Do You Really Need a CDN in China?

In order to expand your online presence to the world’s largest online population in China, you need to make sure your data is accessible and fast for Chinese users.
Yet China’s internet architecture is different from the rest of the world. Only three ISPs control the entire internet within its borders, and there is limited interconnection (peering) between their networks. This leads to frequent congestion, high latency, and packet loss.
As a foreign company trying to get data into China, the problem is compounded by bottlenecking: There is a limited number of international connections that all data from outside the country must pass through.
Do you know if your website is currently accessible in China? How fast does it load for Chinese users?
When looking for the best way to ensure optimum uptime and low latency, you will run across companies offering a CDN in China as a solution. In fact, you may already be using a CDN for your app, game, website or SaaS platform outside of China.
But if the concept is new to you, here is a brief introduction.
CDN is short for Content Delivery Network. Instead of delivering your website, app or game data to users from your home country, your data is mirrored across a network of servers in China, close to your users. These nodes are called Points of Presence (PoP). Your data travels more quickly because it has a shorter journey, which is intelligently calculated to come from the PoPs geographically closest to your user. And pathways for active content are optimized to ensure the fastest delivery across the CDN.
By its very nature, a local China-based CDN can undoubtedly speed up certain website traffic. However, in most cases, setting up a CDN to bring your cross-border traffic into China is not as good as simply setting up local hosting in China. Here’s why:
For all of these reasons, we recommend local hosting instead of a local China CDN for most of our users. The Cost-to-Benefit ratio simply isn’t high enough in most circumstances, and you can free up the time and maintenance costs for use elsewhere.
When you require smooth media content delivery to a large number of users.
If you have a very large user base spread out across China, and are serving up large amounts of traffic (i.e. video and other media) across the country, local hosting on a Chinese server and a CDN inside China can give you smoother content delivery.
With many CDNs, media acceleration is specifically engineered to deliver live streams and Video on Demand (VOD) services in China’s difficult internet environment. A CDN could improve your customer experience by helping prevent constant buffering, calculating adaptive bit rates on the fly, and optimizing routing depending on your VOD size, so that large video files are not competing with smaller videos to reach your users more quickly, wherever they are physically distributed.
Another reason is that, depending on your circumstances, it may make sense to avoid the manpower of having to host duplicate content in two locations. This is highly dependent on your particular data architecture and the resources available to you.
All you need is a Chinese-registered domain and an ICP Filing, which is required to host or cache online content inside China. We can help you quickly acquire both local hosting and an ICP Filing, all for a lower cost than many of our competitors. For the majority of our customers, local hosting is all that is required for their app, game, website or platform.
Just the same as the local hosting, you will need to first acquire a domain and an ICP Filing, which is required to host or cache online content inside China, which we can help you acquire.
You will need to provide a dedicated domain for your CDN. We recommend you simply use a subdomain under your current domain. We also strongly recommend a local hosting plan, such as AppInChina’s hosting package.
