The Complete Guide to Weibo Ads in China

Weibo (微博) remains one of China’s most important social advertising platforms. With over 490 million monthly active users, Weibo sits at the intersection of public conversation, trending topics, celebrity culture, news, and brand discovery. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Weibo Ads are valuable because they combine mass visibility, native social distribution, topical discovery, and performance orientation. This guide explains what Weibo Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are Weibo Ads?

Weibo Ads are paid placements bought through Weibo’s official advertising platform. The platform’s main commercial products include Super Fans Tunnel (超级粉丝通), Fan Headlines (粉丝头条), and its broader programmatic advertising tools. Together, these products support content promotion, follower growth, social amplification, lead generation, app promotion, e-commerce traffic, and broader awareness campaigns.

Of these, the Super Fans Tunnel is the most important for most advertisers. It is designed to help brands reach target audiences through social content marketing, using user attributes, social relationships, and content relevance to improve delivery. Fan Headlines is more specifically designed to promote posts and accounts, helping advertisers grow followers and amplify social influence.

In practical terms, this makes Weibo less like a simple display network and more like a social amplification platform built around public conversation, topical relevance, and account growth.

Why Should I Advertise on Weibo?

Weibo’s main strength is not just audience size. It is the fact that Weibo is a public social platform where users discover trends, react to current events, follow celebrities and KOLs, and engage with topics in real time.

That makes Weibo particularly useful for:

Brand awareness and product launches

Social buzz and topic amplification

KOL- or celebrity-linked campaigns

Follower growth and account building

Lead generation through native social formats

Campaigns that benefit from public discussion and reposting behaviour

Weibo works especially well when advertising is tied to content, conversation, and visibility rather than treated as a static banner buy. For brands that want to shape public attention, amplify campaigns socially, or build account influence alongside paid distribution, Weibo is one of the most relevant platforms in China.

Where Do Weibo Ads Appear?

Weibo supports several major advertising surfaces, but the practical core is a mix of native feed ads, high-exposure placements, and search-related inventory.

Weibo Feed Ads

Feed ads are the most important everyday format for most advertisers. These placements appear natively inside the Weibo feed and are designed to blend more naturally with ordinary social content. They are particularly useful for promoting brand posts, driving engagement; generating leads, app downloads, landing-page traffic, and e-commerce-linked social promotion.

Example of a Weibo Feed Ad



Because feed ads sit inside the normal user experience, they tend to perform best when the creative feels native to Weibo rather than overly polished or obviously translated from another platform.

Weibo Opening-Screen Ads

Weibo also offers premium high-exposure placements shown when users open the app. These are similar to splash-screen or takeover formats and are primarily suited to awareness campaigns, product launches, and other moments where maximum visibility matters.

Example of Weibo Opening-Screen Ad



Weibo Search Ads

Weibo supports search-related advertising, making the platform relevant not only for passive discovery but also for intent capture when users actively search for brands, products, or topics on the platform.

Fan Headlines

Fan Headlines is a more specialised promotion product designed to amplify posts and accounts. It is especially useful for creators, entertainment brands, celebrity-linked campaigns, and advertisers trying to grow account influence in addition to campaign performance.

In practice, Fan Headlines works best when the goal is not only reach, but the accumulation of social assets such as followers, reposts, and ongoing audience attention.

How Do Weibo Ads Work?

Weibo Ads work through the platform’s official advertising system, with account opening, qualification review, creative submission, and campaign launch all taking place inside the Weibo ad environment.

For enterprise advertisers, the process generally involves:

Opening an ad account

Submitting entity and industry qualification documents

Completing platform review

Building campaigns in the chosen product format

Submitting creatives for approval

Launching and optimising campaigns

Weibo’s approval process is documentation-driven. Advertisers are expected to provide lawful, true, and valid qualifications that match the entity and industry involved. Where the account subject and qualification subject differ, the platform may require affiliate proof, authorisation, or evidence of business cooperation.

Can Foreign Companies Run Weibo Ads?

Yes, but the process is not fully frictionless. Weibo allows overseas companies to apply to run ads on their platform. On the advertising side, enterprise advertisers must provide a business license or equivalent legal-entity proof with similar legal effect.

In practice, this means foreign companies can work with Weibo’s business and certification systems, but account opening and advertising approval remain documentation-driven and subject to review. For many overseas brands, local support is still useful for entity documentation, qualification matching, localisation, and campaign operations.

A foreign company can, therefore, access Weibo advertising but should not expect the process to feel as self-serve as mainstream Western ad platforms.

How to Run Weibo Ads

1. Open a Weibo Ad Account

The first step is to open a Weibo advertising account. Enterprise advertisers need to submit a business license or equivalent legal-entity documentation.

2. Complete Account Review and Qualification Submission

Once the account is opened, advertisers must submit qualification materials that match the actual business and selected industry category. Incomplete, mismatched, or unclear documentation is a common reason for rejection.

3. Match the Account Subject and Advertising Qualifications

If the entity operating the account is not the same as the entity named in the qualification documents, the platform may require proof of affiliation, authorisation, or cooperation documents. This is especially important for brands working through distributors, related entities, or local operating partners.

4. Build the Campaign in the Appropriate Product

At this stage, advertisers choose the relevant Weibo product, such as Super Fans Tunnel or Fan Headlines, depending on whether the objective is brand awareness, post promotion, lead collection, follower growth, app promotion, or e-commerce traffic.

5. Submit Creatives for Review

All creatives must be reviewed before launch. Advertising content must comply not only with Weibo’s platform rules, but also with Chinese advertising law and other applicable regulations.

What Is Best Practice for Weibo Ads?

Use Weibo for Social Amplification, Not Just Media Buying

Weibo works best when campaigns are built around public discussion, social sharing, and account influence rather than treated as a static ad placement system. Brands that use Weibo only as a media-buying channel often miss what makes the platform distinctive.

Match the Product to the Objective

Different Weibo products serve different goals. Super Fans Tunnel is the workhorse for most advertisers because it supports a wide range of commercial objectives. Fan Headlines is more specialised for promoting posts and accounts. Opening-screen ads are stronger for large-scale reach and launch moments. Search inventory is more relevant for intent capture.

Campaigns perform better when the placement logic matches the actual marketing goal.

Build Native Social Content

Weibo is a public, social, discussion-led platform. That means advertising content should read and feel like Weibo content rather than like display copy dropped into a feed. This is especially important for post-promotion, KOL campaigns, account growth, and social topic amplification.

Native content generally performs better than content that is heavily corporate or obviously translated.

Prepare Qualifications Early

Qualification review is central to Weibo’s account-opening and campaign-approval process. For many advertisers, especially in regulated or documentation-heavy sectors, the main bottleneck is not media planning but qualification readiness.

Treat Chinese Advertising Law as a Separate Layer

Platform approval alone should not be treated as the only compliance standard. Ads targeting users in China still need to be reviewed against Chinese advertising law, especially around ad labelling, prohibited claims, sector-specific restrictions, and evidence for claims.

What Are the Limitations of Weibo Ads?

The main limitation is not the audience scale. Weibo still operates with a national reach. The real limitations are more strategic.

First, Weibo is strongest where social relevance and public discussion matter. It is less naturally suited than some other platforms for campaigns that rely purely on closed-loop in-app conversion behaviour.

Second, the platform is documentation- and review-driven, which means qualification readiness matters.

Third, Weibo is not interchangeable with Douyin, RedNote, or WeChat. The user behaviour model is different. Media planning should reflect what Weibo is actually good at: public social amplification, social proof, trend participation, and social asset building.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands navigate Weibo advertising as part of a broader China marketing strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

supporting Weibo account opening and qualification preparation

reviewing whether your entity documents and authorisations fit Weibo’s approval requirements

localising ad copy and creative for Weibo’s public social environment

advising which Weibo ad products fit your objective, from awareness to lead generation

checking campaign messaging for Chinese advertising law and platform-policy risk

For many brands, the challenge is not just getting approved. It is making sure the campaign fits Weibo’s social logic as well as China’s legal and operational requirements. Contact us to get started with Weibo advertising in China.