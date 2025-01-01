Does Grafana Cloud Work in China?

Grafana Cloud is a fully managed observability platform developed by Grafana Labs. It enables developers and IT teams to collect, visualise, and analyse telemetry data from various sources, including logs, metrics, and traces. The platform integrates with popular tools like Prometheus, Loki, and Tempo, allowing users to build dashboards and receive alerts in real time. Grafana Cloud is widely adopted for infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, and incident response in cloud-native environments.
Grafana Cloud is hosted on global cloud infrastructure (such as AWS and GCP), much of which is inaccessible or severely restricted in China due to the Great Firewall. Users in China often experience latency, incomplete loading, or complete failure when accessing dashboards and data visualisations hosted on Grafana Cloud. Additionally, its integration with blocked services and dependencies on foreign APIs may disrupt real-time monitoring capabilities. Businesses looking to use Grafana in China often need to self-host Grafana OSS on local infrastructure, and an ICP Filing is required for hosting content within China’s borders.
AppInChina helps businesses using Grafana Cloud in China by:
