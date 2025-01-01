Does Firebase Remote Config Work in China?

Firebase Remote Config lets you update the behaviour and appearance of your app without publishing a new version. By modifying values stored in the cloud, developers can remotely control feature flags, UI text, and more, allowing for A/B testing and targeted experiences.
Firebase Remote Config depends on Google’s cloud infrastructure, which is restricted in China by the Great Firewall. Apps attempting to fetch configuration values from Firebase servers may experience timeout errors or connection failures. This disrupts the flexibility of deploying real-time updates, especially if your user base is in China.
AppInChina supports you by:
