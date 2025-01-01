Does Firebase App Distribution Work in China?

Firebase App Distribution is a tool within Google Firebase that allows developers to distribute pre-release versions of their apps to testers. It supports iOS and Android platforms and helps streamline beta testing by allowing quick sharing, feedback collection, and build version management during the development phase.
Firebase App Distribution relies on Google infrastructure and services that are largely blocked or restricted by The Great Firewall. Developers and testers in China may experience delays or complete inaccessibility when attempting to download app builds or interact with Firebase’s dashboard. This makes it challenging to run beta or development builds in China without encountering major performance and delivery issues.
AppInChina helps you manage app testing in China by:
Run seamless beta tests in China—contact us to get started!