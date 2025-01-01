Does env0 Work in China?


What is env0?

env0 is a cloud management platform that automates and governs Infrastructure as Code (IaC) deployments. It enables teams to manage Terraform, Terragrunt, Pulumi, and other IaC frameworks at scale, offering features like role-based access control, policy enforcement, cost estimation, and self-service environments. It’s especially useful for DevOps teams that need streamlined, secure, and collaborative cloud infrastructure management across multiple environments and teams.

Is env0 Available in China?

env0’s platform is primarily hosted on global cloud providers and utilises APIs and services that are often throttled or blocked by the Great Firewall. Users in mainland China may experience degraded performance or failed integrations due to latency, CDN restrictions, or service disruptions. Furthermore, env0 may not comply with local requirements such as ICP Filing or China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), limiting its viability in regulated industries or enterprises operating within China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using env0 in China by:

  • Recommending and implementing infrastructure management tools hosted within China.
  • Ensuring compliance with Chinese regulations like the PIPL and Cybersecurity Law.
  • Localising access to IaC tools for uninterrupted development and deployment workflows.

