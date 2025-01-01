Does Twilio SendGrid Work in China?

SendGrid, founded in 2009 and now owned by Twilio, is a cloud-based email delivery platform used for sending transactional and marketing emails. It provides APIs and SMTP relay services that help businesses ensure deliverability and scale their email operations with analytics and automation.
SendGrid’s infrastructure is hosted outside of mainland China and relies on cloud services that are often restricted by The Great Firewall of China. This can result in issues such as email delivery failures, delays in transactional emails, or blocks to embedded content. Additionally, the platform does not offer localised compliance tools such as ICP Filing or support for Chinese anti-spam regulations, which can further hinder reliable usage within China.
AppInChina helps businesses using SendGrid in China by:
