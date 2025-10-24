Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Minors (Amended in 2024)

Promulgation Authorities: Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress

Release Date: 2024-04-26

Effective Date: 2024-04-26

Source: https://cgzf.sh.gov.cn/channel_87/20241124/50ee5201540047278966e83fbcb3d4da.html

Original Title: 中华人民共和国未成年人保护法

(Adopted at the 21st Session of the Standing Committee of the Seventh National People’s Congress on 4 September 1991, revised for the first time at the 25th Session of the Standing Committee of the Tenth National People’s Congress on 29 December 2006, amended for the first time according to the Decision on Amending the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Minors adopted at the 29th Session of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh National People’s Congress on 26 October 2012, revised for the second time at the 22nd Session of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress on 17 October 2020, and amended for the second time at the Ninth Session of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress on 26 April 2024 according to the Decision on Amending the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Popularization of Agricultural Technologies, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Minors and the Biosafety Law of the People’s Republic of China.)

Chapter I General Provisions

Article 1 This Law is enacted in accordance with the Constitution for the purposes of protecting the physical and mental health of minors, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of minors, promoting the all-round development of minors in such areas as morals, intelligence, physical fitness, aesthetics and labor, cultivating builders of and successors to the socialism with lofty ideals, sound morality, good education and a good sense of discipline, and cultivating new persons of the times undertaking the great task of national rejuvenation.

Article 2 The term “minors” as mentioned in this Law refers to citizens under the age of 18.

Article 3 The State guarantees the rights of minors to survival, development, protection and participation, etc.Minors may equally enjoy all the rights according to law and shall not be discriminated against due to nationality, race, sex, registered permanent residence, occupation, religious belief, education, family status, physical and mental health status of themselves, their parents or other guardians.

Article 4 The principle of benefiting minors to the most shall be followed in the protection of minors. Handling matters involving minors shall meet the following requirements:(I) providing minors with special and preferential protection;

(II) respecting the personal dignity of minors;

(III) protecting minors’ right to privacy and personal information;

(IV) fitting in with the law and characteristics of minors’ physical and mental health development;

(V) listening to minors’ opinions; and

(VI) combining protection with education.

Article 5 The State, society, schools and families shall carry out education on ideals, morality, science, culture, rule of law, national security, health and labor for minors, strengthen the education on patriotism, collectivism and socialism with Chinese characteristics, cultivate the social ethics of loving the motherland, people, labor, science and socialism, resist the corrosive influences of capitalism, feudalism and other decadent ideologies and guide minors to establish and practice the core socialist values.

Article 6 To protect minors is the common responsibility of State organs, armed forces, political parties, people’s organizations, enterprises and public institutions, social organizations, self-governing mass organizations at the grassroots level in urban and rural areas, guardians of minors and other adults.The State, society, schools and families shall educate and help minors to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and enhance their awareness and ability of self-protection.

Article 7 Parents or other guardians of minors shall bear the responsibility of guardianship for minors according to law.The State shall take measures to guide, support, help and supervise the parents or other guardians of minors in their performance of guardianship responsibilities.

Article 8 The people’s governments at or above the county level shall incorporate the protection of minors into the national economic and social development planning and include the relevant expenses into the budget of the government at the corresponding level.

Article 9 People’s governments at various levels shall attach importance to and strengthen the protection of minors. The organs in charge of women and children’s work under the people’s governments at or above the county level are responsible for the organization, coordination, guidance and supervision of the protection of minors, and the relevant departments shall do a good job within the scope of their duties respectively.

Article 10 The communist youth leagues, women’s federations, trade unions, disabled persons’ federations, working committees for the care of the next generation, youth federations, students’ federations, young pioneers and other people’s organizations and relevant social organizations shall assist the people’s governments at all levels and their departments concerned, the people’s procuratorates and the people’s courts in better protection of minors and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of minors.

Article 11 Any organization or individual shall, upon discovering circumstances detrimental to the physical and mental health of minors or infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of minors, have the right to dissuade or stop such circumstances, or report or complain to the relevant authorities of public security, civil affairs and education.State organs, residents’ committees, villagers’ committees, entities that have close contact with minors and their staff members shall, upon discovering in their work that the physical and mental health of minors is infringed upon, suspected of being infringed upon or facing other dangerous circumstances, immediately report to the relevant authorities of public security, civil affairs and education.

The relevant authorities shall, upon receiving accusations, complaints or reports involving minors, accept and handle them in a timely manner according to law, and inform the relevant entities and persons of the handling results by proper means.

Article 12 The state encourages and supports scientific research on the protection of minors, develops related disciplines, sets up related majors, and strengthens personnel training and strengthens the training of talent.

Article 13 The state establishes and improves a statistical survey system of minors, conducts the statistics, surveys and analysis on the health, education and other conditions of minors, and releases the relevant information on the protection of minors.

Article 14 The state commends and rewards organizations and individuals that have made outstanding achievements in the protection of minors.

Chapter II Protection by Families

Article 15 Parents or other guardians of minors shall learn the knowledge of family education, accept the guidance of family education, and create a good, harmonious and civilized family environment.Other adult family members who live together with the minors shall assist the parents or other guardians of the minors in bringing up, educating and protecting the minors.

Article 16 Parents or other guardians of minors shall perform the following guardianship responsibilities:(I) to provide guaranties for minors in such aspects as the life, health and safety;

(II) to pay attention to the physiological and psychological conditions and emotional demands of minors;

(III) to educate and guide minors to observe discipline and abide by laws, be diligent and thrifty and to cultivate good ideology, moral character and habits of conduct;

(IV) to provide minors with safety education and enhance their awareness and capability of self-protection;

(V) to respect minors’ right to receive education and guarantee that school-age minors receive and complete compulsory education according to law;

(VI) to guarantee the time for rest, recreation and physical exercise for minors and guide minors to engage in activities that are conducive to their physical and mental health;

(VII) to properly manage and protect minors’ property;

(VIII) to represent minors in the performance of civil juristic acts according to law;

(IX) to prevent and stop minors’ misbehavior and illegal and criminal acts, and to exercise reasonable discipline; and

(X) to perform other guardianship responsibilities that they shall perform.

Article 17 Parents or other guardians of minors shall not commit any of the following acts:(I) to maltreat, abandon or illegally place out minors for adoption or commit domestic violence against minors;

(II) to indulge, abet or make use of minors to commit illegal or criminal acts;

(III) to indulge or instigate minors to participate in heresy, superstitious activities or to accept the harm caused by terrorism, separatism or extremism, etc.;

(IV) to indulge or instigate minors to smoke (including electronic cigarettes, the same below), drink alcohol, gamble, wander about for begging, or bully others;

(V) to indulge or force minors who should receive compulsory education to discontinue studies or drop out of school;

(VI) to indulge minors to be addicted to network and to have access to books, newspapers, magazines, films, radio and television programs, audio-visual products, electronic publications, and network information that are harmful to or may affect their physical and mental health;

(VII) to indulge minors to enter commercial entertainment places, bars, business premises of internet access service, and other places unsuitable for minors to carry out activities;

(VIII) to permit or force minors to engage in the work other than that provided for by the state;

(IX) to permit or force minors to marry or to enter into an engagement for minors;

(X) to illegally dispose of or misappropriate minors’ property, or to seek illegitimate interests by taking advantage of minors; or

(XI) to commit other acts that infringe upon minors’ physical and mental health and property rights and interests or fail to perform the obligation to protect minors according to law.

Article 18 Parents or other guardians of minors shall provide minors with a safe environment for family living and timely eliminate hidden safety hazards that may lead to electric shock, scalds, falls, etc.; shall adopt such measures as equipping children’s safety seats, educating minors to observe traffic regulations, etc., so as to prevent minors from being injured by traffic accidents; and shall improve their awareness of outdoor safety protection, so as to prevent minors from drowning, injuries by animals and other accidents.

Article 19 Parents or other guardians of minors shall, according to the minors’ age and intellectual development status, listen to the minors’ opinions and fully consider their true intentions before making any decision in relation to the minors’ rights and interests.

Article 20 Parents or other guardians of minors shall, when finding that the physical and mental health of minors is damaged, suspected of being damaged, or other lawful rights and interests of minors are infringed upon, timely get to know the situation and take measures to protect them; if the case is serious, they shall immediately report it to the authorities of public security, civil affairs, education, etc.

Article 21 Parents or other guardians of minors may not leave the minors under the age of eight or who need special care due to physical or psychological reasons uncared for, or hand them over to persons who have no or limited capacity for civil conduct, or suffer from serious infectious diseases, or other unsuitable persons for temporary care.Parents or other guardians of minors may not allow minors under the age of 16 to be free from their guardianship and live alone.

Article 22 Parents or other guardians of minors who cannot fully perform their guardianship duties within a certain period of time due to working in other places shall entrust a person with full capacity for civil conduct who has the ability to take care of the minors on their behalf; if they have no justifiable reasons, they may not entrust others to take care of the minors on their behalf.Parents or other guardians of minors shall, when determining the person to be entrusted for guardianship and care duties, comprehensively consider the person’s moral qualities, family conditions, physical and mental health, emotional connection with the minors, etc., and listen to the opinions of the minors who are able to express their wishes.

A person under any of the following circumstances shall not be entrusted with guardianship or care duties:

(I) where he/she has committed illegal or criminal acts such as sexual assault, abuse, abandonment, abduction and trafficking, or injury by violence;

(II) where he/she has the bad habits of drug taking, alcoholism, gambling, etc.;

(III) where he/she has refused to perform or has long been delaying in performing his/her guardianship or care duties; or

(IV) where there are any other circumstances in which he/she is not suitable to be entrusted with guardianship or care duties.

Article 23 Parents or other guardians of minors shall timely inform the minors’ schools and kindergartens as well as the residents’ committees or villagers’ committees of the places where the minors actually live of the entrusted care in writing, strengthen the communication with the minors’ schools and kindergartens, contact and exchange with the minors and the entrusted person at least once a week, learn about the minors’ life, study and psychology, etc., and care for the minors.Parents or other guardians of minors shall, upon receiving the notice from the entrusted person, residents’ committees, villagers’ committees, schools or kindergartens on abnormal psychology or behavior of the minors, take timely intervention measures.

Article 24 Parents of minors shall, at the time of divorce, properly deal with the matters of the minors’ upbringing, education, visitation and property, etc., and solicit the opinions of the minors who are able to express their wishes. Custody rights shall not be contested by such means as snatching or hiding minors.After the parents of a minor are divorced, the party who does not directly bring up the minor child shall, at the time and in the manner determined in the agreement, the judgment of the people’s court or the mediation, visit the minor child under the condition that the study and life of the minor shall not be affected, and the party directly bringing up the minor child shall cooperate, except that the visitation right is suspended by the people’s court according to law.

Chapter III Protection by Schools

Article 25 Schools shall comprehensively implement the state’s education policy, adhere to moral education and cultivation of people, carry out quality-oriented education, improve the quality of education, pay attention to cultivating minor students’ cognitive, cooperative, creative and practical abilities, and promote the minor students’ all-round development.Schools shall establish a working system for the protection of minor students, improve the code of conduct for students, and cultivate minor students’ good behaviors and habits of observing disciplines and laws.

Article 26 Kindergartens shall guarantee better nursing care and education, follow the law of children’s physical and mental development, carry out enlightenment education, and promote the children’s harmonious development in physical, intellectual and moral aspects.

Article 27 The teaching and administrative staff in schools and kindergartens shall respect the personal dignity of minors and may not commit corporal punishment directly or in disguised forms, or any other act that humiliates the personal dignity of minors.

Article 28 Schools shall guarantee the minor students’ right to receive education and may not expel any minor student or do so in a disguised form in violation of the state provisions.Schools shall register the minor students who drop out of school and who have not accomplished the compulsory education and persuade them to return to school; in case the persuasion fails, they shall report in writing to the education authorities in time.

Article 29 Schools shall show concern for and take good care of minor students, and may not discriminate against students on account of their families, physical and psychological conditions, learning abilities, etc. Schools shall care for students with family economic difficulties or physical and mental disabilities; and shall patiently help those with abnormal behavior or difficulties in study.Schools shall cooperate with the relevant governmental departments to establish the information archives of the left-behind minor students and minor students in difficulties and carry out the work of caring and helping them.

Article 30 Schools shall, in light of the physical and mental development characteristics of minor students, carry out social life guidance, psychological health counseling, puberty education and life education.

