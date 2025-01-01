Does Embrace.io Work in China?

Embrace.io is a mobile observability platform designed specifically for monitoring and optimising the performance of mobile applications. It collects detailed real-time data on app sessions, crashes, errors, network calls, and device performance, helping developers quickly identify and resolve issues. Embrace.io stands out for its ability to capture user-level data and correlate performance issues to specific user behaviours, making it invaluable for mobile teams looking to improve app stability and user experience.
Embrace.io’s reliance on global cloud services and third-party APIs can be problematic within China. Due to the Great Firewall, apps integrating Embrace.io may experience delayed or blocked data transmissions. The platform may also encounter compliance challenges with China’s PIPL and cybersecurity regulations. For companies with users in mainland China, additional steps such as setting up an ICP Filing or using locally hosted observability tools may be necessary to ensure smooth and legal operations.
AppInChina helps businesses using Embrace.io in China by:
