The Complete Guide to Kuaishou Ads in China

Kuaishou (快手) is one of China’s largest short-video and live-streaming platforms, with 620 million monthly average users across the Kuaishou app. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Kuaishou Ads are valuable because they combine native short-video distribution, live-streaming promotion, e-commerce-linked performance marketing, and large-scale media reach. This guide explains what Kuaishou Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are Kuaishou Ads?

Kuaishou Ads are bought through Magnetic Engine (磁力引擎), Kuaishou’s official commercial marketing platform. Kuaishou’s advertising ecosystem consists of over 15 tools, each with its own use. Key tools include Magnetic Jinniu 磁力金牛 for e-commerce advertising and Magnetic Juxing 磁力聚星 for KOL and KOC adoption.

In practical terms, that means Kuaishou is not just a feed-ad platform. It is a broader commercial system that supports:

short-video advertising

live-stream promotion

creator-led marketing

e-commerce growth

data-driven audience management

lead generation and follow-up tools

That makes Kuaishou less like a simple inventory marketplace and more like a content-and-commerce advertising platform where public traffic, private traffic, and transaction paths are designed to work together. Magnetic Engine itself describes this as a “public-domain breadth, private-domain stickiness, and commercial closed-loop” ecosystem.

Why Should I Advertise on Kuaishou?

Kuaishou’s main strength is not just reach. It is the combination of content consumption, social trust, live interaction, and commerce inside one ecosystem. Kuaishou’s official business materials say advertisers can use the platform’s large and diverse content environment plus AI capabilities to reach desired audiences more effectively and improve return on investment. Magnetic Engine also emphasises multiple information-touch paths, live promotion, and long-term business growth.

That makes Kuaishou particularly useful for:

short-video brand campaigns

live-commerce promotion

product and GMV growth

creator-led campaigns

lower-funnel ecommerce marketing

brands that want both reach and conversion in the same platform

Kuaishou is especially strong when the campaign is tied to content and commerce rather than treated as generic display media. Its official product pages repeatedly emphasise promotion of videos, live rooms, products, followers, and transactions, which is why the platform often works best when the paid strategy is directly connected to business outcomes.

Where Do Kuaishou Ads Appear?

Kuaishou’s ad system centres on a combination of information-flow ads, opening-screen placements, creator marketing, live promotion, and e-commerce-led advertising. Magnetic Engine’s official site explicitly highlights opening-screen formats, information-flow promotion, live promotion, and creator/ecommerce products as core parts of the system.

Kuaishou Feed Ads

Information-flow ads are one of the core Kuaishou ad products. Magnetic Engine lists 信息流广告 as one of its flagship products, and Kuaishou’s English business page says advertisers can leverage the diversity of content on the platform plus AI-based targeting to direct ads to the right audiences. In practice, these ads appear inside Kuaishou’s content-consumption environment and are the core always-on placement for many advertisers.

Kuaishou Opening-Screen Ads

Magnetic Engine’s official site also highlights opening-screen formats as a major brand surface, describing them as rich, high-exposure formats suited to multiple marketing scenarios and broad brand coverage. These placements are most relevant for launches, major campaigns, and top-of-funnel brand visibility.

Kuaishou Live Promotion

Magnetic Engine explicitly says brands can improve GMV through live promotion and work/video promotion, optimising downstream transaction actions and increasing orders. volume. This makes live-room traffic one of the most commercially important parts of Kuaishou’s ad environment.

Creator Marketing Through Magnetic Juxing

Magnetic Engine lists 磁力聚星 as one of its core products. This is Kuaishou’s creator-ecosystem marketing platform, used for brand-creator cooperation and influencer-led campaigns. In practical terms, it gives advertisers a way to build campaigns through creators rather than relying only on direct platform media buying.

E-commerce Advertising Through Magnetic Jinniu

Kuaishou’s official page for Magnetic Jinniu (磁力金牛) describes it as an integrated e-commerce marketing platform for merchants, supporting product, live-room, and short-video marketing scenarios and aiming to improve marketing effectiveness across the full chain. This makes it one of the most important products for brands using Kuaishou as a direct commerce channel.

How Do Kuaishou Ads Work?

Kuaishou Ads work through Magnetic Engine’s official advertiser systems. Kuaishou provides advertiser-facing tools such as Magnetic Zhitou (磁力智投) for ad management and optimisation, Magnetic Jinniu for e-commerce marketing, Magnetic Juxing for creator-led campaigns, and supporting products for data, content, and lead management. Magnetic Engine describes itself as a one-stop commercial marketing platform, and its tools are clearly organised around formal advertiser workflows rather than casual content boosting alone.

In practical terms, the process usually looks like this:

Open or access a Kuaishou advertiser account Choose the right product path, such as feed ads, live promotion, creator marketing, or e-commerce marketing prepare creatives, product or live assets, and targeting logic Launch the campaign through the appropriate Magnetic Engine tool optimise around reach, engagement, traffic, orders, or GMV, depending on the objective

The key strategic point is that Kuaishou advertising is often content-led and commerce-linked at the same time. Campaigns work best when ad structure, content format, and business objective are aligned from the start. Magnetic Engine’s own platform repeatedly ties short-video promotion, live promotion, and sales growth together.

Can Foreign Companies Run Kuaishou Ads?

Yes, but the practical path is not as simple as opening a typical Western self-serve account and launching immediately.

Kuaishou clearly operates a formal business and advertising function, including an English-language business presence, advertiser contact channels, Magnetic Engine’s official marketing platform, and an agency ecosystem. Kuaishou’s English site lists advertising and business-cooperation contacts, while Magnetic Engine also maintains an official agency-partner platform and collaboration system.

How to Run Kuaishou Ads

1. Decide What Type of Kuaishou Campaign You Need

Before launching, decide whether the objective is mainly:

brand awareness

feed traffic

living room traffic

creator collaboration

e-commerce conversion

GMV growth

Kuaishou’s ad products are built around these distinctions, and campaigns perform better when the right product is chosen from the start.

2. Choose the Right Magnetic Engine Product

If the strategy is e-commerce-led, Magnetic Jinniu is more appropriate. If the campaign depends on influencers or creators, Magnetic Juxing is the stronger fit.

3. Prepare Content and Business Assets

Kuaishou is a short-video and live-content platform. That means strong, creative, live-room assets, product information, and conversion paths need to be ready before launch. Magnetic Engine also maintains official content-production and creative services infrastructure, which reflects how central creative execution is to performance on the platform.

4. Launch the Campaign

Once the right product path is selected, campaigns can be launched through the relevant platform and monitored for reach, engagement, traffic, and business results. Kuaishou’s official product pages repeatedly emphasise fast creation, real-time monitoring, optimisation, and business growth.

5. Optimise Based on Business Outcome

Kuaishou’s advertising system is built for optimisation rather than a one-time launch. Official product pages for Magnetic Jinniu highlight capabilities such as intelligent diagnosis, AI-assisted content generation, product recommendations, and performance optimisation across product, live, and short-video scenarios.

What Is Best Practice for Kuaishou Ads?

Use Kuaishou for Content and Commerce Together

Kuaishou works best when campaigns connect content exposure to a business outcome. Magnetic Engine’s own product language emphasises live promotion, short-video promotion, order growth, and GMV growth, which is a strong signal that the platform is most effective when media and commerce are treated as one system.

Match the Product to the Objective

Feed ads are the workhorse for ongoing distribution. Opening-screen ads are stronger for awareness and launches. Live promotion is critical for commerce-led campaigns. Creator campaigns fit Magnetic Juxing. E-commerce merchants should think carefully about Magnetic Jinniu rather than treating all Kuaishou spend as one generic media buy.

Treat Creative as a Core Performance Variable

Kuaishou is a video-first, live-first platform. Magnetic Engine even maintains a dedicated official commercial content-production marketplace, which underlines how important content quality is to campaign performance. Brands that try to run Kuaishou like a static-banner environment usually underperform.

Consider the Full Ecosystem

Magnetic Engine describes its commercial model in terms of public traffic, private stickiness, and commercial closed loops. In practical terms, that means advertisers should not only think about initial exposure. They should also think about follower accumulation, live-room retention, store or product conversion, and longer-term customer value.

Review Compliance Separately

Even when Kuaishou approves an ad operationally, claims, category restrictions, endorsements, and disclosure requirements still need to be reviewed against Chinese advertising law. This is especially important for sectors such as healthcare, finance, education, and food, and for creator-led or live-led promotions where commercial content can blur into native content. Kuaishou’s official ecosystem itself includes published ad-review standards, which reinforce that formal review matters.

What Are the Limitations of Kuaishou Ads?

The main limitation is not reach. Kuaishou clearly operates at a national scale and has large daily usage. The more important limitation is that the platform is operationally demanding and works best when content, commerce, and campaign strategy are aligned.

A second limitation is that Kuaishou is not equally suited to every brand style. Its ecosystem is deeply tied to short video, live interaction, and conversion behaviour. Brands looking for purely static premium brand presence may find only some parts of the ad system relevant, while brands that are not prepared for China-localised creative may struggle even with good targeting. This is an inference grounded in Kuaishou’s official emphasis on video, live, commerce, and creative tools.

A third limitation is execution complexity. Between advertiser systems, agency pathways, e-commerce tools, creator products, and data platforms, Kuaishou rewards brands that enter with a clear operating model rather than a “launch and see” approach.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands use Kuaishou as part of a broader China marketing and e-commerce strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

assessing whether Kuaishou is the right platform for your category and campaign goals

helping choose the right campaign structure across feed, live, creator, and e-commerce products

localising short-video, live, and ad creative for Chinese users

reviewing campaign messaging and assets for Chinese advertising law and platform-policy risk

integrating Kuaishou into a wider China channel strategy across Douyin, WeChat, RedNote, Weibo, Zhihu, JD, and Baidu

For many brands, the challenge is not just getting ads live. It is making sure the campaign fits how Kuaishou users actually discover, engage, and buy.