The Complete Guide to China’s Real Name Verification

China’s digital landscape requires strict user identification, and Real Name Verification is required for many digital platforms. If you’re launching an app, platform, or SaaS service in China, understanding China’s Real Name Verification (实名认证) is essential for legal compliance and market entry.

What is China’s Real Name Verification?

Real Name Verification (实名认证) is a government-mandated system requiring platforms to collect, verify, and store authentic user identification before allowing access to services. This applies to end users of your platform, not just business entity verification. Without proper implementation, platforms face service suspension, fines, or complete blocking.

What Legal Framework Governs Real Name Verification?

Real Name Verification requirements stem from multiple Chinese regulations with specific enforcement provisions:

Cybersecurity Law (中华人名共和国网络安全法) : Article 24 requires network operators to verify user identities when providing internet access, domain registration, or communication services. Violations can result in fines up to 1 million RMB.

: Article 24 requires network operators to verify user identities when providing internet access, domain registration, or communication services. Violations can result in fines up to 1 million RMB. Anti-Terrorism Law (反恐怖主义法) : Article 21 requires telecommunications and internet providers to verify user identities for national security purposes.

: Article 21 requires telecommunications and internet providers to verify user identities for national security purposes. Personal Information Protection Law (中华人民共和国个人信息保护法): The PIPL establishes the framework for processing personal information during verification, requiring adherence to principles of Legality (all information processed is done so legally), Necessity (processing of information is essential), Minimization (processing the smallest amount of data necessary) and Security (protecting against data leaks and misuse).

Which Applications Must Implement Real Name Verification?

Gaming Apps : All gaming-related software distributed through Chinese app stores must implement Real Name Identification and Age Verification. All games require verification through China’s National Anti-Addiction Verification System since September 2021. This is strictly enforced across Apple App Store China and all Android app stores.

: All gaming-related software distributed through Chinese app stores must implement Real Name Identification and Age Verification. All games require verification through China’s National Anti-Addiction Verification System since September 2021. This is strictly enforced across Apple App Store China and all Android app stores. Live Streaming Platforms : Content creators must verify with enhanced documentation including professional qualifications

: Content creators must verify with enhanced documentation including professional qualifications Payment Services : All platforms processing financial transactions require comprehensive user verification. Well-known platforms such as Alipay (支付宝) and WeChat Pay (微信支付) all require users to undergo Real Name Verification.

: All platforms processing financial transactions require comprehensive user verification. Well-known platforms such as Alipay (支付宝) and WeChat Pay (微信支付) all require users to undergo Real Name Verification. Social Media with User Generated Content: Platforms allowing public user-generated content, comments, or social interactions

For instance, below is an example of a Chinese Social Media platform, Rednote (小红书) and their Real Name Verification process for foreign passport holders.

Foreign users are prompted to provide their passport information as well as a photo of them holding their passport. Chinese users will only be prompted to provide their Chinese ID Number (身份证号)



This is an example of a platform using facial recognition to do Real Name Verification. Here the user is prompted to place their face within scanning range whilst continuously blinking.



What Are the Verification Levels?

China’s Real Name Verification system uses different factor levels based on security requirements:

Two-Factor Verification (二要素):

Name (姓名) + ID Number (身份证号码)

Basic level for low-risk applications

Three-Factor Verification (三要素):

Name + ID Number + Phone Number

Standard level for most platforms

Includes SMS verification

Four-Factor Verification (四要素):

Name + ID Number + Phone Number + Bank Account

Enhanced level for financial services

Includes bank account verification

Biometric Authentication (生物识别认证):

All above factors + Facial Recognition + Liveness Detection

Highest security level for gaming and high-risk platforms

Prevents identity fraud and account sharing

How Do You Implement Real Name Verification?

Firstly, it is important to note that implementing the Real Name Verification in China requires a local Business License (营业执照). This means that only Chinese entities can implement Real Name Verification into their app or solution.

Step 1: Entity Setup

As only Chinese entities can implement Real Name Verification, foreign companies will first need to set up a Chinese subsidiary. Alternatively, foreign companies can work with a Chinese partner such as AppInChina to avoid having to set up and manage a Chinese subsidiary.

Step 2: Technical Setup

Real Name Verification services are typically deployed through cloud providers. Here are some cloud providers typically chosen for Real Name Verification deployment:

AppInChina will help you integrate with verification systems on Chinese servers using approved cloud providers. These cloud providers work with local authorities to ensure that their Real Name Verification solution is fully compliant.

