Does Twilio Segment Work in China?

Segment, acquired by Twilio in 2020, is a customer data platform (CDP) that collects, cleans, and activates user data from multiple touchpoints, including websites, mobile apps, and backend systems. Founded in 2011, Segment is used to route data to marketing, product analytics, and customer success tools, enabling personalised user experiences and unified customer insights.
Segment’s core infrastructure is hosted in the United States and relies on global CDNs and tracking scripts that are often disrupted by the Great Firewall of China. JavaScript libraries from Segment may be blocked or load slowly, especially when hosted on domains associated with Twilio or AWS. Furthermore, real-time data collection, event tracking, and downstream integrations with Western analytics tools often break without reliable cross-border connectivity.
AppInChina helps businesses using Segment in China by:
