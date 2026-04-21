The Complete Guide to Zhihu Ads in China

Zhihu (知乎) is China’s leading Q&A platform, where users ask questions, share answers, and engage in discussion around products, services, industries, and everyday decisions. Often compared to Reddit and Quora, Zhihu is valued for its real user interactions, in-depth responses, and high-trust discussion environment. Zhihu delivers 200 million daily network-wide reads, has more than 36 million user questions, and has over 60 million answers that continue to circulate over time. This guide explains what Zhihu Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are Zhihu Ads?

Zhihu Ads are paid placements and content-promotion tools bought through Zhihu’s official marketing platform. Zhihu offers ads through two engines: a traffic engine for richer ad formats and search ads, and a content engine built on native content styles and Zhihu’s Q&A structure. In practical terms, that means Zhihu is not just a display-ad platform. It is an ad platform built around questions, answers, articles, search behaviour, and long-lived content circulation.

One of the most important Zhihu ad products is Zhizhi+ / 知+, which is commonly used to amplify high-quality answers or articles through recommendation and search distribution. Public Zhihu and partner materials describe it as a native content-promotion format in which content itself acts as the ad, rather than interrupting the user journey with a purely external format. That is one reason Zhihu is especially relevant for products and services that require explanation, credibility, or category education.

Why Should I Advertise on Zhihu?

Zhihu’s main strength is its reach and decision-making context. Products are described as being “discovered on Zhihu, searched before buying, shared after buying.”

That makes Zhihu particularly useful for:

products or services that need explanation before purchase

education, B2B, software, healthcare-adjacent, finance-adjacent, and other trust-sensitive categories

brands that benefit from expert framing or long-form content

campaigns where search intent and question-driven discovery matter

lower-funnel consideration rather than pure entertainment-led reach

Zhihu also differs from platforms such as Douyin or Weibo because its ad environment is built around trusted answers and high-intent content consumption. If your product depends on information quality and rational decision-making, Zhihu can be a particularly strong channel.

Where Do Zhihu Ads Appear?

Zhihu’s official materials point to two core ad environments: search-driven distribution and native content distribution in question-and-answer contexts. Public materials from the official marketing platform also indicate broader effect-ad tools and plugins, but the most important operational distinction is between native feed/content placements and search-related placements.

Zhihu Feed and Native Content Ads

Zhihu’s content engine is built around native content styles in Zhihu’s core Q&A scenarios. In practice, that means advertisers can promote answers, articles, or other content-led assets inside Zhihu’s native browsing environment, where the ad looks and behaves more like a continuation of the user’s information journey than a conventional banner. Zhihu’s own platform emphasises long content circulation time and broad answer distribution, which is one of the clearest advantages of advertising there.

Zhihu Search Ads

Zhihu’s search ads make search advertising one of Zhihu’s most commercially important surfaces, because users searching on Zhihu are often already deep in the research process. For many brands, Zhihu search is valuable not because it captures broad awareness, but because it captures users at the exact moment they are asking comparison, problem-solving, or purchase-related questions.

How Do Zhihu Ads Work?

Zhihu Ads work through the platform’s official marketing system, which Zhihu describes as a one-stop service covering registration and account opening, platform recharge, platform use, and marketing learning. That means the basic operating model is a formal advertiser platform rather than an informal creator-only promotion tool.

In practical terms, the process is usually:

Open an advertiser account

prepare entity and campaign materials

Fund the account

Choose a search or native-content-led promotion format

Submit creative/content for review

launch and optimise based on performance and content response

The key strategic difference is that Zhihu advertising is usually content-led. Good Zhihu campaigns tend to start with a strong question, answer, article, or explanatory asset, and then use paid distribution to place that content into the right search or recommendation context. That conclusion is grounded in Zhihu’s official emphasis on content engine, native styles, Q&A core scenarios, and long-lived answer distribution.

Can Foreign Companies Run Zhihu Ads?

Yes, Zhihu supports direct advertiser registration, and brands do not necessarily need an agency to open an account. However, the process is Chinese-language, verification-based, and operationally more complex than a typical Western self-serve ad platform, so local support is still often useful for overseas brands.

How to Run Zhihu Ads

1. Open an Advertiser Account

Create an account through the Zhihu Marketing Platform (知乎营销平台). This means providing a business name, contact person, product description and product domain.

2. Decide Whether the Campaign Is Search-Led or Content-Led

Zhihu’s official product framing is built around both search precision and native content in Q&A scenarios. Before launch, decide whether your campaign is primarily about capturing existing demand through search or building influence through promoted answers and articles.

3. Prepare Content and Conversion Assets

Because Zhihu is a high-trust, explanation-heavy environment, the quality of the content asset matters. For many campaigns, that means preparing strong answers, long-form articles, or explanatory content rather than just adapting generic display creatives. Zhihu’s own platform language around native content styles and long-term content circulation supports this approach.

4. Fund the Account and Build the Campaign

Zhihu’s official platform explicitly references platform recharge, which indicates that advertisers fund the account before or during campaign setup. From there, the campaign can be configured around the chosen search, content, or plugin-based promotion format.

5. Submit for Review and Optimise

Like other major Chinese ad platforms, Zhihu runs through a structured advertising system rather than a purely unreviewed self-serve environment. Once live, campaigns should be optimised around question relevance, content quality, click-through behaviour, reading depth, and downstream conversion performance. This optimisation logic is an inference from Zhihu’s official emphasis on content quality, search precision, and conversion-supporting tools.

What Is Best Practice for Zhihu Ads?

Use Zhihu for Trust-Building, Not Just Exposure

Zhihu is strongest when campaigns are designed to answer real user questions, reduce uncertainty, and support decision-making. It is less naturally suited to pure entertainment-led awareness than a platform like Douyin, and more suited to categories where users want to understand the “why” before they act. This follows directly from Zhihu’s positioning as a trusted-answer and decision-support platform.

Build the Ad Around Strong Content

On Zhihu, content is usually the core performance lever. Answers, articles, explainers, and question-aligned content are often more important than flashy creative design. Zhihu’s own marketing platform emphasises native content styles, core Q&A scenarios, and long-lived content spread, which all point to the same conclusion: strong content is the foundation of strong advertising performance on the platform.

Use Search and Content Together

The official marketing platform gives equal strategic weight to search precision and native content distribution. In practice, that means the strongest campaigns often combine both: promoted content to shape perception and search placements to capture intent from users who are actively validating a decision.

Localise for Zhihu’s Tone

Zhihu has a more rational, explanatory, and expert-driven tone than many other Chinese content platforms. Direct translations of Western ad copy are rarely enough. Content should feel informed, credible, and tailored to how Zhihu users ask questions and evaluate answers. ality.

Treat Chinese Advertising Law as a Separate Layer

As with other Chinese ad platforms, operational access to the ad system is not the same thing as full legal compliance. Claims, disclosures, sector-specific restrictions, and supporting materials should still be reviewed against Chinese advertising law, especially in regulated categories or content-led promotions where the line between information and advertising can blur. This is a practical recommendation based on the broader Chinese ad-law framework and the nature of Zhihu’s native content formats.

What Are the Limitations of Zhihu Ads?

Zhihu’s main limitation is not that it lacks value. It is that the platform is less suited to every category equally.

First, Zhihu works best where users care about explanation, proof, and decision support. It is less naturally aligned with purely entertainment-led or purely impulse-led campaigns. Second, the platform is content-demanding: weak content will usually underperform, even if targeting is sound. Third, the public official materials are clearer on the platform’s strategic value than on every operational detail, which means foreign brands may still need local support to move efficiently from interest to execution. These limitations are partly inferential, but they follow directly from Zhihu’s official positioning around content, search, and trusted answers.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands use Zhihu as part of a broader China marketing strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

assessing whether Zhihu is the right platform for your category and campaign goal

planning search-led and content-led campaign structures for Zhihu’s decision-stage audience

localising answers, articles, and ad content for Zhihu’s knowledge-driven user base

reviewing messaging and claims for Chinese advertising law and platform-policy risk

integrating Zhihu into a wider China channel strategy across Douyin, WeChat, RedNote, Weibo, Baidu, and other platforms

Contact us to get started with your China-optimised advertising campaign.