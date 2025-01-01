Does Sentry.io Work in China?

Sentry is a real-time application monitoring and error tracking platform that helps developers identify and fix bugs in production environments. It integrates with various programming languages and frameworks and provides rich debugging data, such as stack traces and user context, to speed up issue resolution.
Sentry.io hosts its services primarily on Western cloud infrastructure, which can result in slow or blocked access in China due to the Great Firewall of China. If your app sends error reports to Sentry’s endpoints, those requests might time out or fail, leading to gaps in monitoring coverage. Additionally, transmitting logs containing user data outside of China may violate PIPL.
AppInChina enables error tracking in China by:
