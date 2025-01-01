Datastax is a cloud-native, enterprise-grade data platform built on Apache Cassandra, offering scalable database solutions for high-performance applications. It provides tools for managing large volumes of real-time data across multiple data centres and cloud environments. Datastax Astra DB, the company’s managed database-as-a-service, simplifies deployment and maintenance while ensuring high availability, low latency, and global distribution. Organisations use Datastax for mission-critical workloads such as recommendation engines, fraud detection, and IoT data processing.
Datastax primarily runs on global cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure—platforms that often face performance issues or are partially blocked in China due to the Great Firewall. In addition, features such as API endpoints, dashboards, and authentication services may experience slow or unreliable access from within China. Without local infrastructure and government-required certifications like the ICP Filing, Datastax may not be suitable for applications operating in or serving users in China. Compliance with China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) further complicates deployment without local adaptation.
