Does MessageBird Pusher Channels Work in China?


What is MessageBird Pusher Channels?

Founded in 2011, Pusher Channels is a real-time messaging and event broadcasting platform used for live notifications, chat applications, and collaborative tools. It allows developers to integrate WebSockets into their applications for seamless real-time communication.

Is MessageBird Pusher Channels Available in China?

Pusher Channels relies on global WebSocket connections, which are often subject to disruptions under The Great Firewall of China. While some Pusher functionalities may work, users frequently experience latency, connectivity issues, or outright blocking, especially when hosting data outside China. For real-time applications, businesses need a local infrastructure setup to ensure reliable performance.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Pusher Channels in China by:

  • Providing alternative real-time messaging solutions hosted in China.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s internet regulations and WebSocket policies.
  • Optimizing real-time communication for low-latency performance.

