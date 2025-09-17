The Complete Guide to China’s Real Name Verification

China’s digital landscape requires strict user identification, and Real Name Verification is required for many digital platforms. If you’re launching an app, platform, or SaaS service in China, understanding China’s Real Name Verification (实名认证) is essential for legal compliance and market entry.
Real Name Verification (实名认证) is a government-mandated system requiring platforms to collect, verify, and store authentic user identification before allowing access to services. This applies to end users of your platform, not just business entity verification. Without proper implementation, platforms face service suspension, fines, or complete blocking.
Real Name Verification requirements stem from multiple Chinese regulations with specific enforcement provisions:
For instance, below is an example of a Chinese Social Media platform, Rednote (小红书) and their Real Name Verification process for foreign passport holders.
China’s Real Name Verification system uses different factor levels based on security requirements:
Two-Factor Verification (二要素):
Three-Factor Verification (三要素):
Four-Factor Verification (四要素):
Biometric Authentication (生物识别认证):
Firstly, it is important to note that implementing the Real Name Verification in China requires a local Business License (营业执照). This means that only Chinese entities can implement Real Name Verification into their app or solution.
As only Chinese entities can implement Real Name Verification, foreign companies will first need to set up a Chinese subsidiary. Alternatively, foreign companies can work with a Chinese partner such as AppInChina to avoid having to set up and manage a Chinese subsidiary.
Real Name Verification services are typically deployed through cloud providers. Here are some cloud providers typically chosen for Real Name Verification deployment:
AppInChina will help you integrate with verification systems on Chinese servers using approved cloud providers. These cloud providers work with local authorities to ensure that their Real Name Verification solution is fully compliant.
The system integration process is essentially the integration between the user’s system and Alibaba Cloud’s SaaS service. Alibaba Cloud provides the system platform, various integration interfaces, and SDKs. AppInChina helps customers complete all initial configurations, supports them in implementing code integration, and finally ensures successful addition of real name verification functionality.
The integration process follows these key steps:
Cloud Provider Verification Service prices depend on what level of verification you will deploy for your solution in China (i.e., Two-factor, Three-factor etc.) and the verification volume of your solution. Failed verifications also typically incur charges.
The actual pricing depends on the number of API calls, with the per-verification cost determined by the total volume tier of your usage. Cloud providers typically offer:
We recommend evaluating your expected call volume and contacting us for specific pricing tailored to your usage requirements, as costs can vary significantly based on your verification volume and specific implementation needs. You can refer to Alibaba Cloud’s (Aliyun’s) prices as a guiding reference.
Note that there are other costs to consider when deploying solutions in China. AppInChina can manage this whole process for you.
One of the primary challenges is correctly understanding the necessity of real name verification and determining the minimum implementation scope for your specific application. Not all features or user interactions require verification, and over-implementation can create unnecessary friction for users.
Keeping synchronized with changes in compliance requirements and making timely necessary adjustments according to relevant policy changes is crucial. Chinese regulations around identity verification can evolve, and systems must be designed to adapt to these changes while maintaining continuous compliance.
Immediate Service Suspension: Platforms without proper verification face immediate blocking, making services inaccessible to Chinese users.
Financial Penalties:
App Store Removal: Automatic removal from all Chinese app stores, including Apple App Store China and Android marketplaces.
Payment System Disconnection: Chinese payment processors (Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay) will terminate services for non-compliant platforms.
Criminal Liability: Severe cases may result in criminal charges for platform operators, particularly for facilitating illegal activities through inadequate verification.
Gaming Platforms must integrate with the National Anti-Addiction Real Name Verification System, this is mandatory for all gaming apps distributed through Chinese app stores. App stores actively verify implementation before approving distribution. Implement playing time restrictions for minors and spending limits.
Social Media/Live Streaming need Real-time verification for content creators. Enhanced verification for influencers and professional broadcasters. Content moderation integration with user identity tracking.
E-commerce Platforms should include tiered verification. This includes basic verification for buyers, enhanced verification for sellers. Integration with payment verification systems. Business license verification for commercial sellers.
Financial Technology should integrate enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) processes exceeding basic real name requirements. Bank account verification through Chinese financial institutions. Regular identity re-verification for high-value accounts.
SaaS and Cloud Platforms: User verification for data storage compliance. Enhanced verification for enterprise accounts. Integration with corporate verification systems.
At AppInChina, we offer Real Name Verification implementation services as part of larger hosting and publishing services for China market entry. We can help you deploy Real Name Verification in China by:
Contact us today to begin your compliant entry into China’s digital market!