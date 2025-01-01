Does Salesforce Marketing Cloud Work in China?


What is Salesforce Marketing Cloud?

Launched in 2000 (formerly ExactTarget), Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a digital marketing automation platform that helps businesses create personalised customer journeys through email, mobile, social media, and advertising channels. It offers tools for segmentation, campaign management, and AI-driven insights.

Is Salesforce Marketing Cloud Available in China?

Salesforce does not have direct operations in China, and its cloud services are often restricted due to regulatory concerns. While some Salesforce functionalities may work by bypassing The Great Firewall through VPNs or third-party integrations, its reliance on global cloud infrastructure leads to slow performance, potential access issues, and non-compliance with Chinese data regulations. Companies using Salesforce Marketing Cloud in China must consider alternatives or host data on local servers to meet regulatory requirements.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Salesforce Marketing Cloud in China by:

  • Setting up compliant marketing automation solutions within China.
  • Providing local CRM and marketing platform alternatives.
  • Assisting with data localisation to ensure regulatory compliance.

Optimise your marketing automation in China—contact us today!

