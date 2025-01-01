Does Firebase Remote Config Work in China?


What is Firebase Remote Config?

Firebase Remote Config lets you update the behaviour and appearance of your app without publishing a new version. By modifying values stored in the cloud, developers can remotely control feature flags, UI text, and more, allowing for A/B testing and targeted experiences.

Is Firebase Remote Config Available in China?

Firebase Remote Config depends on Google’s cloud infrastructure, which is restricted in China by the Great Firewall. Apps attempting to fetch configuration values from Firebase servers may experience timeout errors or connection failures. This disrupts the flexibility of deploying real-time updates, especially if your user base is in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina supports you by:

  • Offering alternative, compliant remote configuration systems hosted in China.
  • Ensuring dynamic app features remain functional without relying on blocked Google services.
  • Keeping you aligned with local regulations through ICP Filing and PIPL compliance.

Deliver real-time app updates in China—contact us to get started!

