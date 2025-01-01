Does CrowdStrike Work in China?

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike is a leading cybersecurity company known for its cloud-native endpoint protection platform, Falcon. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it provides threat intelligence, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and identity protection for enterprises.
CrowdStrike’s reliance on non-China cloud infrastructure and real-time data transmission across borders can be heavily disrupted by The Great Firewall of China. Data localisation and cybersecurity regulations also pose compliance challenges. As a result, its effectiveness in China may be significantly limited unless specific measures are taken.
AppInChina helps businesses using CrowdStrike in China by:
Secure your operations in China while staying compliant—contact us today to get started!