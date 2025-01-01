Does IPGeolocation.io Work in China?


What is IPGeolocation.io?

IPGeolocation.io is a global IP intelligence API that provides data on users’ location, time zone, ISP, ASN, and more based on their IP address. Developed by WhoisXMLAPI, it helps developers tailor experiences based on user geography and network characteristics. The service is widely used for fraud detection, geo-targeting, and personalisation.

Is IPGeolocation.io Available in China?

IPGeolocation.io APIs are hosted outside mainland China and rely on domains that may be subject to throttling or blocking by the Great Firewall. API calls from users within China to retrieve geolocation data may time out or suffer from latency issues. In addition, some of the IP ranges used in China may be inaccurately classified or missing from foreign databases, leading to reduced accuracy in user targeting.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using IPGeolocation.io in China by:

  • Providing access to locally hosted IP geolocation APIs with higher accuracy.
  • Ensuring API endpoints are reachable and performant behind the firewall.
  • Offering compliance consultation for cross-border data handling.

Need accurate user location data in China? Contact us today to get started!