Article 31 Schools shall organize minor students to participate in daily life work, production work and service-type work that are suitable for their age, help minor students to master necessary labor knowledge and skills, and cultivate good labor habits.

Article 32 Schools and kindergartens shall carry out publicity and education activities such as being diligent and thrifty, opposing waste, cherishing grain and civilized diet, help minors establish the consciousness of “being shameful of waste and being proud of saving”, and cultivate the civilized, healthy, green and environment-friendly living habits.

Article 33 Schools shall cooperate with the parents or other guardians of minor students, reasonably arrange minor students’ study time, and guarantee the time for their rest, recreation and physical exercise.Schools shall not occupy the legal holidays, rest days, winter and summer vacations to organize the minor students at the stage of compulsory education to take remedial lessons collectively to aggravate their burden of study.

Kindergartens and after-school training agencies may not carry out primary school curriculum education for the preschool-aged minors.

Article 34 Schools and kindergartens shall provide necessary hygiene and health conditions and assist the health authorities in the better hygiene and health care work for minors in schools and kindergartens.

Article 35 Schools and kindergartens shall establish a safety management system, conduct safety education for minors, improve security facilities, and equip security personnel, so as to ensure the personal and property safety of minors in schools and kindergartens.Schools and kindergartens may not carry out educational and teaching activities in school buildings and other facilities and sites that endanger the personal safety and physical and mental health of minors.

Schools and kindergartens shall, when arranging minors to take part in collective activities such as cultural and recreational activities and social practices, protect the minors’ physical and mental health and prevent accidents of personal injuries.

Article 36 Schools and kindergartens that use school buses shall establish and improve a school bus safety management system, be staffed with safety management personnel, conduct regular safety inspection on school buses, carry out safety education for school bus drivers and explain to the minors about school bus safety riding and cultivate minors’ skills of emergency handling of school bus safety accidents.

Article 37 Schools and kindergartens shall formulate contingency plans for response to emergencies and accidental injuries such as natural disasters, accidents and public health events, be equipped with corresponding facilities and carry out necessary drills on a regular basis according to needs.Where a personal injury accident occurs to a minor in school or kindergarten or during the after-school or out-of-kindergarten activities organized by the school or kindergarten itself, the school or kindergarten shall immediately rescue, make proper treatment, promptly notify the minor’s parents or other guardians, and report to the relevant authorities.

Article 38 Schools and kindergartens may not arrange minors to participate in commercial activities, or promote to or require minors, their parents or other guardians to buy designated commodities or services.Schools and kindergartens may not cooperate with after-school training agencies to provide minors with paid course tutorship services.

Article 39 Schools shall establish a working system for the prevention and control of bullying by students and conduct education and training on the prevention and control of bullying by students among the teaching and administrative staff and students.Schools shall immediately stop bullying by students and notify the parents or other guardians of the minor students who commit bullying or are bullied to participate in identifying and dealing with the bullying; provide relevant minor students with psychological counseling, education and guidance in a timely manner; and provide the parents or other guardians of relevant minor students with necessary guidance on family education.

For minor students who commit bullying, schools shall strengthen discipline and education in accordance with the law and in light of the nature and degree of the bullying. In case of any serious bullying, schools may not conceal it, but shall timely report it to the public security organ or the education authority and cooperate with the relevant authorities to deal with it according to law.

Article 40 Schools and kindergartens shall establish a working system for the prevention of sexual assault or harassment of minors. Schools and kindergartens may not conceal any illegal or criminal act such as sexual assault or harassment of minors but shall timely report it to the public security organ or the education authority and cooperate with the relevant authorities to deal with it according to law.Schools and kindergartens shall provide age-appropriate sex education to minors and improve their awareness and ability of self-protection against sexual assault or harassment. Schools and kindergartens shall timely take relevant protective measures for minors who suffer from sexual assault or harassment.

Article 41 Infant care service providers, early education service agencies, after-school training agencies and off-school custody organisations shall, by reference to the relevant provisions of this Chapter and in light of the characteristics and rules of the growth of minors at different age stages, ensure better protection of minors.

Chapter IV Protection by the Society

Article 42 The whole society shall create a good atmosphere of showing concern for and taking good care of minors.The State encourages, supports and guides people’s organizations, enterprises and public institutions, social organizations and other organizations and individuals to carry out social activities and provide services that are conducive to the healthy growth of minors.

Article 43 Residents’ committees and villagers’ committees shall designate special persons and set up special posts to take charge of the protection of minors, assist the relevant governmental departments in publicizing laws and regulations on the protection of minors, guide, help and supervise the parents or other guardians of minors to perform their guardianship duties according to law, establish information files for left-behind or troubled minors, and give them care and help.Residents’ committees and villagers’ committees shall assist the relevant governmental departments in supervising the entrusted care of minors, and shall timely report it to the relevant governmental departments when finding that the entrusted person lacks the ability to take care of minors or is negligent in performing his/her care duties, inform the parents or other guardians of the minors, and assist and urge the entrusted person to perform his/her care duties.

Article 44 Patriotism education bases, libraries, youth and children’s palaces, children’s activity centers and children’s homes shall be open to minors free of charge. Museums, memorial halls, science and technology centers, exhibition halls, art galleries, culture centers, community public welfare Internet access service sites as well as cinemas, theaters, stadiums and gymnasiums, zoos, botanical gardens, parks and other sites shall be open to minors free of charge or at preferential fee rates according to relevant provisions.The state encourages patriotism education bases, museums, science and technology centers, art galleries and other public venues to arrange special shows for minors and provide pertinent services for minors.

The state encourages state organs, enterprises, public institutions and armed forces to develop their own education resources and establish open days for minors to provide minors with support for themed education, social practice, professional experience, etc.

The state encourages scientific research institutes and scientific and technological social organizations to carry out scientific popularization activities for minors.

Article 45 Urban public transport, and highway, railway, waterway and air passenger transport shall, according to relevant provisions, offer free or preferential fares to minors.

Article 46 The state encourages large public places, means of public transportation and tourist attractions to set up nursing rooms, baby nursing tables, as well as sanitary facilities such as toilets and wash sinks convenient for young children, so as to provide convenience for minors.

Article 47 No organization or individual may, in violation of relevant provisions, restrict minors from enjoying the caring or preferential treatments.

