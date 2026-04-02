The Complete Guide to RedNote (Xiaohongshu) Ads in China

RedNote (小红书), also known as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Book, has grown into China’s leading consumer decision-making platform. With over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote sits at the intersection of social media, search, and e-commerce, making it one of the most commercially influential advertising channels for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide explains what RedNote Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are RedNote Ads?

RedNote Ads are paid placements served through RedNote’s official advertising platform, Juguang (聚光). Unlike traditional social media advertising platforms, Juguang is built around RedNote’s distinctive role as both a content discovery engine and a product search tool, meaning ads are designed to integrate with how users naturally browse and search on the platform rather than interrupt it.

Juguang’s official logo

RedNote Ads fall into two primary formats: Feed Ads (信息流广告), which reach users during content discovery, and Search Ads (搜索广告), which capture users at the point of purchase intent. These two formats are the paid component of RedNote’s official KFS model, KOL content (达人内容), Feed Ads (信息流), and Search Ads (搜索广告), which maps advertising activity across the full consumer journey from awareness to purchase.

This is RedNote’s official recommended KFS marketing strategy. It is designed to capture consumers in each phase of their product search. The Browse stage (浏览场), the Search stage (搜索场), and the Purchasing stage (消费场).



All ads go through RedNote’s review process before going live, and certain product categories require industry-specific certification before campaigns can be approved.

Why Should I Advertise on RedNote?

RedNote’s commercial importance in China goes beyond its user numbers. The platform functions as a search engine as much as a social network. The platform recorded almost 600 million daily search queries in Q4 2024, and over 40% of users actively search for product reviews when considering a purchase. According to a 2025 market analysis by Qiangua (千瓜), China’s leading RedNote consultancy, 67% of RedNote users make purchasing decisions based on platform content, significantly higher than Douyin (45%) or Weibo (28%). A further 90% of users report that platform content directly influences their purchase decisions.

RedNote’s influence also extends beyond the platform itself. Users follow a journey often described as “Search, Trust, Buy”, researching and discovering products on RedNote, then completing purchases on RedNote’s own store, Tmall, JD, or in physical retail. This cross-platform behaviour makes RedNote an essential top-of-funnel channel even for brands that sell through other platforms.

RedNote’s user base skews toward young, urban, and high-income Chinese consumers:

72% belong to the post-1990s generation (aged 18–35)

70–79% are female

50% reside in first and second-tier cities where disposable income is highest.

The average user spends over 55 minutes on the platform daily. T

This makes RedNote particularly effective for beauty and cosmetics, fashion and luxury goods, lifestyle and wellness, travel and hospitality, food and beverage, and premium consumer goods.

Where Do RedNote Ads Appear?

Both of RedNote’s primary ad formats are delivered through Juguang and are designed to reach users at different stages of the purchase journey.

Feed Ads (信息流广告) — Discovery Stage (搜索场)

Feed Ads appear natively within RedNote’s content discovery feed, blending with organic posts from accounts users follow and content recommended by RedNote’s algorithm. The most effective Feed Ads are built on content that has already demonstrated organic traction, posts with high save rates, strong engagement, and positive comments, and use paid promotion to extend that content’s reach to broader audiences with similar interests and behaviours. This is the core principle behind the KFS model: Feed Ads amplify what is already working, rather than introducing untested content directly into a paid environment.

An example of an image feed-ad (left), and a video feed-ad (right). Feed ads can appear both as users scroll through the discover (发现) page and as they are scrolling through videos.



Feed Ads support image, video, and multi-image card formats, and can target users based on demographics, interests, browsing behaviour, and look-alike audiences. Both pay-per-click and pay-per-impression pricing models are available depending on campaign objectives.

Search Ads (搜索广告) — Purchase Stage (消费场)

Search Ads appear within RedNote’s search results when users actively look for products, brands, or content. Because users searching on RedNote are typically in a research or purchase mindset, Search Ads capture high-intent audiences at the most commercially valuable point in their journey. Given that over 40% of RedNote users search for product reviews before buying, Search Ads are particularly important in competitive categories where purchase decisions are heavily influenced by peer recommendations.

These are two Search ads. One for the query “Running shoes” (跑步鞋) and one for the query “Car” (汽车).



Search Ads target specific keywords relevant to your product or category, ensuring your content appears when users are actively considering a purchase. Together with Feed Ads, they complete the paid layer of the KFS model: Feed Ads build awareness and discovery, Search Ads capture the intent those efforts generate.

Can I Run RedNote Ads as a Foreign Company?

No. Foreign companies have more flexibility on RedNote than on some other Chinese platforms. RedNote allows overseas entities to register a Professional Account (专业号) directly, without establishing a Chinese subsidiary, using a valid overseas business licence translated into Chinese, a trademark registration certificate, and a responsible person’s identification. This means overseas brands can, in principle, access Juguang and run ads without a Chinese entity.

