Does CrowdStrike Work in China?


What is CrowdStrike?

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike is a leading cybersecurity company known for its cloud-native endpoint protection platform, Falcon. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it provides threat intelligence, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and identity protection for enterprises.

Is CrowdStrike Available in China?

CrowdStrike’s reliance on non-China cloud infrastructure and real-time data transmission across borders can be heavily disrupted by The Great Firewall of China. Data localisation and cybersecurity regulations also pose compliance challenges. As a result, its effectiveness in China may be significantly limited unless specific measures are taken.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using CrowdStrike in China by:

  • Identifying China-compliant cybersecurity alternatives.
  • Ensuring data storage complies with local regulations.
  • Supporting implementation with localised infrastructure and ICP Filing.

