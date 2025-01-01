Does Constant Contact Work in China?


What is Constant Contact?

Founded in 1995, Constant Contact is an email marketing and digital marketing platform aimed at small businesses. It offers tools for email campaigns, social media marketing, automation, and event promotion.

Is Constant Contact Available in China?

Constant Contact’s platform is hosted in the U.S. and relies on infrastructure and services that may be restricted or slowed down by The Great Firewall of China. Chinese users often experience delays in dashboard access, email template rendering issues, or complete inability to track analytics. Additionally, Constant Contact is not designed for compliance with ICP regulations or China’s local data laws.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Constant Contact in China by:

  • Replacing or integrating it with compliant local email platforms.
  • Ensuring your email marketing campaigns work reliably in China.
  • Managing regulatory steps like ICP Filing and content localisation.