However, a functioning Juguang account can only be opened by a Chinese entity. RedNote currently does not support foreign entities running ads through Juguang. Juguang’s interface is also Chinese-only and can be complex to prepare without local expertise. Working with a local agency or operating partner, such as AppInChina, is strongly recommended to avoid delays and compliance issues.

Beyond the entity question, certain product categories require industry-specific certification before campaigns can be approved on Juguang. Regulated categories, including healthcare, cosmetics, food, and financial services, require corresponding licences and supporting documentation to be submitted and verified before any ads in those categories can go live.

How Do I Run RedNote Ads?

1. Register a RedNote Professional Account (专业号)

Before running ads on Juguang, you need a verified RedNote Professional Account. This can be registered under an overseas entity or a Chinese entity. Required documents for overseas applicants include a valid business licence translated into Chinese by a certified agency, a trademark registration certificate (Chinese or international), a responsible person’s passport or ID, an application letter, and a Chinese phone number for verification. The annual verification fee is CNY 600, and the review process typically takes 5 to 7 business days. Read our full guide on RedNote e-commerce to learn more.

2. Access Juguang and Complete Company Verification

Once your Professional Account is verified, visit ad.xiaohongshu.com to access the Juguang advertising platform. Complete company verification by submitting your business documentation. Overseas brands working through a local partner will typically have their partner assist with this step.

3. Complete Industry and Content Verification

Depending on your product category, submit the relevant industry certifications and licences. This step is required before campaigns in regulated categories can be approved. The specific documentation varies by category; your account manager or operating partner can advise on what applies to your brand.

4. Top Up the Account Balance

Juguang operates on a prepaid model. Before any campaign can go live, the account balance must be funded. Overseas companies working through a local partner will typically handle this through their partner arrangement.

5. Create and Launch Your Campaign

With verification complete and balance loaded, campaigns can be built within Juguang. This includes selecting your ad format (Feed or Search), defining your target audience, setting your budget and bidding strategy, uploading creative assets, and submitting for review. RedNote reviews all ads before they go live.

What Is Best Practice for RedNote Ads?

Performing Content

The most effective Feed Ads on RedNote are built on posts that have already demonstrated organic performance. Identify your best-performing KOL or brand content, measured by saves, comments, and shares, and use Feed Ads to amplify it. Content that has already resonated organically consistently outperforms ads built on untested creative.

Combine Feed and Search

Running Feed Ads without Search Ads means missing users who have been exposed to your brand and are now actively researching it. Running Search Ads without Feed Ads means missing the discovery phase that drives that search behaviour. Treat them as a system, not as alternatives.

Localise Content

RedNote users have a low tolerance for content that looks or reads like a traditional advertisement. The platform’s culture is built around authentic, detailed, and visually appealing posts that feel like peer recommendations. Ad creative should be written natively in Simplified Chinese and match the aesthetic of high-performing organic content, brands aligning with trending themes and local consumer values see up to 40% higher engagement rates. Direct translations of English ad copy rarely resonate.

Optimise Content

RedNote’s algorithm rewards content that informs. Use searchable titles such as “How to Choose…” or “Complete Guide to…”, research target keywords specific to your category, and optimise titles, descriptions, and hashtags accordingly. High-performing content formats include product comparisons, problem-solution posts, tutorials, and seasonal recommendations.

Compliance

Comply with Chinese advertising law. RedNote Ads must comply with the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising.

Key requirements include:

Non-compliance can result in fines of up to CNY 2 million for serious or repeated violations. RedNote itself also enforces strict content guidelines; violations can result in post removal, account suspension, or permanent bans.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands establish and grow their presence on RedNote, from account setup through to full campaign management.

AppInChina helps by:

Opening a RedNote Professional Account (专业号) under your overseas entity or our local Chinese entity, the first step to accessing RedNote’s marketing and advertising tools.

Opening a Juguang (聚光) account under our Chinese entity, as foreign entities cannot do this by themselves.

Providing a free compliance assessment to confirm whether your ad content and creative materials align with Chinese advertising law and RedNote’s platform policies.

Sourcing and managing KOCs and KOLs through RedNote’s Pugongying (蒲公英) platform, including identification of high-performing content suitable for Feed Ad amplification.

Localising campaign creation across Feed and Search formats, including Simplified Chinese copywriting and creative production optimised for RedNote’s content culture.

Managing campaigns and performance optimisation across the full KFS model.

RedNote Store setup and e-commerce operations management. For a full overview, read our complete guide to RedNote e-commerce.

Contact us to discuss your RedNote advertising and marketing options.