Does Teleport Work in China?

Teleport is an open-source access management platform that provides secure remote access to infrastructure such as SSH servers, Kubernetes clusters, databases, and internal applications. It consolidates authentication, authorisation, and auditing through a single gateway, enabling developers and DevOps teams to manage access using secure, certificate-based authentication. Teleport is widely used for zero-trust infrastructure access, offering features like session recording, role-based access control (RBAC), and SSO integrations.
Teleport itself is self-hosted or available as a cloud-based SaaS, but using its cloud-hosted version in China can present challenges. Services that rely on global DNS, external APIs, or authentication providers like Okta or GitHub may be partially blocked or delayed due to The Great Firewall. Moreover, cloud-hosted deployments without ICP Filing can be inaccessible within China or in violation of Chinese internet laws. Organisations using Teleport in China often experience reduced performance, especially when Teleport clusters are hosted outside China.
AppInChina helps businesses deploying Teleport in China by:
Contact us today to enable secure infrastructure access in China!