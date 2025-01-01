Does New Relic Work in China?


What is New Relic?

New Relic is a powerful observability and application performance monitoring (APM) platform that offers real-time visibility into software performance across infrastructure, applications, and customer experience. It supports full-stack monitoring with tools for logs, traces, metrics, and dashboards, making it popular among developers and DevOps teams for diagnosing and optimising system health and uptime.

Is New Relic Available in China?

New Relic’s services are primarily hosted outside of China, and its browser agent, which relies on JavaScript libraries and external CDN calls, often fails to load properly in China. Due to the Great Firewall, these resources may be slowed down or completely blocked, leading to data loss or incomplete monitoring. Additionally, New Relic does not currently support hosting or data centres in mainland China, which may raise issues with compliance under China’s data residency and ICP Filing requirements.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using New Relic in China by:

  • Identifying and deploying local APM solutions compatible with Chinese networks.
  • Ensuring your monitoring stack aligns with PIPL and other local data regulations.
  • Optimising your web and mobile apps for real-time performance tracking in China.

Overcome New Relic’s limitations in China—contact us to get started!

Related Content

Does Embrace.io Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?