The Complete Guide to China’s Age Verification System
By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Oct 27, 2025
China’s gaming and digital platforms operate under strict age verification requirements. If you’re launching a game or platform in China, understanding the Age Verification and Anti-Addiction System is essential for legal compliance and market entry. This guide covers all of the key questions regarding China’s Age Verification System including the laws that govern it, how to implement it, and how much it costs to implement.
What is China’s Age Verification System?
China’s Age Verification System or 游戏适龄提示 in Chinese, is a government-mandated infrastructure that restricts minors’ access to online games and digital platforms. In China, all users must undergo “Real Name Verification” (实名认证) before accessing gaming services, enabling platforms to enforce age-appropriate restrictions automatically.
12+ (Blue Label): Moderate content complexity, enhanced social features
16+ (Yellow Label): More complex content, advanced social features, competitive elements
Unlike Western systems (ESRB/PEGI) that rate forbidden content, China’s system evaluates developmental appropriateness. Originally, an 18+ rating system was set in place, now there is no longer an 18+ rating in the standard system. This rating system is overseen by the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA) or 中国音像与数字出版协会 in Chinese. The CADPA is the responsible body for rating and classifying all games in Mainland China.
Why is Age Verification Required?
What Legal Framework Governs Age Verification?
Age verification requirements stem from multiple Chinese regulations with specific enforcement provisions:
Law on the Protection of Minors (中华人民共和国未成年人保护法): Article 75 mandates real-name registration for all online games and prohibits gaming services during restricted hours. Article 72 requires parental consent for processing personal information of minors under 14. Article 73 requires network service providers to protect minors’ private information and implement age-appropriate management systems.
Cybersecurity Law (中华人民共和国网络安全法): Article 24 requires network operators to verify user identities when providing internet information publishing or instant messaging services. Violations can result in warnings, fines between CNY 50,000 to 500,000, and service suspension.
Personal Information Protection Law (中华人民共和国个人信息保护法): The PIPL establishes enhanced protections for minors’ personal information, requiring explicit parental consent for processing data of children under 14. The law mandates adherence to principles of Legality (all information processed is done so legally), Necessity (processing of information is essential), Minimization (processing the smallest amount of data necessary), and Security (protecting against data leaks and misuse). Violations can result in fines up to CNY 50 million or 5% of annual revenue.
Connect your platform to the national verification database through cloud provider Real-Name Verification APIs. Age verification uses the same API infrastructure as real-name verification, when a user’s identity is verified through their national ID number or passport, the system automatically returns their age/birthdate, enabling immediate enforcement of age restrictions.
Collect user’s full legal name and national ID number (Chinese citizens) or passport (foreigners)
Submit to verification system
Receive age confirmation and restriction parameters
4. Enforcement Implementation
Apply time restrictions automatically based on verified age
Block access outside permitted hours
Enforce spending limits
5. Enhanced Security
Implement facial recognition for random authentication checks (recommended)
Deploy behavioral analysis to detect account sharing
Enable cross-platform tracking to prevent circumvention
Integration Steps
Step 1: Partner Selection
Identify Chinese cloud provider or work with a service provider such as AppInChina, who handles integration. Cloud accounts in China can only be opened with a Chinese business license. For foreign companies, it is therefore necessary to establish a Chinese entity, or work with a local partner.
Step 2: System Configuration
Set up verification API endpoints and configure restriction parameters.
Step 3: Code Implementation
Integrate verification SDK into your platform with support from cloud provider.
Step 4: Testing & Validation
Test verification flows, time restrictions, and edge cases.
Step 5: NPPA Registration
Register your game/platform with NPPA’s national system.
Step 6: Ongoing Monitoring
Maintain compliance through continuous monitoring and updates. The age restriction should be visible on the official website and login system of the game.
Industry-Specific Requirements
Gaming Platforms:
Integration with National Anti-Addiction System (mandatory)
Age rating display on all marketing materials
Real-time playtime enforcement
In-game spending controls
Social Media/Live Streaming:
Real-time verification for content creators
Enhanced verification for influencers
Age-gated content and features
E-Commerce:
Basic verification for buyers
Enhanced verification for sellers
Age restrictions on product categories
How Much Does It Cost?
Age verification costs depend on which cloud provider you choose and the volume of verifications. Age verification in China uses Real-Name Verification (KYC) APIs, as age is automatically determined when verifying a user’s identity through their national ID or passport.
Pricing Structure and Volume Packages
The actual pricing depends on the number of API calls, with the per-verification cost determined by the total volume tier of your usage. Cloud providers typically offer:
Tiered pricing based on monthly or annual verification volumes
Volume discount packages for high-volume users
Pay-as-you-go options for smaller implementations
You can refer to Alibaba Cloud’s (Aliyun’s) prices as a guiding reference, their Real-Name Verification service is priced at approximately USD 1.20 per verification as a baseline rate, with volume discounts available at higher tiers.
Note that there are other costs to consider when deploying solutions in China, including cloud hosting infrastructure, bandwidth, SDK integration, and ongoing compliance monitoring. AppInChina can manage this whole process for you.
What are the Consequences for Non-Compliance?
Not implementing age verification directly violates the following local laws and regulations:
Administrative fines ranging from CNY 50,000 to CNY 500,000 for standard violations under the Cybersecurity Law. Draft amendments propose increases to CNY 1,000,000 for standard cases and up to CNY 50,000,000 or 5% of annual revenue for severe violations.
Individual liability with fines between CNY 10,000 and CNY 100,000 for individuals directly responsible under current regulations, increasing to CNY 100,000 to CNY 1,000,000 under proposed amendments.
Service suspension with immediate blocking of services and mandatory business cessation pending rectification.
License revocation including loss of game publishing licenses (游戏版号) and inability to release new titles in China.
App store removal from all Chinese marketplaces including Apple App Store China and Android platforms.
Payment system disconnection as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay terminate services for non-compliant platforms.
Criminal liability with fixed-term imprisonment of up to three years or criminal detention for standard violations, and three to seven years for serious violations, with concurrent fines.
Regulatory blacklisting resulting in difficulty obtaining future licenses and potential permanent market exclusion.
How Can AppInChina Help?
Non-compliance means complete loss of market access. At AppInChina we help with:
Compliance assessment. We provide a free assessment of your solution to determine what licenses, certificates or filing you require to be compliant, and confirm what options are available to you.
Cloud integration. We can open a cloud account under your selected cloud provider to host your solution and integrate with their Real Name Verification API to ensure that your solution meets China’ Age Verification requirements.
Contact us to get started with your entry into the Chinese market.