Does OpenAI (GPT-4) Work in China?


What is OpenAI (GPT-4)?

OpenAI’s GPT-4 is a powerful large language model capable of generating human-like text and performing advanced reasoning, summarisation, and code generation tasks. GPT-4 was released in March 2023 and is available via the ChatGPT interface and API access through OpenAI or Microsoft Azure. Businesses use GPT-4 to build chatbots, automate workflows, and generate content.

Is OpenAI (GPT-4) Available in China?

OpenAI services, including the GPT-4 API and ChatGPT platform, are blocked by the Great Firewall of China. Users in mainland China cannot access OpenAI’s site or API endpoints without a VPN. In addition, use of AI models hosted on foreign servers may violate Chinese data sovereignty laws. Due to these limitations, deploying GPT-4 in consumer-facing applications in China is not feasible without a proxy, and even that introduces significant legal and technical risks.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using GPT-4 in China by:

  • Advising on compliant AI model deployment via licensed Chinese cloud providers.
  • Replacing OpenAI with approved local AI models from Baidu, Alibaba, or Huawei.
  • Ensuring your AI product aligns with China’s algorithmic registration requirements.

Contact us today to bring AI innovation to China without hitting the firewall!

Related Content

Does Google Fonts API Work in China?Does Firebase Work in China?What is the Great Firewall of China?