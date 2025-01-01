Does IPGeolocation.io Work in China?

IPGeolocation.io is a global IP intelligence API that provides data on users’ location, time zone, ISP, ASN, and more based on their IP address. Developed by WhoisXMLAPI, it helps developers tailor experiences based on user geography and network characteristics. The service is widely used for fraud detection, geo-targeting, and personalisation.
IPGeolocation.io APIs are hosted outside mainland China and rely on domains that may be subject to throttling or blocking by the Great Firewall. API calls from users within China to retrieve geolocation data may time out or suffer from latency issues. In addition, some of the IP ranges used in China may be inaccurately classified or missing from foreign databases, leading to reduced accuracy in user targeting.
AppInChina helps businesses using IPGeolocation.io in China by:
Need accurate user location data in China? Contact us today to get started!