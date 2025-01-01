Does BunnyCDN Work in China?


What is BunnyCDN?

BunnyCDN is a content delivery network (CDN) that helps websites load faster by caching and distributing content across global edge servers. It supports image optimisation, video streaming, and security features like DDoS protection and SSL encryption.

Is BunnyCDN Available in China?

BunnyCDN has limited performance in China because it does not have local PoPs (points of presence) inside the country. As a result, websites using BunnyCDN may experience slow content delivery, buffering issues, or broken images due to The Great Firewall of China. To operate legally, a China-based CDN provider is required.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using BunnyCDN in China by:

  • Providing a China-compliant CDN to accelerate content delivery.
  • Ensuring video and image optimisation for smooth playback.
  • Handling regulatory requirements for CDN usage in China.

