Does Firebase In-App Messaging Work in China?


What is Firebase In-App Messaging?

Firebase In-App Messaging allows you to send contextual messages to users while they are actively using your app. These messages can promote features, prompt engagement, or guide user behaviour. It’s often used for onboarding or highlighting app updates.

Is Firebase In-App Messaging Available in China?

Firebase In-App Messaging relies on Google’s infrastructure to fetch message configurations and rules. In China, connectivity to Firebase is limited or blocked entirely by the Great Firewall of China, making in-app messages unreliable or non-functional. Additionally, any personalised messaging involving data collection must comply with the PIPL and require proper user consent.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures successful in-app engagement by:

  • Providing alternative messaging systems hosted in China.
  • Ensuring compliance with Chinese laws around user data and privacy.
  • Helping you create targeted and timely messages that reach Chinese users effectively.

Engage your users effectively in China—contact us to get started!

