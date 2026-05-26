Successful Foreign Games in China: What Overseas Publishers Can Learn

China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. But success is not limited to domestic giants or global blockbuster franchises. Foreign games can perform extremely well in China when they match local player demand, pass the right publishing requirements, localise properly, and choose the right platform and monetisation strategy.

Recent examples such as Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs show that overseas games can succeed across very different categories. Stardew Valley became a benchmark for foreign indie games. Dave the Diver showed the strength of premium paid games with official China publishing approval. Airplane Chefs demonstrated how a casual mobile title can scale through downloads and advertising-led monetisation.

This guide explains why these foreign games succeeded in China and what overseas publishers can learn from them.

Why Do Foreign Games Succeed in China?

Foreign games succeed in China when they are not treated as simple global releases with Chinese translation added at the end.

China has its own regulatory requirements, platform ecosystem, app stores, player communities, payment habits, advertising channels, and content expectations. For games, the China strategy often needs to cover:

The strongest foreign games in China usually combine product-market fit with proper local execution. Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs each show a different version of that pattern.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is one of the clearest examples of a foreign indie game becoming a major success in China.

The game is widely regarded as a benchmark for indie games in the Chinese market. China is the game’s largest single market worldwide, with Chinese players accounting for around 35% of its global audience and domestic sales reaching roughly 10 million copies.

Stardew Valley has also maintained long-term visibility across China-facing PC channels. It has stayed on Steam China’s bestseller lists for extended periods, and its WeGame launch also saw strong initial sales.

The game’s Steam performance reflects its unusually strong player satisfaction. It has a 98% positive rating and nearly 900,000 reviews, while continuing to maintain high concurrent player numbers. In China, it has built a large fan community around guides, videos, mods, fan art, and discussion content. It is also especially popular among female players.

Why Did Stardew Valley Work in China?

Stardew Valley worked in China because the core gameplay fits a broad and emotionally resonant player demand.

The game combines farming, collecting, decorating, relationship-building, fishing, mining, and seasonal progression. These systems are easy to understand but deep enough to support long-term play. The relaxed rural setting also gives players a slower and more comforting alternative to competitive or high-pressure games.

Several factors supported its success:

Strong localisation

The official Chinese localisation helped the game feel natural to Chinese players. For a game with dialogue, character relationships, item descriptions, tutorials, and long-term progression systems, localisation quality directly affects retention.

Long-term free updates

Regular content updates kept the player base active and gave communities new material to discuss, stream, mod, and share.

Community and modding culture

Chinese players did not only play Stardew Valley. They created around it. Fan-made mods, guides, videos, and online discussion helped extend the game’s lifespan and made it a reference point for the farming simulation genre.

Broad audience appeal

The farming and relaxing gameplay loop works across different player demographics. Its popularity among female players also shows the importance of designing for broader player motivations beyond combat, competition, or monetisation-heavy progression.

Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver is a strong example of a premium foreign game finding demand in China.

Developed by Mintrocket and published by Nexon, Dave the Diver combines underwater exploration, fishing, restaurant management, light RPG progression, and humorous storytelling. The game received an ISBN for China, giving it a formal route into the mainland market.

In China, Dave the Diver reached approximately 3,000 downloads per day and became the number one paid app in its category.

That is significant because China’s mobile market is heavily dominated by free-to-play games. Paid games face a narrower conversion path, so reaching the top of the paid rankings indicates strong brand awareness, high player trust, and clear perceived value.

Why Did Dave the Diver Work in China?

Dave the Diver worked because it combines premium quality with a very clear gameplay hook.

The game is easy to understand from a short description: dive during the day, catch fish, collect resources, and run a sushi restaurant at night. This makes it highly suitable for trailers, store pages, creator videos, and social media discussion.

Several factors supported its China performance:

Clear premium value

Chinese players are willing to pay for premium games when the game feels polished, distinctive, and worth the upfront price. Dave the Diver offers variety, humour, progression, and strong production quality.

Hybrid gameplay loop

The combination of exploration and restaurant management gives players both short-session satisfaction and long-term goals. This makes the game suitable for different play patterns across PC and mobile.

Strong content potential

Dave the Diver is highly watchable. Its underwater environments, restaurant mechanics, character interactions, and unusual encounters all work well for gameplay videos and creator-led promotion.

Official publishing path

The ISBN matters because it allows the game to operate through an official China publishing route. For premium games that want long-term legal distribution and monetisation in mainland China, regulatory readiness is central to the launch strategy.

Airplane Chefs

Airplane Chefs, developed by Nordcurrent, shows a different type of foreign game success in China.

Unlike Stardew Valley and Dave the Diver, Airplane Chefs is a casual mobile game. It is built around time-management cooking gameplay, short sessions, quick onboarding, and broad user appeal.

In China, Airplane Chefs reached around 20,000 daily downloads and ranked #33 in the market. Its China iOS version used no in-app purchases, relying instead on in-app advertising.

This makes Airplane Chefs a useful case study for overseas casual game publishers. It shows that success in China does not always require a heavy IAP structure, RPG progression, gacha mechanics, or large-scale multiplayer systems.

Why Did Airplane Chefs Work in China?

Airplane Chefs worked because the game has a simple, repeatable, and highly accessible loop.

Players prepare food, serve passengers, upgrade equipment, and progress through increasingly demanding levels. The aviation setting gives the game a recognisable theme, while the cooking and time-management mechanics are familiar to casual players.

Several factors supported its performance:

Low-friction gameplay

The game is easy to understand immediately. This is important for casual mobile acquisition, where users often decide quickly whether to continue playing.

Short-session structure

The gameplay works well for mobile users who play in short bursts. This supports frequent engagement and ad inventory without requiring long uninterrupted sessions.

Advertising-led monetisation

The China iOS version’s use of in-app advertising without IAP shows that monetisation should be adapted to the market, platform, and category. For some casual games, advertising can be more suitable than forcing an IAP-heavy model.

Broad demographic appeal

Cooking and time-management games can reach a wide audience. They do not require deep gaming literacy, complex onboarding, or competitive skill.

What Do These Games Have in Common?

Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs are very different games, but their China success points to several common principles.

1. They Have Clear Product-Market Fit

Each game matches a specific Chinese player demand.

Stardew Valley fits the demand for a relaxing, creative, long-term life simulation.

Dave the Diver fits the demand for polished premium gameplay with novelty, humour, and replayability.

Airplane Chefs fits the demand for casual, accessible, short-session mobile entertainment.

The lesson is that China is not one market with one player profile. Foreign publishers should evaluate which segment of the Chinese gaming market their title fits before choosing a launch strategy.

2. They Are Easy to Understand and Share

Successful games in China often have a clear hook.

Stardew Valley is easy to explain as a relaxing farming life simulation.

Dave the Diver is easy to explain as diving by day and running a sushi restaurant by night.

Airplane Chefs is easy to explain as a cooking time-management game set on airplanes.

This matters because Chinese discovery channels are highly content-driven. Games need to work on store pages, short videos, creator reviews, Bilibili walkthroughs, TapTap listings, WeChat groups, and player recommendations.

3. Localisation Is More Than Translation

For foreign games, Chinese localisation should cover more than text.

It may include:

In-game language

Store page copy

Screenshots and trailers

UI terminology

Tutorials and onboarding

Customer support

Community announcements

Creator briefs

Monetisation flow

Platform compliance materials

Stardew Valley shows how good localisation can support long-term community adoption. Dave the Diver shows why humour, systems, and premium value need to be communicated clearly. Airplane Chefs shows that even casual games need localised store presentation, ad setup, and platform configuration.

4. Monetisation Needs to Match the Market

The three games show three different monetisation models.

Game China model Lesson Stardew Valley Paid indie game Chinese players will pay for high-quality indie games with strong long-term appeal Dave the Diver Premium paid game Paid games can perform when the product has strong perceived value and official publishing support Airplane Chefs Advertising-led casual mobile game Some casual games can scale through IAA rather than IAP

There is no single correct monetisation model for China. Publishers should evaluate pricing, paid download behaviour, IAP expectations, ad tolerance, store requirements, and regulatory status before launch.

5. Community Visibility Matters

China’s game discovery environment is community-driven.

