Does Sinch Mailgun Work in China?


What is Mailgun?

Mailgun is an email automation service originally launched in 2010 and now owned by Sinch. It provides developers and businesses with APIs to send, receive, and track emails. Mailgun is widely used for transactional emails, newsletters, and email validation.

Is Mailgun Available in China?

Mailgun servers are located outside of China and rely on infrastructure and DNS services that may be affected by The Great Firewall of China. As a result, users in China often face latency issues or failed email deliveries. The platform does not provide out-of-the-box compliance with China’s ICP licensing or anti-spam regulations, limiting its effectiveness within the country.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Mailgun in China by:

  • Replacing or integrating Mailgun with local Chinese email delivery services.
  • Ensuring fast and reliable email delivery through local infrastructure.
  • Assisting with regulatory compliance, including ICP filing.

Make your email services work in China—contact us to get started!

Related Content

Does Twilio SendGrid Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?