Article 48 The state encourages the creation, publication, production and dissemination of books, newspapers and periodicals, films, radio and television programs, works of stage art, audio-video products, electronic publications and network information, etc. that are conducive to the healthy growth of minors.

Article 49 The news media shall strengthen the publicity on the protection of minors, and supervise the acts infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of minors through public opinions. The news media shall interview and report events involving minors in an objective, prudent and proper manner, and may not infringe upon the reputation, privacy and other lawful rights and interests of minors.

Article 50 It is prohibited to produce, reproduce, publish, release or disseminate books, newspapers and periodicals, films, radio and television programs, works of stage art, audio-video products, electronic publications and network information, etc. that publicize obscenity, pornography, violence, cult, superstition, gambling, luring suicide, terrorism, separatism and extremism, etc., which may endanger the physical and mental health of minors.

Article 51 Where any books, newspapers and periodicals, films, radio and television programs, works of stage art, audio-video products, electronic publications or network information published, released or disseminated by any organization or individual contains any content that may affect the physical and mental health of minors, a prompt shall be given in an eye-catching way.

Article 52 It is prohibited to produce, reproduce, release, spread or possess pornographic materials and network information relating to minors.

Article 53 No organization or individual may publish, broadcast, post or distribute any advertisement containing any content that may endanger the physical and mental health of minors, broadcast, post or distribute any commercial advertisement in any school or kindergarten, or publish or publish in any disguised form any commercial advertisement by making use of school uniforms or teaching materials, etc.

Article 54 It is prohibited to abduct and traffic in, kidnap, maltreat or illegally adopt minors, and it is prohibited to commit sexual assault or harassment against minors.It is prohibited to coerce, lure or instigate minors to join an organization in the nature of a gangland or to engage in illegal or criminal activities.

It is prohibited to coerce, lure or make use of minors to go begging.

Article 55 The food, drugs, toys, articles, gaming and recreational equipment and amusement facilities, etc. that are produced or sold and used for minors shall comply with the national or industrial standards and may not endanger the personal safety or physical and mental health of minors. The producers of the aforesaid products shall indicate the cautions at an eye-catching place, and the products without the cautions may not be sold.

Article 56 The public places where centralized activities of minors take place shall comply with the national or industrial safety standards, and corresponding safety protection measures shall be taken. Facilities that may have safety risks shall be regularly maintained, and safety warning marks shall be set up at an eye-catching place, and the scope of appropriate age for use and points for attention shall be indicated; and special personnel shall be arranged to keep them under surveillance when necessary.The operators of such places as large shopping malls, supermarkets, hospitals, libraries, museums, science and technology centers, amusement parks, stations, wharves, airports, and tourist attractions shall set up a safety warning system to search for the missing minors. The place operators shall, upon receiving the request for help, immediately activate the safety warning system, organize personnel to conduct a search and report to the public security organ.

When an emergency occurs in a public place, priority shall be given to the rescue of minors.

Article 57 When operators of hotels, guesthouses and other accommodation receive minors to check in, or receive minors and adults to check in together, they shall inquire about the contact information of their parents or other guardians and the identity relationship of the persons who check in. Upon discovery of any suspected illegal and criminal act, they shall report to the public security organ immediately, and shall contact the parents or other guardians of the minors without delay.

Article 58 No site unsuitable for minors may be established in the vicinity of schools or kindergartens, such as commercial entertainment venues, bars or internet access service business premises. The operators of such places unsuitable for minors as commercial singing and dancing recreation venues, bars or internet access service business sites shall not allow minors to access. The electronic game equipment installed in the game recreation sites shall not be available to minors except on the statutory national holidays. The operators shall set up signs prohibiting or restricting minors from entering at an eye-catching place, and shall, if it is difficult to determine whether the persons are minors, require them to show their identity certificates.

Article 59 No sales outlets of tobacco, alcohol or lottery tickets may be established around schools or kindergartens. It is prohibited to sell cigarettes, alcohol or lottery tickets to minors or to cash lottery prizes. Business operators of tobacco, alcohol or lottery tickets shall set up signs of not selling cigarettes, alcohol or lottery tickets to minors at an eye-catching place, or shall, if it is difficult to determine whether the persons are minors or not, require them to show their identity certificates.No one may smoke or drink alcohol in schools, kindergartens or other public places where minors gather for activities.

Article 60 It is prohibited to provide or sell to minors such articles as controlled knives or other instruments that may cause serious harm to persons. If it is difficult to determine whether the purchasers are minors or not, business operators shall require them to show their identity certificates.

Article 61 No organization or individual may hire any minor under the age of 16, except as otherwise prescribed by the state.No site unsuitable for minors such as commercial entertainment venues, bars or internet access service business premises may hire any minor over the age of 16.

Any entity or individual that employs any minor over the age of 16 shall follow the provisions of the state in respect of the types of work, working hours, intensity of labor as well as protective measures, etc., and may not assign him/her to any work that is too strenuous, poisonous or harmful and endangering the physical and mental health of minors or any dangerous operation.

No organization or individual may organize minors to carry out performances or other activities that are harmful to their physical and mental health. Where a minor participates in activities such as performances and program production with the consent of his/her parents or other guardians, the organizer of such activities shall, according to the relevant provisions of the state, protect the minor’s legitimate rights and interests.

Article 62 Where an entity that has close contact with minors recruits any worker, it shall inquire of the public security organ or the people’s procuratorate about whether the candidate has any record of illegal or criminal act such as sexual assault, abuse, abduction and trafficking, violent injury, etc., and shall not employ him/her if he/she is found to have any record of any of the aforesaid acts.The entity that has close contact with minors shall regularly check whether its workers have the above-mentioned records of illegal and criminal offenses every year. Where any worker is found to have committed any of the aforesaid acts through inquiry or other means, he/she shall be dismissed in a timely manner.

Article 63 No organization or individual may conceal, destroy, discard or illegally delete any minor’s letters, diaries, emails or other network communication contents.Except for the following circumstances, no organization or individual may open or consult any minor’s letters, diaries, emails or other network communication contents:

(I) the parents or other guardians of the minor without capacity for civil conduct open or consult the same on behalf of the minor;

(II) inspection is conducted in accordance with the law for the sake of national security or investigation of any criminal act; or

(III) for the protection of the minor’s personal safety in case of emergency.

