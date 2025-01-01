OneSignal is a cross-platform push notification service that enables developers and marketers to send real-time alerts, in-app messages, and emails to users. It supports web, mobile apps, and desktop notifications and integrates with analytics and CRM platforms to deliver targeted messaging based on user behaviour and segmentation.
OneSignal depends on Google services for Android devices and cloud-based servers for message delivery. In China, push notifications using Google services (like FCM) are blocked or delayed due to The Great Firewall. Additionally, OneSignal’s backend servers may experience connection issues or be inaccessible from within China, making real-time communication unreliable and potentially non-compliant with PIPL if user data is routed overseas.
AppInChina supports reliable user engagement in China by:
