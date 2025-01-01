Does Constant Contact Work in China?

Founded in 1995, Constant Contact is an email marketing and digital marketing platform aimed at small businesses. It offers tools for email campaigns, social media marketing, automation, and event promotion.
Constant Contact’s platform is hosted in the U.S. and relies on infrastructure and services that may be restricted or slowed down by The Great Firewall of China. Chinese users often experience delays in dashboard access, email template rendering issues, or complete inability to track analytics. Additionally, Constant Contact is not designed for compliance with ICP regulations or China’s local data laws.
