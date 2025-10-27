The Complete Guide to China’s Age Verification System

China’s gaming and digital platforms operate under strict age verification requirements. If you’re launching a game or platform in China, understanding the Age Verification and Anti-Addiction System is essential for legal compliance and market entry. This guide covers all of the key questions regarding China’s Age Verification System including the laws that govern it, how to implement it, and how much it costs to implement.

What is China’s Age Verification System?

China’s Age Verification System or 游戏适龄提示 in Chinese, is a government-mandated infrastructure that restricts minors’ access to online games and digital platforms. In China, all users must undergo “Real Name Verification” (实名认证) before accessing gaming services, enabling platforms to enforce age-appropriate restrictions automatically.

The system is overseen by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) and integrates with national databases to verify user identities in real-time.

What are the Current Restrictions for Minors?

In China, anyone under the age of 18 is subject to the following restrictions:

Time Limits:

Playtime : Only 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM (1 hour per day)

: Only 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM (1 hour per day) Days : Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays only

: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays only Maximum : 3 hours per week total

: 3 hours per week total No Exceptions: Complete prohibition at all other times

Spending Limits:

Ages 0-8: No purchases allowed

Ages 8-16: CNY 200/month, CNY 50/transaction maximum

Ages 16-18: CNY 400/month, CNY 100/transaction maximum

China uses a three-tier age labeling system that complements verification requirements:

8+ (Green Label) : Simplest content, strictest requirements, broadest audience

: Simplest content, strictest requirements, broadest audience 12+ (Blue Label) : Moderate content complexity, enhanced social features

: Moderate content complexity, enhanced social features 16+ (Yellow Label): More complex content, advanced social features, competitive elements

This is the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Associations’s (CADPA) rating system used for all games in China.



Unlike Western systems (ESRB/PEGI) that rate forbidden content, China’s system evaluates developmental appropriateness. Originally, an 18+ rating system was set in place, now there is no longer an 18+ rating in the standard system. This rating system is overseen by the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA) or 中国音像与数字出版协会 in Chinese. The CADPA is the responsible body for rating and classifying all games in Mainland China.

Why is Age Verification Required?

What Legal Framework Governs Age Verification?

Age verification requirements stem from multiple Chinese regulations with specific enforcement provisions:

Without proper age verification implementation, platforms violate multiple Chinese laws and face immediate regulatory action.

How Do I Implement China’s Age Verification?

What are the Basic Requirements?

Chinese Business License Required: Only Chinese legal entities can implement age verification systems. Foreign companies must either:

Establish a Chinese subsidiary, or

Partner with a Chinese publisher/service provider such as AppInChina

What is the Process of Integrating with the Age Verification System?

All games and platforms must integrate with the NPPA’s National Anti-Addiction Real-Name Verification System.

When entering games, users will be prompted to provide their name and ID number (身份证号). This ID number is linked to a database which will have their birthdate. If the user is a minor, the aforementioned age restrictions will trigger.



Integration Process

1. Cloud Provider Setup

Deploy verification services through approved Chinese cloud providers such as, Alibaba Cloud (阿里云), Tencent Cloud (腾讯云), and AWS China.

2. API Integration

Connect your platform to the national verification database through cloud provider Real-Name Verification APIs. Age verification uses the same API infrastructure as real-name verification, when a user’s identity is verified through their national ID number or passport, the system automatically returns their age/birthdate, enabling immediate enforcement of age restrictions.

To learn more about Real Name Verification, read our complete guide.

3. User Registration Flow

Collect user’s full legal name and national ID number (Chinese citizens) or passport (foreigners)

Submit to verification system

Receive age confirmation and restriction parameters

4. Enforcement Implementation

Apply time restrictions automatically based on verified age

Block access outside permitted hours

Enforce spending limits

5. Enhanced Security

Implement facial recognition for random authentication checks (recommended)

Deploy behavioral analysis to detect account sharing

Enable cross-platform tracking to prevent circumvention

Integration Steps

Step 1: Partner Selection

Identify Chinese cloud provider or work with a service provider such as AppInChina, who handles integration. Cloud accounts in China can only be opened with a Chinese business license. For foreign companies, it is therefore necessary to establish a Chinese entity, or work with a local partner.

Step 2: System Configuration

Set up verification API endpoints and configure restriction parameters.

Step 3: Code Implementation

Integrate verification SDK into your platform with support from cloud provider.

Step 4: Testing & Validation

Test verification flows, time restrictions, and edge cases.

Step 5: NPPA Registration

Register your game/platform with NPPA’s national system.

Step 6: Ongoing Monitoring

Maintain compliance through continuous monitoring and updates. The age restriction should be visible on the official website and login system of the game.

Industry-Specific Requirements

Gaming Platforms:

Integration with National Anti-Addiction System (mandatory)

Age rating display on all marketing materials

Real-time playtime enforcement

In-game spending controls

Social Media/Live Streaming:

Real-time verification for content creators

Enhanced verification for influencers

Age-gated content and features

E-Commerce:

Basic verification for buyers

Enhanced verification for sellers

Age restrictions on product categories

How Much Does It Cost?

Age verification costs depend on which cloud provider you choose and the volume of verifications. Age verification in China uses Real-Name Verification (KYC) APIs, as age is automatically determined when verifying a user’s identity through their national ID or passport.

Pricing Structure and Volume Packages

The actual pricing depends on the number of API calls, with the per-verification cost determined by the total volume tier of your usage. Cloud providers typically offer:

Tiered pricing based on monthly or annual verification volumes

Volume discount packages for high-volume users

Pay-as-you-go options for smaller implementations

You can refer to Alibaba Cloud’s (Aliyun’s) prices as a guiding reference, their Real-Name Verification service is priced at approximately USD 1.20 per verification as a baseline rate, with volume discounts available at higher tiers.

Note that there are other costs to consider when deploying solutions in China, including cloud hosting infrastructure, bandwidth, SDK integration, and ongoing compliance monitoring. AppInChina can manage this whole process for you.

What are the Consequences for Non-Compliance?

Not implementing age verification directly violates the following local laws and regulations:

This can result in:

Administrative fines ranging from CNY 50,000 to CNY 500,000 for standard violations under the Cybersecurity Law. Draft amendments propose increases to CNY 1,000,000 for standard cases and up to CNY 50,000,000 or 5% of annual revenue for severe violations.

ranging from CNY 50,000 to CNY 500,000 for standard violations under the Cybersecurity Law. Draft amendments propose increases to CNY 1,000,000 for standard cases and up to CNY 50,000,000 or 5% of annual revenue for severe violations. Individual liability with fines between CNY 10,000 and CNY 100,000 for individuals directly responsible under current regulations, increasing to CNY 100,000 to CNY 1,000,000 under proposed amendments.

with fines between CNY 10,000 and CNY 100,000 for individuals directly responsible under current regulations, increasing to CNY 100,000 to CNY 1,000,000 under proposed amendments. Service suspension with immediate blocking of services and mandatory business cessation pending rectification.

with immediate blocking of services and mandatory business cessation pending rectification. License revocation including loss of game publishing licenses (游戏版号) and inability to release new titles in China.

including loss of game publishing licenses (游戏版号) and inability to release new titles in China. App store removal from all Chinese marketplaces including Apple App Store China and Android platforms.

from all Chinese marketplaces including Apple App Store China and Android platforms. Payment system disconnection as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay terminate services for non-compliant platforms.

as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay terminate services for non-compliant platforms. Criminal liability with fixed-term imprisonment of up to three years or criminal detention for standard violations, and three to seven years for serious violations, with concurrent fines.

with fixed-term imprisonment of up to three years or criminal detention for standard violations, and three to seven years for serious violations, with concurrent fines. Regulatory blacklisting resulting in difficulty obtaining future licenses and potential permanent market exclusion.

How Can AppInChina Help?

Non-compliance means complete loss of market access. At AppInChina we help with:

Compliance assessment. We provide a free assessment of your solution to determine what licenses, certificates or filing you require to be compliant, and confirm what options are available to you.

We provide a free assessment of your solution to determine what licenses, certificates or filing you require to be compliant, and confirm what options are available to you. Cloud integration. We can open a cloud account under your selected cloud provider to host your solution and integrate with their Real Name Verification API to ensure that your solution meets China’ Age Verification requirements.

Contact us to get started with your entry into the Chinese market.