Does OpenAI (GPT-4) Work in China?

OpenAI’s GPT-4 is a powerful large language model capable of generating human-like text and performing advanced reasoning, summarisation, and code generation tasks. GPT-4 was released in March 2023 and is available via the ChatGPT interface and API access through OpenAI or Microsoft Azure. Businesses use GPT-4 to build chatbots, automate workflows, and generate content.
OpenAI services, including the GPT-4 API and ChatGPT platform, are blocked by the Great Firewall of China. Users in mainland China cannot access OpenAI’s site or API endpoints without a VPN. In addition, use of AI models hosted on foreign servers may violate Chinese data sovereignty laws. Due to these limitations, deploying GPT-4 in consumer-facing applications in China is not feasible without a proxy, and even that introduces significant legal and technical risks.
AppInChina helps businesses using GPT-4 in China by:
