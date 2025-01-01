Does LaunchDarkly Work in China?

LaunchDarkly is a feature management platform that helps teams manage feature flags, allowing for continuous delivery and controlled feature rollouts. By using feature flags, developers can enable or disable features for specific users or segments without needing to deploy code. This allows for safer testing, faster releases, and more control over the user experience.
LaunchDarkly’s services may face accessibility and performance issues in China due to the country’s internet censorship and regulatory environment. As with other SaaS platforms, LaunchDarkly’s reliance on external servers and cloud-based services could result in slowdowns or service outages. Furthermore, businesses using LaunchDarkly in China will need to ensure compliance with local regulations, including ICP Filing and adherence to the PIPL, to protect user data. Any integration with third-party services that are blocked by The Great Firewall might also create obstacles.