Players often discover and evaluate games through:

Bilibili gameplay videos

TapTap reviews and reservations

Douyin short videos

WeChat player groups

Weibo launch announcements

KOL and KOC recommendations

Fan guides, mods, and discussion forums

Stardew Valley’s long-term China success was strongly supported by community content and fan creations. Dave the Diver benefits from strong video and creator appeal. Airplane Chefs benefits from accessible gameplay that can scale through app store visibility and casual discovery.

What Is Best Practice for Foreign Game Publishers in China?

Start With Regulatory Feasibility

Before planning a China launch, publishers need to understand whether the game requires an ISBN, a local publishing partner, a mobile app filing, ICP setup, real-name verification, anti-addiction systems, or other compliance steps.

For a full official commercial launch in mainland China, the ISBN is often central. Overseas developers cannot normally apply directly and need a licensed Chinese publisher.

Choose the Right Platform Strategy

iOS and Android should be treated differently.On iOS, distribution is centralised through the App Store, so Apple Search Ads and App Store ranking can play an important role.

On Android, there is no Google Play in mainland China. Distribution is fragmented across Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Tencent MyApp, TapTap, 360, Baidu, and other stores. Promotion and distribution need to be planned together. Here is our list of the top app stores in China as well as game stores.

For PC and premium games, Steam China, WeGame, TapTap, Bilibili, and community-led promotion may all be relevant depending on the publishing status and game category.

Localise the Product and the Marketing

A game may have strong global performance but still underperform in China if the localisation is weak.

Publishers should localise:

Game text

UI and tutorials

Store listings

Trailers and screenshots

Ad copy

Creator briefs

Community posts

Customer support

Monetisation messaging

Direct translation is rarely enough. Chinese players need to understand the game quickly, trust the presentation, and feel that the product was prepared for their market.

Use Community Channels Strategically

For many games, Bilibili, TapTap, Douyin, WeChat, and Weibo are not interchangeable.

Bilibili is useful for credibility, gameplay explanation, reviews, walkthroughs, and fan culture.

Douyin is useful for short-video discovery and rapid awareness.

TapTap is useful for game-native discovery, reservations, reviews, and community discussion.

WeChat is useful for player support, retention, private traffic, and long-term communication.

Weibo is useful for public launch visibility, announcements, and event amplification.

The best channel mix depends on the game category, launch stage, target audience, and regulatory status.

Adapt Monetisation for China

Foreign publishers should not assume that their global monetisation model is automatically the right model for China.

A premium game may need different pricing. A casual game may perform better with advertising than IAP. A game with global IAP may need local payment, SDK, and compliance adjustments. A game awaiting ISBN approval may need to limit commercial promotion until the publishing path is clear.

Monetisation should be reviewed together with compliance, platform strategy, and player expectations.

What Are the Limitations for Foreign Games in China?

The main limitation is not demand. China has large audiences for indie games, premium games, casual games, PC games, and mobile games.

The challenge is execution.

Foreign publishers often face problems such as:

Promoting before the publishing pathway is clear.

Assuming China works like global Steam or Google Play.

Treating localisation as simple translation.

Ignoring Android store fragmentation.

Choosing creators only by follower count.

Using global trailers without adapting them for Chinese platforms.

Underestimating the importance of TapTap, Bilibili, WeChat, and Douyin.

Applying the wrong monetisation model.

Failing to prepare compliance materials.

Not building long-term community support.

China can be a major market, but it should be treated as a distinct publishing and operating environment.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas game developers and publishers prepare for the Chinese market through a structured, compliant, and market-specific launch strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

Advising on ISBN, publisher, ICP, app filing, and compliance requirements.

Localising your game, store assets, ad copy, and promotional materials.

Distributing your game across China’s major Android app stores and game stores.

Supporting iOS promotion through Apple Search Ads.

Planning Android promotion through Chinese app stores, game stores, Ocean Engine, and platform-native channels.

Identifying suitable KOLs and KOCs across Bilibili, TapTap, WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and other platforms.

Identifiying competitors and creating a unique strategy to stand out.

Reviewing monetisation options for paid downloads, IAP, and in-app advertising

Providing post-launch reporting and optimisation.

The success of Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs shows that foreign games can succeed in China across multiple categories. The key is not simply entering the market. It is choosing the right publishing, localisation, distribution, monetisation, and promotion strategy from the start.

Contact us to get started with your China game publishing and promotion strategy.