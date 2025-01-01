Does Brevo Work in China?


What is Brevo?

Brevo, formerly known as Sendinblue, is a French digital marketing platform founded in 2012. It provides services like email marketing, SMS marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and transactional messaging.

Is Brevo Available in China?

Brevo operates its services from global cloud infrastructure, which may not be fully accessible from within China. Components such as dashboard access, analytics, and transactional email APIs may be degraded or blocked by the Great Firewall of China. Brevo also lacks native support for ICP Filing and local compliance, which are essential for uninterrupted service in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Brevo in China by:

  • Integrating Brevo with local infrastructure to improve performance.
  • Offering compliant alternatives where necessary.
  • Handling ICP filing and regulatory compliance.

