Does New Relic Work in China?

New Relic is a powerful observability and application performance monitoring (APM) platform that offers real-time visibility into software performance across infrastructure, applications, and customer experience. It supports full-stack monitoring with tools for logs, traces, metrics, and dashboards, making it popular among developers and DevOps teams for diagnosing and optimising system health and uptime.
New Relic’s services are primarily hosted outside of China, and its browser agent, which relies on JavaScript libraries and external CDN calls, often fails to load properly in China. Due to the Great Firewall, these resources may be slowed down or completely blocked, leading to data loss or incomplete monitoring. Additionally, New Relic does not currently support hosting or data centres in mainland China, which may raise issues with compliance under China’s data residency and ICP Filing requirements.
AppInChina helps businesses using New Relic in China by:
Overcome New Relic’s limitations in China—contact us to get started!