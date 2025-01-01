Does Google Analytics Work in China?

Google Analytics is a powerful web analytics service developed by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, user behaviour and marketing performance. It’s a widely used tool for businesses to analyse digital performance, optimise customer journeys, and inform data-driven decisions. Google Analytics integrates seamlessly with advertising platforms, e-commerce systems, and other marketing tools, making it an essential part of many global businesses’ marketing stacks.
Google Analytics is not reliably accessible in China due to restrictions imposed by The Great Firewall. Many Google services, including Google Analytics’ tracking scripts and data collection endpoints, are blocked or load inconsistently. As a result, user data from China is often underreported or completely missing. Even if partially functional through VPNs or third-party CDNs, the service does not comply with China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and lacks local data hosting, making it a risky option for businesses operating in China without proper adaptation or alternatives.
AppInChina enables businesses to navigate analytics challenges in China by:
