Does Rapid7 Work in China?


What is Rapid7?

Rapid7, founded in 2000 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, offers cybersecurity solutions including vulnerability management, application security, and security analytics. Its best-known products include InsightVM, InsightAppSec, and InsightIDR, which help organisations detect threats, prioritise vulnerabilities, and streamline response.

Is Rapid7 Available in China?

Rapid7 operates on globally distributed cloud platforms and may face access disruptions in China due to The Great Firewall. Performance and availability can be limited, especially if servers are hosted outside mainland China. Organisations using these tools must also navigate compliance with China’s strict data protection and cybersecurity laws.

