

China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. For any game to legally operate and generate revenue in Mainland China, it must receive a Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号). This is a mandatory government approval issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (国家新闻出版署, NPPA). Without it, games cannot appear on Chinese app stores, consoles, or other platforms and are prohibited from monetising through in-app purchases, subscriptions, or advertising. This guide provides a complete, step-by-step overview of the Game Publishing ISBN, including who needs it, why it is required, how to obtain it, and best practices for foreign and domestic developers.

What Is a Game Publishing ISBN?

The Game Publishing ISBN, known as the 网络游戏出版物号 is a government-issued identifier that officially registers a game for publication in China. Its main purpose is to ensure regulatory compliance and protect users, especially minors, from inappropriate content.

Key Points Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA).

Required for any game operating or monetising in Mainland China, including mobile, console, PC, and cross-platform titles.

Authorises monetisation through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and advertising.

Can only be obtained via a licensed Chinese game publisher.

The approval process typically ranges from 3 to 6 months for domestic games and 6 to 12 months for international games, depending on content, complexity, and category.

Game titles must also comply with additional local regulations, including youth protection, anti-addiction measures, and content restrictions.

A valid software copyright registration is required before an ISBN application.

Even if your servers are hosted offshore, your game must have an ISBN to operate or be listed on Chinese app stores legally.

What are the Legal Requirements for Publishing a Game in China?

Operating in violation of the above laws can result in fines ranging from CNY 50,000 to 500,000, business cessation and criminal liability in more serious cases. Proper licensing and compliance are mandatory for any commercial game operation in China.

Why is the Game Publishing ISBN Required?

The ISBN ensures that all games distributed in China comply with national content and operational regulations.

Games without the ISBN face severe consequences, including:

Removal from app stores

Confiscation of revenues

Fines or administrative penalties

Restrictions on future game submissions

The ISBN is essential for the following game types:

Mobile games on iOS and Android Chinese app stores, including Tencent MyApp, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi Market, OPPO App Market, Vivo App Store, 360 Mobile Assistant, and Baidu Mobile Assistant.

on iOS and Android Chinese app stores, including Tencent MyApp, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi Market, OPPO App Market, Vivo App Store, 360 Mobile Assistant, and Baidu Mobile Assistant. Console games are officially distributed in Mainland China, such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch titles.

are officially distributed in Mainland China, such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch titles. Games monetised via in-app purchases, subscriptions, or ads , even if free-to-play.

, even if free-to-play. Games aimed at specific age groups, especially minors, often trigger additional review.

Who Needs a Game Publishing ISBN?

Any entity planning to publish a game in China requires the ISBN:

Domestic companies with a valid Chinese business license (营业执照)

with a valid Chinese business license (营业执照) International companies wishing to enter the Chinese gaming market

Even if a company has no physical presence in China, partnering with a licensed Chinese publisher is mandatory. The publisher submits the game, handles NPPA approval, and ensures compliance with content rules. It is worth noting that international companies cannot work directly with Chinese game publishers and must collaborate with a game operator, such as AppInChina.

The Step-by-Step Process to Obtain a Game Publishing ISBN

Obtaining an ISBN involves six steps. Understanding each step can help developers plan timelines and avoid bottlenecks.

1. Fully Translate and Localise to Simplified Chinese

This is a key step to obtaining the game publishing ISBN and entering the Chinese market as a whole. Without this, ISBN applications will be rejected. AppInChina can help with this.

2. Obtain the Commercial ICP License (B25)

A Commercial ICP License (B25) is mandatory for all commercially operated games in Mainland China, regardless of whether servers are hosted domestically or offshore. Foreign companies cannot hold an ICP license directly and must rely on a licensed local partner.

3. Partner with a Licensed Publisher

Only publishers holding a Web Publishing Service License (网络出版服务许可证) can submit a game for ISBN approval.

can submit a game for ISBN approval. International developers must work with a Chinese publisher to navigate regulatory submission, local compliance, and content review.

Publishers act as legal representatives in all NPPA communications and approvals.