System Integration Process Using Alibaba Cloud as an Example

The system integration process is essentially the integration between the user’s system and Alibaba Cloud’s SaaS service. Alibaba Cloud provides the system platform, various integration interfaces, and SDKs. AppInChina helps customers complete all initial configurations, supports them in implementing code integration, and finally ensures successful addition of real name verification functionality.

The integration process follows these key steps:

Initial Configuration Setup – Only a Chinese partner, such as AppInChina, can help you with this critical first step, which involves setting up the necessary credentials, permissions, and compliance configurations with Alibaba Cloud’s identity verification services. API Integration – Integration of Alibaba Cloud’s identity verification APIs into the client’s existing system architecture using the provided SDKs and documentation. Testing and Validation – Comprehensive testing to ensure the verification system works correctly with the client’s application and meets all compliance requirements. Deployment and Monitoring – Final deployment of the real name verification system with ongoing monitoring to ensure continuous compliance and performance.

What Are the Implementation Costs?

Cloud Provider Verification Service prices depend on what level of verification you will deploy for your solution in China (i.e., Two-factor, Three-factor etc.) and the verification volume of your solution. Failed verifications also typically incur charges.

Pricing Structure and Volume Packages

The actual pricing depends on the number of API calls, with the per-verification cost determined by the total volume tier of your usage. Cloud providers typically offer:

Tiered pricing based on monthly or annual verification volumes

based on monthly or annual verification volumes Volume discount packages for high-volume users

for high-volume users Pay-as-you-go options for smaller implementations

We recommend evaluating your expected call volume and contacting us for specific pricing tailored to your usage requirements, as costs can vary significantly based on your verification volume and specific implementation needs. You can refer to Alibaba Cloud’s (Aliyun’s) prices as a guiding reference.

Note that there are other costs to consider when deploying solutions in China. AppInChina can manage this whole process for you.

What Are the Implementation Challenges?

Understanding Which Application Systems Require Real Name Verification

One of the primary challenges is correctly understanding the necessity of real name verification and determining the minimum implementation scope for your specific application. Not all features or user interactions require verification, and over-implementation can create unnecessary friction for users.

Maintaining Compliance with Evolving Regulations

Keeping synchronized with changes in compliance requirements and making timely necessary adjustments according to relevant policy changes is crucial. Chinese regulations around identity verification can evolve, and systems must be designed to adapt to these changes while maintaining continuous compliance.

Additional Implementation Considerations

Technical integration complexity with existing systems

with existing systems User experience optimization to minimize verification friction

to minimize verification friction Data security and privacy protection during the verification process

during the verification process Cross-platform consistency for mobile and web applications

for mobile and web applications Handling verification failures and providing appropriate user guidance

What Are the Consequences of Non-Compliance?

Immediate Service Suspension: Platforms without proper verification face immediate blocking, making services inaccessible to Chinese users.

Financial Penalties:

Cybersecurity Law violations: CNY100,000 to 1,000,000 for operators, CNY10,000 to 100,000 for individuals.

Personal Information Protection Law violations can reach CNY50,000,000 or 5% of annual revenue.

App Store Removal: Automatic removal from all Chinese app stores, including Apple App Store China and Android marketplaces.

Payment System Disconnection: Chinese payment processors (Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay) will terminate services for non-compliant platforms.

Criminal Liability: Severe cases may result in criminal charges for platform operators, particularly for facilitating illegal activities through inadequate verification.

What Are Industry-Specific Best Practices?

Gaming Platforms must integrate with the National Anti-Addiction Real Name Verification System, this is mandatory for all gaming apps distributed through Chinese app stores. App stores actively verify implementation before approving distribution. Implement playing time restrictions for minors and spending limits.

Social Media/Live Streaming need Real-time verification for content creators. Enhanced verification for influencers and professional broadcasters. Content moderation integration with user identity tracking.

E-commerce Platforms should include tiered verification. This includes basic verification for buyers, enhanced verification for sellers. Integration with payment verification systems. Business license verification for commercial sellers.

Financial Technology should integrate enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) processes exceeding basic real name requirements. Bank account verification through Chinese financial institutions. Regular identity re-verification for high-value accounts.

SaaS and Cloud Platforms: User verification for data storage compliance. Enhanced verification for enterprise accounts. Integration with corporate verification systems.

How Can AppInChina Help?

At AppInChina, we offer Real Name Verification implementation services as part of larger hosting and publishing services for China market entry. We can help you deploy Real Name Verification in China by:

Assessing what level of verification your app or solution will require to operate in compliance with local laws and regulations

Hosting your solution under a local cloud provider and integrating with their Real Name Verification API

Contact us today to begin your compliant entry into China’s digital market!