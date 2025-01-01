Does Sinch Mailgun Work in China?

Mailgun is an email automation service originally launched in 2010 and now owned by Sinch. It provides developers and businesses with APIs to send, receive, and track emails. Mailgun is widely used for transactional emails, newsletters, and email validation.
Mailgun servers are located outside of China and rely on infrastructure and DNS services that may be affected by The Great Firewall of China. As a result, users in China often face latency issues or failed email deliveries. The platform does not provide out-of-the-box compliance with China’s ICP licensing or anti-spam regulations, limiting its effectiveness within the country.
AppInChina helps businesses using Mailgun in China by:
Make your email services work in China—contact us to get started!