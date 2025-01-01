Does Twilio Work in China?

Founded in 2008, Twilio is a cloud communications platform that enables businesses to integrate messaging, voice, and video communication into their applications. It provides APIs for SMS, voice calls, email, and authentication services, making it a widely used solution for customer engagement and verification processes.
Twilio faces significant restrictions in China due to the country’s stringent telecommunications regulations. While Twilio’s services, such as SMS and voice calls, may work for some international numbers, delivery rates can be inconsistent, and message filtering by Chinese carriers can lead to high failure rates. Moreover, Twilio’s dependency on global cloud infrastructure makes it susceptible to network delays and potential blocking under The Great Firewall of China. Local compliance, including ICP Filing and regulatory approvals, is also required for businesses operating communication services in China.
AppInChina helps businesses using Twilio in China by:
Ensure seamless communication in China—contact us today!