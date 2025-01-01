Does Akamai Work in China?

Akamai is a globally recognised content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity provider, offering edge computing, web performance optimisation, and a robust Web Application Firewall (WAF). Its WAF helps secure web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the internet. Akamai’s platform is widely used by enterprises to protect against DDoS attacks, data breaches, and application-layer threats, all while ensuring fast, secure access to web content worldwide.
While Akamai does offer limited services in mainland China through partnerships with local providers, its full CDN and WAF capabilities are constrained by strict Chinese regulations. Many of Akamai’s cloud-based and edge computing services may suffer from latency issues or partial inaccessibility due to the Great Firewall. Additionally, organisations must secure an ICP Filing to host content within China legally. Akamai’s global infrastructure and data routing strategies may not align with China’s data residency and cybersecurity requirements, reducing its effectiveness in this region.
AppInChina helps businesses using Akamai in China by:
Looking to secure and accelerate your services in China? Contact us; we can make it possible.