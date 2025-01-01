Does Zenlayer SD-WAN Work in China?

Zenlayer SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) is a cloud-native networking solution designed to optimise global connectivity across distributed enterprise environments. It offers features such as intelligent routing, dynamic path selection, traffic prioritisation, and centralised management. Zenlayer’s SD-WAN is widely used to enhance application performance, reduce latency, and ensure secure data transmission across borders, particularly for companies with a presence in both China and overseas markets.
Yes, Zenlayer SD-WAN is available in China and is one of the few SD-WAN providers with strong domestic infrastructure and partnerships. However, implementing SD-WAN in China is subject to regulatory compliance, including network access licences and coordination with licensed telecom operators. Traffic routing and optimisation must conform to China’s cybersecurity policies, and without ICP Filing and local hosting, performance may be impacted by The Great Firewall. Zenlayer’s local expertise helps mitigate these challenges, but expert support is essential for full compliance.
AppInChina supports enterprises using Zenlayer SD-WAN in China by:
Enhance connectivity and compliance—contact us to thrive in the Chinese market!