Chapter V Network Protection

Article 64 The state, society, schools and families shall strengthen the publicity and education on minors’ network literacy, cultivate and improve their network literacy, enhance their awareness and ability to access the network in a scientific, civilized, safe and reasonable manner, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minors in cyberspace.

Article 65 The state encourages and supports the creation and dissemination of network content that is conducive to the healthy growth of minors, and also encourages and supports the research and development, production and use of network technologies, products and services that are specifically targeted at minors and suitable for minors’ physical and mental health characteristics.

Article 66 Cyberspace administration authority and other relevant authorities shall strengthen their supervision and inspection of the network protection of minors and punish in accordance with the law those engaging in any activity that harms the physical and mental health of minors via the internet, so as to create a safe and healthy network environment for minors.

Article 67 Cyberspace administration authority shall, in concert with the authorities of public security, culture and tourism, press and publication, film and radio and television, determine the types, scope and judgment criteria of network information that may affect the physical and mental health of minors in light of the needs for protecting minors at different ages.

Article 68 Authorities of press and publication, education, health, culture and tourism, and cyberspace administration shall regularly carry out publicity and education on the prevention of minors’ addiction to the network, supervise online product and service providers to perform their obligations of preventing minors’ addiction to the network, and guide families, schools and social organizations to cooperate with each other and take scientific and reasonable measures to prevent and intervene in minors’ addiction to the network.No organization or individual may intervene in minors’ addiction to the network in any way that harms the physical and mental health of minors.

Article 69 Internet access service facilities provided to minors in schools, communities, libraries, cultural centers, youth and children’s palaces and other places shall install software designed to protect minors online or take other safety protection technical measures.Manufacturers and sellers of intelligent terminal products shall install software designed to protect minors online or inform users of the installation channels and methods of the software designed to protect minors online in an eye-catching manner.

Article 70 Schools shall reasonably use the network to carry out teaching activities. Without the permission of the school, minor students shall not bring mobile phones and other intelligent terminal products into the classroom, and such products that are brought in school shall be managed in a unified manner.Where a school finds that any minor student is addicted to internet, it shall inform his/her parents or other guardians in a timely manner, jointly educate and guide the minor student, and help him/her resume normal study and life.

Article 71 Parents or other guardians of minors shall improve their network literacy, regulate their own use of the network, and strengthen the guidance and supervision of minors’ use of the network.Parents or other guardians of minors shall, by installing software designed to protect minors online on intelligent terminal products, selecting service modes and management functions suitable for minors, etc., prevent minors from having access to network information that endangers or may affect their physical and mental health, and reasonably arrange time for minors to use the network, so as to effectively prevent minors from becoming addicted to the network.

Article 72 When processing the personal information of minors online, information processors shall follow the principles of legitimacy, rightfulness and necessity. Where the personal information of minors under the age of 14 is processed, the consent of parents or other guardians of such minors shall be obtained, unless otherwise provided by laws and administrative regulations.Where minors, parents or other guardians require information processors to correct or delete the personal information of minors, the information processors shall promptly take measures to do so, unless otherwise provided by laws and administrative regulations.

Article 73 Where network service providers find any minors releasing private information through the network, they shall promptly remind the minors and take necessary protective measures.

Article 74 Providers of network products and services shall not provide any products and services that induce minors to become addicted to.Providers of network services such as online games, online live streaming, online audio and video, and online social networking shall set up corresponding functions such as time management, authority management and consumption management in response to minors’ use of their services.

Online education network products and services targeted at minors shall not include links to online games or push advertisements and other information irrelevant to teaching.

Article 75 No online game may be operated unless it is examined and approved in accordance with the law.The State shall establish a unified electronic identity authentication system for minors for online games. Online game service providers shall require minors to register and log on online games with their real identity information.

Online game service providers shall, in accordance with the relevant provisions and standards of the State, classify game products, give reminders for age appropriateness, and take technical measures to prevent minors from contacting inappropriate games or game functions.

Online game service providers shall not provide online game services to minors from 22: 00 p.m. to 8: 00 a.m. the next day.

Article 76 Online live-streaming service providers shall not provide minors under the age of 16 with the account registration service of online live-streaming publishers; when providing account registration service of online live-streaming publishers for minors reaching the age of 16, the service providers shall verify the identity information of the minors and obtain the consent of their parents or other guardians.

Article 77 No organization or individual may insult, slander, threaten or maliciously damage minors’ image or conduct other cyber bullying in such forms as text, pictures, audio and videos, etc. via the internet.Minors who have been suffering from cyber bullying and their parents or other guardians shall have the right to inform the network service provider to take measures such as deleting, screening or disconnecting links. Upon receipt of such notice, the network service provider shall take necessary measures in a timely manner to stop cyber bullying and prevent the information from spreading.

Article 78 Online product and service providers shall establish convenient, reasonable and effective channels for filing complaints and reports, disclose the ways to file complaints and reports and other information, and promptly accept and handle complaints and reports involving minors.

Article 79 Any organization or individual shall have the right to complain or report to network product or service providers or to authorities in charge of cyberspace administration and public security if it/he finds that such products or services contain information that is harmful to minors’ physical and mental health.

Article 80 Where a network service provider finds that a user publishes or spreads information that may affect minors’ physical and mental health but fails to give a noticeable prompt, it shall give a prompt or notify the user to give a prompt; if no prompt is given, the relevant information shall not be transmitted.Where a network service provider finds that a user publishes or spreads information containing the content that is harmful to minors’ physical and mental health, it shall immediately stop the transmission of relevant information, take measures such as deleting, screening or disconnecting links, keep relevant records and report the case to authorities in charge of cyberspace administration and public security.

Where a network service provider finds that a user uses its network service to commit an illegal or criminal act against minors, it shall immediately stop providing such user with network services, keep relevant records and report the case to the public security organ.

Chapter VI Protection by the Government

Article 81 The functional departments of the people’s government at or above the county level that undertake the specific work of the coordination mechanism for the protection of minors shall specify relevant internal bodies or special personnel to take charge of the protection of minors.The township people’s governments and sub-district offices shall set up work stations for the protection of minors or designate special personnel to handle affairs relating to minors in a timely manner, and support and guide residents’ committees and villagers’ committees to designate special personnel and set up posts for the protection of minors.

