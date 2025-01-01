Does HubSpot Work in China?


What is HubSpot?

HubSpot is a U.S.-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform founded in 2006. It offers a suite of tools for marketing, sales, customer service, and content management. Businesses use HubSpot to manage their website, automate marketing campaigns, track sales leads, and handle customer interactions — all in one integrated platform.

Is HubSpot Available in China?

HubSpot’s platform is hosted on global cloud services, primarily in North America. As a result, users in China often experience slow load times, failed API calls, or complete unavailability due to The Great Firewall of China. Key services like real-time analytics, content management, and lead capture forms may not function properly without significant localisation. Furthermore, using HubSpot’s CMS in China typically requires an ICP Filing for legal and reliable content delivery.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using HubSpot in China by:

  • Migrating websites and landing pages to ICP-compliant local hosting.
  • Replacing or integrating blocked functionalities with China-friendly alternatives.
  • Ensuring seamless marketing automation and lead generation within China’s regulatory environment.

