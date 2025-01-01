Does Apollo Kotlin Work in China?

Apollo Kotlin is a strongly-typed, multiplatform GraphQL client used for consuming GraphQL APIs in Android and other Kotlin applications. It was created by Apollo GraphQL, which is part of the Meteor Development Group. The library allows developers to parse and cache GraphQL queries directly in Kotlin codebases, improving integration with GraphQL backends and supporting offline access and incremental delivery.
Apollo Kotlin itself is an open-source library and can be included in Android builds distributed in China. However, projects that depend on external GraphQL APIs—especially those hosted on blocked domains or behind Western CDNs—may face latency issues or fail to connect altogether due to the Great Firewall of China. Moreover, if the GraphQL endpoint is hosted on services like AWS, Google Cloud, or Heroku without a mainland China mirror, this can lead to severe disruptions for Chinese users.
AppInChina helps businesses using Apollo Kotlin in China by:
Want your Apollo-powered app to run smoothly in China? Contact us today to implement a solution.