Article 82 The people’s governments at all levels shall incorporate family education guidance services into urban and rural public service systems, publicize family education knowledge, encourage and support relevant people’s organizations, enterprises, public institutions and social organizations to carry out family education guidance services.

Article 83 The people’s governments at all levels shall guarantee minors’ right to receive education and take measures to guarantee the minors left behind, in difficulties and with disabilities to receive compulsory education.For minor students who drop out of school and have not finished compulsory education, the education authority shall order their parents or other guardians to send them back to schools to receive compulsory education.

Article 84 The people’s governments at all levels shall develop nursery and pre-school education undertakings, establish better infant care service providers and kindergartens, and support non-governmental sectors to establish nursing rooms, infant care service providers and kindergartens in accordance with the law.The local people’s governments at the county level or above and their relevant departments shall foster and train the child-care and teaching staff of infant care service providers and kindergartens and improve their professional ethics and professional abilities.

Article 85 The people’s governments at all levels shall develop vocational education, guarantee minors to receive vocational education or vocational skills training, and encourage and support people’s organizations, enterprises, public institutions and social organizations to provide minors with vocational skills training services.

Article 86 The people’s governments at all levels shall guarantee that disabled minors who have the ability to receive regular education and are able to adapt to school life receive education at their nearest ordinary schools and kindergartens; guarantee that disabled minors who are not able to receive regular education receive pre-school education, compulsory education and vocational education at special schools and kindergartens.The people’s governments at all levels shall guarantee the conditions for running special education schools and kindergartens, encourage and support non-governmental sectors to establish special education schools and kindergartens.

Article 87 The local people’s governments and their relevant departments shall guarantee campus safety, supervise and guide schools, kindergartens and other entities to implement campus safety responsibilities, and establish a mechanism for reporting, handling and coordinating emergencies.

Article 88 The public security organ and other relevant authorities shall maintain the public security and traffic order around schools according to law, install monitoring equipment and traffic safety facilities, so as to prevent and stop the illegal or criminal acts against minors.

Article 89 The local people’s governments shall establish and improve places and facilities suitable for minors’ activities, support the construction and operation of public welfare places and facilities for minors’ activities, encourage social sectors to establish places and facilities suitable for minors’ activities, and strengthen the administration.The local people’s governments shall take measures to encourage and support schools to open their cultural and sports facilities to minors free of charge or at preferential fee rates on statutory national holidays, rest days, winter and summer vacations.

The local people’s governments shall take measures to prevent any organization or individual from encroaching upon or destroying the sites, houses and facilities of such places for minors’ activities as schools, kindergartens, and infant care service providers.

Article 90 The people’s governments at all levels and their relevant departments shall conduct health care and nutrition guidance and provide health care services to minors.The health authority shall regulate the prophylactic vaccination of minors in accordance with the law, so as to prevent and treat common diseases and frequently-occurring diseases among minors, strengthen the prevention and control of infectious diseases as well as the supervision and administration thereof, guarantee the prevention and intervention of injuries, and direct and supervise schools, kindergartens, and infant care service providers in their work of health care.

The education authority shall strengthen the psychological health education of minors and establish a mechanism of early detection and timely intervention of minors’ psychological problems. The health authority shall property handle the psychological treatment, psychological crisis intervention, early identification, diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders for minors.

Article 91 The people’s governments at all levels and their relevant departments shall provide classified guarantees to minors in difficulties, and take measures to meet their basic needs in life, education, safety, medical rehabilitation and housing, etc.

Article 92 The civil affairs authority shall provide temporary guardianship to a minor in accordance with the law under any of the following circumstances:(I) where the minor wanders about and goes begging, or whose identity is unclear, and whose parents or other guardians cannot be found for the time being;

(II) where the guardian’s whereabouts are unknown and there is no other person to act as a guardian;

(III) where the guardian fails to perform guardianship duties due to his/her own objective reasons or due to emergencies such as natural disasters, accidents and public health incidents, resulting in the absence of guardianship for the minor;

(IV) where the guardian refuses or is slack in performing guardianship duties, resulting in the leaving the minor unattended;

(V) where the guardian instigates or makes use of the minor to commit illegal or criminal acts, and the minor needs to be taken away for settlement;

(VI) where the minor needs to be settled in emergency because of serious injury caused by his/her guardian or because he/she is in danger of personal safety; or

(VII) where there are other circumstances stipulated by the law.

Article 93 For minors under temporary guardianship, the civil affairs authority may settle them by entrusting relatives to bring up or family fosterage or transfer them to a relief and protection agency for minors or a children welfare institution for shelter or fosterage.During the period of temporary guardianship, if the guardian re-meets the conditions for performing guardianship duties once again upon the assessment of the civil affairs authority, the civil affairs authority may send the minor back to the guardian for upbringing.

Article 94 Under any of the following circumstances, the civil affairs authority shall exercise long-term guardianship over a minor in accordance with the law:(I) where the parents or other guardians of the minor cannot be found;

(II) where the guardian dies or is declared dead and there is no other person who can act as the guardian;

(III) where the guardian loses the competence of guardianship and there is no other person who can act as the guardian;

(IV) where the people’s court renders a judgment to disqualify the guardian and designates the civil affairs authority to act as the guardian; or

(V) where there are other circumstances stipulated by the law.

Article 95 The civil affairs authority may, after making the adoption assessment, deliver the minor under long-term guardianship to a qualified applicant for adoption in accordance with the law. After the establishment of the adoptive relationship, the guardian relationship between the civil affairs authority and the minor shall terminate.

Article 96 Where the civil affairs authority assumes the responsibility of temporary guardianship or long-term guardianship, the authorities of finance, education, health, public security, etc. shall offer cooperation in accordance with their respective responsibilities.The people’s government at or above the county level and the civil affairs department thereof shall, in light of the needs, establish relief and protection agencies for minors and children welfare institutions to be responsible for taking in and raising the minors under the guardianship of the civil affairs department.

Article 97 The people’s governments at or above the county level shall open a unified national hotline for the protection of minors, accept and refer the complaints and reports on the infringement of the legitimate rights and interests of minors in a timely manner, encourage and support people’s organizations, enterprises, public institutions and social organizations to participate in the development of service platforms, hotlines and stations for the protection of minors, and provide consultation and help concerning the protection of minors.