4. Content Submission and Classification

Games must be classified according to NPPA guidelines. The submission includes:

Game client, server, and product documentation

Age rating declaration

Genre and category classification

Compliance with sensitive content rules (violence, gambling, politics, sexual content, depiction of minors, etc.)

Games aimed at children or minors may require additional youth protection review, including login limitations, playtime restrictions, and real-name verification.

5. Game Publisher Review and Feedback

Game Publisher reviews submitted content for compliance with national guidelines.

The review may include technical testing, content assessment, and age-appropriate classification .

. The Game Publisher can request modifications if content or monetisation features are non-compliant

Once the modifications have been made, the game is submitted to the NPPA. They will give the final verdict on the game.

6. Game Publishing ISBN Issuance

Upon approval, the ISBN is issued and linked to the publisher.

The game is now legally allowed to operate, monetise, and appear on all major app and console stores.

International companies receive ISBN access through their publisher partner.

How Difficult is it to Otbain China’s ISBN Game License?

Obtaining a China game ISBN license was extremely difficult and unpredictable from 2019 to 2025. Approval quotas were tight, review standards were stringent, and waiting times were excessively long for both domestic and especially foreign game titles.

From 2025 onward, China has gradually eased game publishing restrictions to attract more foreign investment and boost economic growth in the gaming industry. By 2026, the application process has become more stable, with clearer review rules and a standardised waiting period for qualified games.

Diablo IV

This is a great example of the loosening restrictions on obtaining the ISBN License. The game launched globally in 2023, secured its China game ISBN approval in July 2025 amid the policy easing, and officially launched in the Chinese market in late 2025. It serves as a clear case showing that foreign blockbuster titles now have a smoother path to obtain ISBN licensing under the relaxed regulatory environment.

Dave the Diver

This global indie hit (Steam 96% positive), launched 2023, secured China ISBN in late 2025. It’s a strong example of mid‑tier/indie games now getting approved much faster post‑2025.

Key Considerations for International Developers

Publisher is mandatory : Direct submission is not allowed, meaning you must work with a local partner such as AppInChina.

: Direct submission is not allowed, meaning you must work with a local partner such as AppInChina. Content compliance is strict : Games must follow national standards, including prohibited content lists and youth protection rules.

: Games must follow national standards, including prohibited content lists and youth protection rules. Revenue streams matter : Even free-to-play games with monetisation require approval.

: Even free-to-play games with monetisation require approval. Approval timelines : Plan 6 to 12 months , with longer periods for complex content or new IP.

: Plan , with longer periods for complex content or new IP. Platform differences: iOS App Store submissions, Android stores, and console submissions each have specific publisher and regulatory requirements.

Best Practices for Game Publishing ISBN Approval

Working with experienced publishers reduces risk of rejection and accelerates timelines. Prepare complete documentation, including ICP license, business credentials, content logs, and age ratings. Plan for indices monitoring track App Store Index, Game Store Index, and Game Index to optimise launch timing. Localise content: language, cultural elements, and in-game mechanics must match Chinese market expectations. Comply with youth protection rules, implement anti-addiction systems and playtime limits if required. Submit early account for NPPA review time and possible modification requests.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina provides end-to-end support for international developers navigating China’s game publishing system. Our services include the following.

ISBN Acquisition . We help you partner with licensed Chinese publishers to submit your game and secure official NPPA approval.

. We help you partner with licensed Chinese publishers to submit your game and secure official NPPA approval. Localisation . We adapt your game’s language, user interface, content, and gameplay mechanics for the Chinese market.

. We adapt your game’s language, user interface, content, and gameplay mechanics for the Chinese market. Compliance Guidance . We ensure your game meets all NPPA requirements and other local regulations.

. We ensure your game meets all NPPA requirements and other local regulations. Publisher Matching . We connect international developers with qualified Chinese publishers to enable smooth submissions.

. We connect international developers with qualified Chinese publishers to enable smooth submissions. Launch Optimisation. We provide insights, reporting, and platform-specific recommendations to maximise your game’s launch performance.

Partnering with AppInChina ensures your game is compliant, efficiently submitted, and strategically positioned to succeed in the Chinese market. Contact us to get started