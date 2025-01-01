Does Alert Logic Work in China?

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Alert Logic provides managed detection and response (MDR) solutions for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. It specialises in identifying vulnerabilities, detecting threats, and responding to security incidents using a combination of software, analytics, and expert services.
Alert Logic’s services depend on global cloud infrastructure, with data often routed through servers outside China. This presents challenges due to The Great Firewall of China, which can impact latency, availability, and access to real-time threat intelligence. Furthermore, organisations using cloud-based security tools must consider Chinese cybersecurity regulations, including the need for local data storage and ICP Filing when applicable.
AppInChina helps businesses using Alert Logic in China by:
To ensure your security stack operates smoothly in China, contact us today for a tailored solution that meets your exact needs!