Article 98 The state shall establish an information inquiry system for criminal offenders of sexual assault, maltreatment, abduction and trafficking, injury by violence, and provide entities that have close contact with minors with free inquiry services.

Article 99 The local people’s governments shall cultivate, guide and regulate the participation of relevant social organizations and social workers in the protection of minors, provide family education guidance services and offer professional services for the psychological counseling, rehabilitation assistance, guardianship and adoption assessment of minors.

Chapter VII Judicial Protection

Article 100 The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities shall perform their functions and duties according to law and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minors.

Article 101 The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities shall determine special agencies or designate special personnel to be responsible for the handling of cases involving minors. Personnel handling cases involving minors shall receive special training and be familiar with the physical and mental characteristics of minors. There shall be female staff members in the special agencies or among special personnel.The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities shall apply evaluation and assessment standards in line with the protection of minors to the aforesaid agencies and personnel.

Article 102 The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities shall, when handling cases involving minors, take the physical and mental characteristics of minors and the needs for their healthy growth into consideration and listen to the minors’ opinions by using the languages and expressions that the minors can understand.

Article 103 The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts, the judicial authorities and other organizations and individuals shall not disclose the names, images, domiciles and schools of the minors involved in cases and other information that may be used to determine their identities, except for the circumstances of search for missing or abducted and trafficked minors.

Article 104 The legal aid institutions or the public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities shall help the minors who need legal aid or judicial relief and provide them with legal aid or judicial relief according to law.The legal aid institutions shall assign lawyers who are familiar with the physical and mental characteristics of minors to provide minors with legal aid services.

The legal aid institutions and the lawyers’ associations shall provide guidance and training to the lawyers handling legal aid cases involving minors.

Article 105 The people’s procuratorates shall, through exercising the procuratorial power, supervise the litigation activities involving minors in accordance with the law.

Article 106 Where the legitimate rights and interests of a minor are infringed upon, and the relevant organization or individual fails to institute an action on his/her behalf, the people’s procuratorate may urge and support it/him to institute the action. The people’s procuratorate has the right to institute a public interest litigation if the case involves public interests.

Article 107 The people’s courts shall, in handling cases concerning inheritance, protect the minors’ right of inheritance and right to receive bequests in accordance with the law.When handling cases of divorce involving the upbringing of a minor child, the people’s courts shall respect the true will of the minor child over the age of eight, and handle the case in light of the specific circumstances of both parties and under the principle of benefiting the minor child to the largest extent.

Article 108 Where the parents or other guardians of a minor fail to perform the guardianship duties in accordance with the law or seriously infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of the minor under guardianship, the people’s courts may make a personal safety protection order or disqualify the guardians in accordance with the law upon the application of the person(s) or entity concerned.The parents or other guardians who are disqualified from guardianship shall continue to bear the maintenance expenses in accordance with the law.

Article 109 When handling cases of divorce, upbringing, adoption, guardianship, visitation, etc. involving minors, the people’s courts may, on their own or entrust social organizations to conduct social investigations into the circumstances of the minors.

Article 110 When the public security organs, the people’s procuratorates and the people’s courts interrogate minor criminal suspects or defendants or inquire minor victims or witnesses, they shall, in accordance with the law, notify their legal agents or adult relatives, representatives of schools, or other suitable adults to be present and conduct the interrogation or inquiry at proper places in proper ways, so as to protect the minors’ right of reputation, right of privacy, and other lawful rights and interests.When the people’s courts hold court sessions to hear cases involving minors, the minor victims or witnesses generally do not testify in court; if it is necessary for them to appear in court, the people’s courts shall take such protective measures as technical means and psychological intervention to protect their privacy.

Article 111 The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates and the people’s courts shall cooperate with other relevant government departments, people’s organizations, and social organizations to take necessary protective measures such as psychological intervention, financial assistance, legal aid, and transfer to other schools for the minor victims who have suffered from sexual assault or violence and their families.

Article 112 When the public security organs, the people’s procuratorates and the people’s courts handle cases of sexual assault or violence against minors, they shall, when questioning minor victims or witnesses, take measures such as synchronized audio and video recordings, and try their best to finish the questioning once for all; if the minor victims or witnesses are female, the questioning shall be conducted by female functionaries.

Article 113 In respect of delinquent minors, the policy of education, persuasion, and redemption shall be implemented and the principle of taking education as the main method and punishment as the subsidiary shall be followed.After punishment has been imposed on delinquent minors according to law, no discrimination shall be allowed in such aspects as admission to schools of a higher level and employment.

Article 114 Where the public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities find that relevant entities fail to perform their duties of protection of minors in respect of education, management, relief and care, they shall put forward suggestions to the entities. The advised entities shall make a written reply within one month.

Article 115 The public security organs, the people’s procuratorates, the people’s courts and the judicial authorities shall, in light of the actual circumstances and based on the characteristics of the cases involving minors, carry out the publicity and education on the rule of law for minors.

Article 116 The State encourages and supports social organizations and social workers to participate in such work as psychological intervention, legal aid, social investigation, social care, educational correction and community correction, etc. for minors in cases involving minors.

Chapter VIII Legal Liability

Article 117 Where any entity or any of its staff members, in violation of the provisions of the second paragraph of Article 11 hereof, fails to perform the duty of reporting and causes serious consequences, the competent authority at the higher level or the entity shall impose sanctions upon the person directly in charge and other directly liable persons according to law.

Article 118 Where parents or other guardians of a minor fail to perform their guardianship duties according to law or encroach upon the legitimate rights and interests of the minor, the residents’ committees or villagers’ committees in the place where they reside shall exhort them to perform their guardianship duties and stop their acts; if the circumstances are serious, the residents’ committees or villagers’ committees shall report to the public security organs without delay.Where the public security organs receive a report or the public security organs, the people’s procuratorates or the people’s courts find that the parents or other guardians of a minor are under the above-mentioned circumstances in the process of handling a case, they shall admonish the parents or other guardians, and may order them to accept the guidance of family education.

Article 119 Where any school, kindergarten, infant care service provider etc. or any of their teaching or administrative staff violates the provisions of Article 27, 28 or 39 hereof, the authorities of public security, education, health, market regulation, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order them to make corrections; if they refuse to make corrections or the circumstances are serious, the person directly in charge and other directly liable persons shall be punished according to law.

