Does Brightcove Work in China?

Brightcove is a cloud-based video hosting and streaming platform designed for enterprises, publishers, and broadcasters. It provides tools for video monetisation, live streaming, and analytics, making it a popular choice for businesses looking to distribute video content online.
Brightcove faces challenges in China due to strict internet regulations and content delivery restrictions. While some video content hosted on Brightcove may be accessible, performance can be affected by The Great Firewall, leading to buffering issues and slow loading times. Additionally, China requires video platforms to comply with local licensing and content moderation regulations, making it difficult for foreign video hosting services to operate without a local presence.
AppInChina helps businesses using Brightcove in China by:
