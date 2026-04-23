The Complete Guide to JD Ads in China

With over 535 million active users, JD.com is one of China’s most important e-commerce platforms. Its advertising platform is built around one core advantage: transactional intent. JD ads are run through Jingzhuntong (京准通), an integrated digital marketing system that offers search, recommendation, display, interactive, and off-site ads. For brands selling in China, JD Ads are especially valuable because they sit much closer to product discovery, shopping behaviour, and conversion than many broader social platforms. This guide explains what JD Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are JD Ads?

JD Ads are paid placements bought through Jingzhuntong (京准通), JD’s official digital marketing platform. JD describes Jingzhuntong as a one-stop system covering search advertising, recommendation advertising, display advertising, interactive advertising, and off-site advertising, with integrated marketing solutions for different campaign goals.

In practical terms, that means JD Ads are not just “sponsored listings” inside an online store. They are a full-funnel commerce media system built around:

on-platform product discovery

recommendation-driven traffic

premium brand exposure

retargeting and shopper segmentation

off-site traffic acquisition linked back to JD conversion paths

For most advertisers, the commercial logic of JD Ads is straightforward: you are paying to influence shoppers who are already close to purchase.

Why Advertise on JD?

JD’s main strength is not just scale. It is the quality of the shopping context.

JD describes itself as a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, and its marketing platform is explicitly designed around helping merchants and brands improve promotional efficiency and drive business growth. Unlike platforms that are primarily social or entertainment-led, JD is a commerce-first environment. That means users are often already in a browsing, comparing, or buying mindset when they encounter ads.

That makes JD Ads particularly useful for:

e-commerce sales and GMV growth

new product launches inside JD

category competition where search visibility matters

retargeting and conversion-led campaigns

brands that want to combine on-site and off-site performance marketing

advertisers who need measurable commerce outcomes rather than pure awareness

JD Ads are especially relevant for brands already selling on JD or planning to, because the ad system is tightly connected to JD’s retail ecosystem.

Where Do JD Ads Appear?

JD’s official marketing platform makes clear that its ad system spans both on-site and off-site inventory.

JD Search Ads

Search ads are one of the most important JD ad formats because they reach users when they are actively looking for a product or category. JD includes search advertising as a core Jingzhuntong product category, which makes search one of the platform’s most commercially important ad surfaces for performance-led advertisers.

For many brands, JD search is the closest equivalent to bottom-funnel retail advertising: users are already expressing purchase intent, and the ad’s job is to win visibility at the moment of consideration.

JD Recommendation Ads

Jingzhuntong also includes recommendation advertising, which means product and brand placements can be surfaced through JD’s recommendation logic rather than just keyword-triggered search. This is important for demand expansion, cross-sell, and prospecting inside the JD ecosystem.

JD Display and Interactive Ads

JD also lists display ads and interactive ads as official product categories. These are more suitable for visibility, richer branded storytelling, campaign launches, and broader awareness-building within the JD environment.

JD Off-Site Ads

One of JD’s more important differentiators is that Jingzhuntong also supports off-site advertising. JD describes its off-site ad platform as a data-driven marketing system covering broad external traffic resources and integrating media such as Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, Kuaishou, Weibo, iQIYI, Zhihu, NetEase Cloud Music, and Bilibili. JD says this system is designed to satisfy growth and GMV objectives by connecting media traffic with commerce conversion.

That means JD Ads are not limited to the JD app or website. Brands can also use JD’s data and ad infrastructure to acquire users outside JD and bring them back into a commerce-driven conversion path.

How Do JD Ads Work?

JD Ads work through Jingzhuntong, JD’s official ad platform. The system supports campaign setup, creative review, targeting, marketing tools, data services, and campaign optimization in one environment. JD also provides merchant-facing and API-facing onboarding documentation for Jingzhuntong.

In practical terms, the process usually looks like this:

open or access a JD merchant or advertising account complete qualification and onboarding requirements Choose the right ad type, such as search, recommendation, display, or off-site prepare creatives, product links, audiences, and bidding logic launch campaigns and optimise around traffic, conversion, and ROI

The key strategic point is that JD advertising is commerce-led. Campaign structure should be built around business goals such as new customer acquisition, product launch, conversion efficiency, repurchase, or off-site traffic expansion.

Can Foreign Companies Run JD Ads?

Yes, but usually through a merchant or brand operating structure that fits JD’s platform requirements.

JD’s public materials show a formal merchant-entry path for global or cross-border participation, and Jingzhuntong’s documented onboarding rules set qualification standards for advertisers and agencies, including business-license age, capital thresholds, and review requirements. Jingzhuntong’s API onboarding documentation also shows that access is formal and qualification-based rather than casual self-serve.

This is particularly true if the brand needs:

a JD store setup

local documentation support

category approvals

Chinese-language campaign management

integration between retail operations and paid media

How to Run JD Ads

1. Make Sure the JD Commercial Setup Is Right

Before spending on ads, make sure the basic e-commerce structure is in place. For many brands, that means having the right JD store or sales presence aligned with the products being promoted. Without that, even well-run advertising can struggle to convert effectively. To learn more about how to sell on JD, read our full guide.

2. Open or Access the Jingzhuntong System

Access Jingzhuntong (京准通), JD’s official ad platform, and create an account. This requires a Chinese phone number for SMS verification. If you do not have one, AppInChina can help create an account on your behalf.

3. Complete Qualification Review

Jingzhuntong’s onboarding guidance shows that advertiser entry is review-based and dependent on qualification materials. That includes basic entity checks and, in many cases, category or business eligibility review.

4. Choose the Right Campaign Type

If the goal is direct purchase intent capture, search advertising will usually be central. If the goal is broader discovery or lifecycle growth, recommendation or display formats may be more appropriate. If the goal is growth beyond the JD ecosystem, off-site advertising becomes more relevant.

5. Launch, Measure, and Optimise

Jingzhuntong is built for optimisation, not a one-time launch. Campaigns should be refined based on visibility, click-through rate, conversion rate, ROI, customer quality, and repeat-purchase behaviour. JD’s official materials repeatedly emphasise efficiency and growth, which implies an optimisation-led operating model rather than static campaign delivery.

What Is Best Practice for JD Ads?

Use JD for Transactional Intent

JD works best when the campaign is tied to real commerce objectives. This is not the platform to treat as generic display inventory. It is strongest when your product offer, store setup, pricing, and conversion path are ready for shoppers who are already close to purchase.

Order Seeding

When you first go to uploading and selling your products on JD, it is very hard to get the initial attention and drive to make sales. It is therefore best practice to have another form of promotion, whether that be word-of-mouth or through other platforms such as Douyin, RedNote or WeChat to initiate some orders. This will help your product appear in recommended purchases and in search results.

Match the Ad Product to the Goal

Search is strongest for direct intent capture. Recommendation ads are better for internal demand expansion. Display and interactive formats are better for launch and visibility. Off-site ads are stronger when the goal is broader acquisition linked back to JD transactions. Campaigns perform better when each format has a clear role.

Use JD’s Off-Site Capabilities Strategically

JD’s off-site ad platform is one of its most important strengths. It lets brands leverage JD’s commerce data and media relationships to reach users beyond JD and bring them back onto a purchase path. This can be especially valuable for prospecting and larger-scale performance campaigns.

Review Compliance Separately

Even though JD is a domestic Chinese e-commerce platform, advertisers still need to review claims, creatives, category materials, and landing content against Chinese advertising law and category-specific restrictions. This is especially important for regulated sectors such as healthcare, food, financial services, education, and other approval-sensitive categories.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands use JD advertising as part of a broader China market entry and e-commerce strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

assessing whether JD is the right platform for your category and campaign goals

helping align JD retail setup and advertising strategy

localising campaign messaging, product presentation, and conversion assets for Chinese shoppers

advising on the right Jingzhuntong campaign structure, from search to off-site growth

reviewing campaign materials for Chinese advertising law and platform-policy risk

integrating JD into a wider China channel strategy alongside Douyin, WeChat, RedNote, Weibo, Zhihu, and Baidu

For many brands, the challenge is not just launching ads. It is making sure the ads sit inside a China-ready e-commerce system that can actually convert. Contact us to receive a tailored China-marketing strategy for your product.