Article 120 Where any entity, in violation of the provisions of Article 44, 45 or 47 hereof, fails to provide minors with free or preferential treatment, the authorities of market regulation, culture and tourism, and transport, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections within a time limit and give it a warning; if it refuses to make corrections, it shall be fined not less than 10,000 yuan but not more than 100,000 yuan.

Article 121 Where any entity violates the provisions of Article 50 or 51 hereof, the authorities of press and publication, radio and television, film, and cyberspace administration, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections within a time limit and give it a warning, confiscate its illegal gains, and may impose upon it a fine of not more than 100,000 yuan; if it refuses to make corrections or the circumstances are serious, it shall be ordered to suspend its relevant business, suspend its production or business, or its business license or relevant permits shall be revoked, and if the illegal gains exceed 1 million yuan, a fine of not less than one time but not more than ten times the illegal gains shall be imposed upon it concurrently; if there are no illegal gains or the illegal gains are less than 1 million yuan, a fine of not less than 100,000 yuan but not more than 1 million yuan shall be imposed upon it concurrently.

Article 122 Where any place operator violates the provisions of Paragraph 2 of Article 56 hereof, or any accommodation operator violates the provisions of Article 57 hereof, the authorities of market regulation, emergency management, and public security, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections within a time limit and give it a warning; if it refuses to make corrections or causes serious consequences, it shall be ordered to suspend its business for rectification or its business license or relevant permits shall be revoked, and a fine of not less than 10,000 yuan but not more than 100,000 yuan shall be imposed upon it concurrently.

Article 123 Where any relevant operator violates the provisions of Article 58, Paragraph 1 of Article 59 or Article 60 hereof, the authorities of culture and tourism, market regulation, tobacco monopoly, public security, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections within a time limit and give it a warning, confiscate its illegal gains, and may impose upon it a fine of not more than 50,000 yuan; if it refuses to make corrections or the circumstances are serious, it shall be ordered to suspend its business for rectification or its business license or relevant permits shall be revoked, and a fine of not less than 50,000 yuan but not more than 500,000 yuan may be imposed upon it concurrently.

Article 124 Where any person, in violation of the provisions of Paragraph 2 of Article 59 hereof, smokes or drinks in schools, kindergartens or other public places where minors gather for activities, the authorities of health, education, market regulation, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order him/her to make corrections and give him/her a warning, and may impose upon him/her a fine of not more than 500 yuan; if the manager of the place fails to stop such act in time, the authorities of health, education, market regulation, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, give it a warning and impose upon it a fine of not more than 10,000 yuan.

Article 125 Where any entity violates the provisions of Article 61 hereof, the authorities of culture and tourism, human resources and social security, market regulation, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections within a time limit and give it a warning, confiscate its illegal gains, and may impose upon it a fine of not more than 100,000 yuan; if it refuses to make corrections or the circumstances are serious, it shall be ordered to suspend its production and business or its business license or relevant permits shall be revoked, and a fine of not less than 100,000 yuan but not more than 1,000,000 yuan may be imposed upon it concurrently.

Article 126 Where any entity that has close contact with minors, in violation of the provisions of Article 62 hereof, fails to fulfill its obligation to inquire about the information or employs or continues to employ persons with relevant illegal or criminal records, the authorities of education, human resources and social security, market regulation, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections within a time limit, give it a warning, and impose upon it a fine of not more than 50,000 yuan; if it refuses to make corrections or causes serious consequences, it shall be ordered to suspend its business for rectification or its business license or relevant permits shall be revoked, and a fine of not less than 50,000 yuan but not more than 500,000 yuan shall be imposed upon it concurrently, and the person directly in charge and other persons directly liable shall be subject to sanctions in accordance with the law.

Article 127 Where any information processor violates the provisions of Article 72 hereof, or any network product or service provider violates the provisions of Article 73, 74, 75, 76, 77 or 80 hereof, the authorities of public security, cyberspace administration, telecommunications, press and publication, radio and television, culture and tourism, etc. shall, according to the division of duties, order it to make corrections, give it a warning, confiscate its illegal gains, and if the illegal gains exceed 1 million yuan, it shall be subject to a fine of not less than one time but not more than 10 times the illegal gains concurrently; if there are no illegal gains or the illegal gains are less than 1 million yuan, a fine of not less than 100,000 yuan but not more than 1 million yuan shall be imposed upon it concurrently, and the person directly in charge and other persons directly liable shall be fined not less than 10,000 yuan but not more than 100,000 yuan; if it refuses to make corrections or the circumstances are serious, it may be ordered to suspend its relevant business, stop its business for rectification, close its website, or its business license or its relevant permits shall be revoked.

Article 128 Where any functionary of a state organ neglects his duties, abuses his powers, practices favoritism and irregularities, thus infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of minors, he shall be given sanctions according to law.

Article 129 Whoever, in violation of the provisions of this Law, infringes upon the lawful rights and interests of a minor and causes personal, property or other damages shall bear civil liability according to law.Whoever violates the provisions hereof, which constitutes an act against public security administration, shall be subject to punishment for public security administration according to law; if a crime is constituted, he shall be subject to criminal liability according to law.

Chapter IX Supplementary Provisions

Article 130 For the purpose of this Law, the definitions of the following terms are:(I) Entities that have close contact with minors refer to educational institutions such as schools and kindergartens; after-school training agencies; relief and protection agencies for minors, children welfare institutions and other minor settlement and relief agencies; infant care service providers and early education service agencies; after-school care agencies and temporary care agencies; housekeeping service agencies; medical institutions providing minors with medical services; and other enterprises, public institutions and social organizations responsible for education, training, guardianship, aid, care and medical treatment for minors.

(II) Schools refer to general primary and secondary schools, special education schools, secondary vocational schools and special schools.

(III) Student bullying refers to an act committed between students that one party intentionally or maliciously bullies or insults the other party by means of body, language or network, etc., which causes bodily injury, property damage or mental harm to the other party.

Article 131 Foreigners and stateless persons under the age of 18 within the territory of China shall be protected in accordance with the relevant provisions of this Law.

Article 132 This Law shall come into effect as of 1 June 2021.