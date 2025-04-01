Does ip-api.com Work in China?

ip-api.com is a free and paid IP geolocation service that offers JSON and XML responses for real-time location lookups. Launched in 2012, the service is widely used in dashboards, fraud detection, and user customisation scenarios. It returns data such as city, country, ISP, and lat/lon coordinates.
The ip-api.com service is often inaccessible or unstable in China due to the Great Firewall’s restrictions on Western-hosted APIs. Users may experience timeouts or receive incomplete data when requests are made from within China. Since the service is not mirrored on China-based infrastructure and does not hold an ICP Filing, it faces major availability issues in mainland China.
AppInChina helps businesses using ip-api.com in China by:
