Does Sitecore XM Cloud Work in China?

Sitecore XM Cloud is a cloud-native, headless content management system (CMS) that enables enterprises to deliver personalised digital experiences across multiple channels. It provides AI-powered personalisation, multi-site management, and seamless integration with marketing automation tools.
Since Sitecore XM Cloud is hosted on Western cloud infrastructure, it faces significant performance challenges in China. Businesses may encounter slow page load times, unreliable personalisation features, and difficulty syncing data with third-party marketing platforms. Many of Sitecore’s advanced AI-powered analytics and customer journey tracking tools rely on services that are either blocked or experience high latency in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, companies using Sitecore XM Cloud must comply with China’s strict data localisation requirements, which can require additional setup and infrastructure changes.
AppInChina helps businesses using Sitecore XM Cloud in China by:
Deliver high-performance digital experiences in China—contact us today to get started!