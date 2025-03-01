What is Firebase?

Firebase is Google’s mobile and web application development platform that offers a range of services, such as Firebase Real-time Databases, Firebase Cloud Messaging, Firebase Analytics and the Cloud Firestore.

Does Firebase Work in China?

No, Firebase does not work in China. As of 2014, Google Services are blocked by the Great Firewall of China, meaning that they are completely inaccessible within China. Firebase services such as Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) and Firestore are therefore also inaccessible without a workaround.

Can I Make Firebase Work in China?

Yes. Firebase can work in China through an AWS-based proxy tunnel solution designed and provided by AppInChina. Through the use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure in both Beijing and Hong Kong, our solution ensures that clients have reliable, seamless access to Firebase with stable connectivity. While there are local alternatives to individual Firebase services, there is no comprehensive local solution that can fully replace Firebase.

The AppInChina solution uses two AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Instances, one in Beijing and one in Hong Kong, to grant clients access to Firebase in China. All traffic passing between both instances is encrypted using SSL/TLS protocols. AWS infrastructure provides additional layers of security, including firewalls, IAM roles, and continuous monitoring. Squid Proxy Software is also installed on both instances to maximise performance and security. The Beijing Instance is the first contact point for all traffic originating from within China that receives client requests. The Hong Kong Instance then connects to Firebase, routing responses back to the Beijing instance. Ultimately granting clients access to Firebase in China.

This solution is entirely managed by AppInChina, meaning we help with the setup, maintenance, performance, and technical support.

Get Reliable Access to Firebase in China

If your app relies on Firebase services, and you intend to deploy it in China, ensuring your current solutions stack is available and running smoothly is key. AppInChina’s AWS-based proxy tunnel solution provides an effective, secure, and scalable way to maintain access without compromising on performance or security.

Contact us to get started!

